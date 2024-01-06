Texas has a nursing shortage crisis. Why is border debate hindering resolution?: Column

Texas hospitals are hemorrhaging nurses to retirement and burnout. The state was short 29,000 in 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In real terms, that clinical labor shortage translated to an unmet health care demand of 11 percent for Texas families. By 2032, that unmet demand will soar to 16.3 percent for a total projected shortage of 57,000 registered nurses.

Despite the obvious severity of the shortage, Congress has largely ignored the crisis. As a result, hospitals in every community across Texas are struggling to staff bedsides at safe levels. Many have closed beds or units; some have shuttered entire facilities. Citing workforce challenges, the Texas Hospital Association said this year that one in 10 hospitals in the state are at risk of closing, leaving too many families without access to health care for everything from life-threatening emergencies to maternity services. While there's no single legislative panacea, a more efficient and equitable employment-based immigration system for highly qualified international nurses would do more than anything Congress has considered in decades.

Last month, a bipartisan group of 16 U.S. senators introduced the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, which would inject 25,000 foreign-educated nurses and 15,000 physicians into the U.S. health care system by recapturing previously issued but unused green cards for qualifying clinicians. Under the plan, international nurses and doctors must demonstrate education equivalent to U.S. medical programs, meet licensing requirements, pass English fluency exams and clear rigorous national security and criminal history checks before receiving a recaptured green card. Crucially, this approach would not create any additional green cards (while current employment-based immigration levels are bumping against the annual limit set by Congress, it wasn't always the case, and some 220,000 untouched green cards could be made available to nurses, according to the governmental nonpartisan Congressional Research Service). And because the nursing shortage is so enormous, not one American worker would be displaced from the workforce by this infusion of foreign health care talent.

But as with so many other conversations around common-sense reforms to our legal immigration system, concerns about the porous southern border have entirely subsumed the question of health care staffing at the expense of Texas patients. That’s both unfortunate and short-sighted.

American hospitals desperately need more nurses to satisfy rising demand for patient care — from pregnant mothers and newborn babies to cardiac emergency and dialysis patients and seniors — but have struggled for years to recruit enough newly educated U.S. nurses. Last year, U.S. nursing schools rejected more than 78,000 qualified applicants because of insufficient capacity.

Danielle Gomez, left, and Cindy Palomino-Cruz get training at a certified nursing assistant class at Austin Community College Highland Campus on July 31, 2023.n(Credit: Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

Ask any chief nursing officer in Texas to name their biggest challenge; without fail, they will point to the shortage and the fear that they can't provide the care their patients need when they need it most. Expanding the pipeline of highly qualified international nurses doesn't have anything to do with our southern border or our government's failure to control it. But it has everything to do with your wife or daughter having the OB/GYN nurses they need when they go into labor or your parent or spouse having the ICU nurses they need when they have a heart attack.

I've worked in nurse staffing for 30 years and played a role in advancing virtually every congressional health care workforce proposal in the modern era, but none have risen to the level of the HWRA in terms of urgency and benefit to ordinary patients. Congress has a rare bipartisan opportunity to resolve America's nursing shortage. It also has the obligation to use every tool in its arsenal. That requires common sense rules for international nurses.

A registered nurse, Patty Jeffrey is president of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas nursing shortage, border debate hindering resolution: Patty Jeffrey