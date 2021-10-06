Texas National Guard taunted by suspected cartel members wielding AK-47s near border, officials say

Suspected cartel members involved in human smuggling and armed with AK-47s have been taunting Texas Army National Guard soldiers at the southern border in recent days, officials told Fox News.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said there have been multiple instances over the past several days of suspected cartel gunmen wearing tactical vests and armed with AK-47s standing in and near the Rio Grande River in Starr County, Texas.

BORDER PATROL NABS MS-13 GANG MEMBER, SEX OFFENDERS AMONG MIGRANTS COMING INTO US

The Texas DPS said in a statement that any potential threats toward law enforcement and the military will be fully investigated.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to securing our southern border under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott," the statement said. "We continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds in order to make real-time decisions and will adjust operations as necessary.

"As we work closely with the Texas Military Department, any potential threats toward law enforcement and the Texas Military Department will be fully investigated, and those responsible will be arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law," it added.

The news comes a day after it was reported that Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector had arrested a number of criminal illegal immigrants coming into the U.S, including sex offenders with prior convictions and an MS-13 gang member.

Texas is bracing for another possible wave of 60,000 Haitian migrants making their way through Central America and Mexico. Gov. Abbott on Saturday said he was beefing up security at the border in anticipation of the surge, blaming the current crisis on President Biden’s "open border policy."