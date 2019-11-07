Texas officer who shot woman in her home sometimes had 'tunnel vision,' review says

The white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who shot and killed a woman by firing through the window of her home was accused in a performance review last year of missing calls for help over the radio and sometimes having "tunnel vision."

Aaron Dean, 35, is facing a murder charge after police say he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through the back window of her home about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 after responding to a call about an open front door.

In a 2018 review, Aaron Dean's supervisor wrote that the officer, who had joined the force in April, had poor communication skills and that when he forgot to do something, “rather than owning up to it, his responses are evasive and deflecting,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which obtained the records.

In the most recent evaluation, Dean's supervisor commended him for working at the level of more experienced officers, exhorting him to "keep up the good work."

Dean resigned from the department in October without answering questions about the shooting.

On bodycam footage of the incident, which shows Dean going into Jefferson's backyard, he cannot be heard identifying himself as a police officer.

Police said Dean drew his gun after "perceiving a threat" although there was no sign he or the other responding officer ever knocked on the front door or announced their presence in the back yard.

He fired at Jefferson through the window when Jefferson, who had been playing video games with her nephew, looked out the window after hearing noises.

Although a firearm was found in Jefferson's home after the incident, police and city leaders have said that was not relevant to her death.

During his 2017 police department job interview, Dean said he wanted to serve the public and liked "the action and adventure" that he believed came with being an officer.

Dean said he had wanted to join the military and saw becoming a police officer as a "way to do some of those same things without having to deploy overseas."

He said he would have "no problem" using lethal force if necessary, according to records of his interview.

Dean also disclosed during the interview that he touched "a girl I was friends with" inappropriately while student at the University of Texas at Arlington and had pleaded no-contest in 2004 to a simple assault charge over the incident.

Under Fort Worth's civil service regulations, Dean's misdemeanor charge from more than a decade earlier would not have prevented him from becoming an officer.

Dean graduated from college in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in physics and joined the police force in April 2018.

Contributing: Associated Press

