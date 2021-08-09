Texas nightclub shooting leaves with one dead and five injured

One person was killed and five others were injured following a shooting at a Houston, Texas, nightclub early on Sunday.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the club, where nearly 100 people were in attendance when the altercation began. A fight occurred at Visions Nightclub before "several individuals produced firearms and began firing," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

"At this time, no one has been charged in the shootings," Gonzales said, noting it was not immediately clear how the deceased or wounded individuals are related to the shooting or the fight that broke out at the scene.

Derrick Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while four other people were taken to a nearby medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was shot in the head but is expected to survive, officials told a local TV station.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER CHARGED IN 2020 SUBWAY SHOOTING

Early this morning, @HCSOTexas Investigators responded to a shooting at an after-hours bar located at 2504 FM 1960. Multiple people were shot. A total of six (6) were wounded. One person, Derrick Johnson, was pronounced deceased on-scene. The other wounded individuals are pic.twitter.com/zNw8NTUM0C — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2021

"We had parts of the fight that spilled out into the parking lot and continued down 1960, where one of the vehicles was disabled and recovered a short distance away," Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office told a news outlet.

Brown said that there may have been multiple shooters, adding that more than one firearm was recovered from the scene.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

The Washington Examiner contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Texas, shooting, Police, Houston

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Texas nightclub shooting leaves with one dead and five injured