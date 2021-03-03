Texas no longer has a mask mandate — but here are some major businesses requiring them

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

Some major companies in Texas will still require customers to wear face masks, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision Tuesday to lift the statewide mask mandate.

Businesses are allowed to enforce safety measures after the new mandate goes into effect March 10, Abbott said.

Here is a list of businesses that will require mask wearing, either with employees or customers. The list will be updated.

Alamo Drafthouse

All coronavirus policies, including mandatory mask wearing, remain in place at the major movie theater chain.

“We are only following the guidance of the CDC and medical experts, not politicians,” Alamo Drafthouse said in a Twitter post. “Right now, at what we hope is the beginning of the end of COVID, the health of our teams and our guests remains this company’s top priority.”

H-E-B

The grocery store chain said Tuesday shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks, but they will not be mandatory.

“Though statewide policy has changed, our store policy has not. We continue to ask customers to be masked while in our stores,” H-E-B tweeted to several Texans. “We will still require our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work. We have & continue to follow local/state orders on masking regulations.”

Target

Shoppers and employees at the national retailer will still be required to wear masks, a company spokesperson told Reuters. Employees have been provided with reusable and disposable masks to wear, Reuters reported.

Albertsons

The grocery store chain with 37 locations in Texas will follow similar guidelines as H-E-B. Shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks, but only employees will be required to wear them, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Macy’s

Macy’s will not change its existing policy, which requires shoppers and employees to wear masks, according to Reuters.

The department store said in July in announcing its mask policy that it will provide masks to customers.

Kroger

Kroger said in a statement to McClatchy News it has a responsibility to keep its employees, customers and communities safe, and thus will continue enforcing its mask policy.

“Although the statewide mask mandate has been lifted in Texas and the state has made great strides in combating the pandemic with COVID-19 testing, antibody testing and COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure the safety of our customers and associates, Kroger will continue to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC and other leading medical authorities and require all associates and customers working and visiting our stores to wear a mask as previously implemented in July of 2020,” a Kroger spokesperson said.

Public health experts worry Abbott’s COVID decision may create ‘drop your guard’ culture

Frustrated Fort Worth businesses split on whether to continue masks, COVID precautions

‘RIP Texas’ trends after Gov. Abbott lifts COVID-19 mask mandate, reopens state 100%

