Texas officials say officers should have confronted school shooter earlier

Texas law enforcement officials now say local police were wrong to have waited to enter the Texas elementary school in Uvalde where a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday, Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers outside the school believed students were no longer in harm’s way after the suspected gunman barricaded himself in a classroom.

Police have received increasing scrutiny over the past few days for their handling of the shooting.

In the moments immediately following the attack on Tuesday, officials praised the actions of a team of US Border Patrol and Uvalde police for neutralizing the 18-year-old gunman.

But video has since come out showing witnesses yelling at officers standing outside the school to enter and confront the shooter. The father of a student killed in the shooting proposed that the bystanders should team up to enter the school because the police were staying outside, the Associated Press reported.

The Uvalde Police Department published a press release on Thursday saying that officers responded to the attack “within minutes.” At a press conference later that day, Victor Escalon, a regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers arrived at the school minutes after the gunman but needed to wait for reinforcements and more equipment after the shooter fired at them.

He said the Texas Ranger Division is leading the investigation into the shooting, including the way officers reacted.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, requesting the agency launch its own independent investigation into what happened.

Updated at 1:55 p.m.

