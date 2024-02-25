Texas motorcyclist killed in Lafayette Parish crash on Interstate 10

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– A Texas man died following a Lafayette Parish crash Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities learned about a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 96, west of Scott around 5 p.m. Michael L. Grady, 42, of Waco, Texas was driving west on I-10 in the left lane when the front of his motorcycle hit the rear of a westbound Nissan Murano that was also in the left lane.

Grady was ejected from the motorcycle as the two vehicles were forced off the road due to the impact of the hit, according to law enforcement officials. Authorities said after the crash, multiple motorcyclists were are in a separate crash by the location of the first incident.

Grady was brought to the hospital then later died. Authorities said the Nissan’s driver did not have any injuries, and motorcyclists in the second crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A toxicology sample for Grady was submitted. The breath sample from the driver of the Nissan showed no signs of alcohol.

