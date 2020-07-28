Texas 'is never going to happen,' Biden adviser admits. But 'Georgia is real.'

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his campaign team are playing it cool for now even as some Democrats are calling for bolstered efforts to potentially win in Georgia and Texas. But it doesn't sound like the latter will ever get much consideration, The Washington Post reports.

"Texas is 22 [expletive] media markets," one Biden adviser told the Post. "That is never going to happen. It's just not going to happen. Everyone knows that. I don't know why people are still even talking about it."

Georgia, though, has more potential to be flipped blue, and the adviser admitted the campaign will eventually have to make a decision on whether to invest resources there. "Georgia is real," the adviser said.

Still, the adviser said that choice won't be made until "we feel really comfortable about the six core states" — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida — adding that there's "plenty of time" to get more involved in Georgia. Read more at The Washington Post.

