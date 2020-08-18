A 60-year-old Texas man accused of killing three people and injuring two others was arrested after he was found hiding in a wooded area with a swastika drawn on his forehead, authorities said.

Michael Wettstein was charged Tuesday with capital murder after he allegedly carried out shootings at three locations.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, the shooting spree began Monday when Wettstein fatally shot Richard Lamm, 56, and Misty Herndon, 38. Wettstein is also accused of shooting Herndon's dog. The dog’s condition is unclear.

He is then accused of going to another home and fatally shooting Bruce Mercer, 59.

Wettstein later visited a third home and got into an argument with Marvin Rumley and his adult daughter, Amanda, about their dog before shooting the father and daughter, authorities said.

Both Rumleys were airlifted to a nearby Houston hospital. Their conditions were not clear.

The sheriff’s office did not give a motive for the shootings but said that Wettstein was known in the neighborhood for “ranting” about the dogs that were allowed to roam freely.

He was arrested Monday, armed with a shotgun and rifle, hiding in nearby woods with a swastika drawn on his forehead. He is being held without bond on a capital murder charge at the Liberty County Jail, according to inmate records.

He may be charged with additional felonies as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court records were not available and it is unclear whether Wettstein has an attorney.