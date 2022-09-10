Texas murder suspects out on bond arrested for killing of Houston deputy, authorities say

Two men out on bond for separate murder cases have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Texas deputy who was slain while driving home after picking up dinner for his family, authorities said Friday.

Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, were booked in the Harris County Jail for the Aug. 28 shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Deputy Omar Ursin, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Ursin was driving his family’s car around 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita when the shooting happened, Harris County law enforcement officials said.

Investigators believe the initial shots were fired as Ursin and the suspect vehicle drove past a middle school in Timber. Ursin then crashed into a tree in the median of the roadway, FOX26 Houston reported.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from road rage.

On Twitter, Gonzalez blasted the release of repeat offenders onto the streets before their trial. He said an offender's background and prior criminal activity should be taken into consideration when bail decisions are made.

"There can be compassion when circumstances call for it, but there has to be (a) balance," he said in a series of tweets.

"I am clear about constitutional rights for the accused, but we must also consider vulnerable victims. We need to see repeat offenders held accountable, swiftly," he added. "How many times do our law enforcement officers have to put themselves in danger to arrest the same individuals over and over again with firearms before they are held?"

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.