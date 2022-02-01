Texas officials: Power grid ready for winter storm

A major winter storm is expected in a large swath of the U.S., including Texas, nearly a year after a storm devastated the state's power grid and caused hundreds of deaths. But Texas officials say the grid is ready. (Feb. 1)

