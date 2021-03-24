Texas will open COVID vaccine to all. Register at these sign-up events in Fort Worth

Brian Lopez
·2 min read

With Texas set to open the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Monday, Tarrant County and community leaders are hosting a slew of vaccine registration events for the next two months, all in Fort Worth.

For the last couple of months, the county has urged everyone to sign up for the vaccine in anticipation of the vaccine being available to all. Officials also want to have enough people in line for whenever state officials give the county an increase in doses.

The county has 13 vaccination sites between public health and its partners, some of which aren’t operating full-time because of the limited supply.

Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said in a statement that it is imperative that all eligible residents register.

“Now that vaccines are open to all adults, we must do whatever we can to get Tarrant County residents registered,” Brooks said. “These events give us another opportunity to go out into our community and reach those who may have been overlooked or need help signing up.”

Here is the list of registration events:

  • Tarrant County College South Campus: From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5301 Campus Dr.

  • Rosemont Elementary School: From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 1401 W. Seminary Dr. (Bring photo ID to register to vote)

  • North Side High School: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2211 McKinley Ave. (Bring photo ID to register to vote)

  • Thomas Place Community Center: From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday 4237 Lafayette Ave.

  • Tarrant County Charles F. Griffin Subcourthouse: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 31 at 3500 Miller Ave.

  • Texas Wesleyan University: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10 at 1201 Wesleyan St.

  • Samaria Baptist Church: From 3 to 7 p.m. April 12 at 4000 E. Berry St.

  • Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: From 3 to 7 p.m. on April 15 and on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 245 E. Belknap St.

  • Como First Missionary Baptist Church: From 3 to 7 p.m. on April 19 at 5228 Goodman Ave.

  • Los Pastores Panaderia: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at 3812 E. Rosedale St.

  • Great Commission Baptist Church: From 3 to 7 p.m. on April 26 at 7700 McCart Ave.

  • Baker Chapel AME: From 3 to 7 p.m. on May 3 at 1050 E. Humbolt St.

  • Fiesta Supermarket: No time announced yet, but it will be on May 8 at 4245 E. Berry St.

  • First Saint John Cathedral: From 3 to 7 p.m. on May 10 at 2401 E. Berry St.

  • El Rancho Supermercado: No time announced yet, but it will be on May 15 at 4812 South Freeway.

People can also register on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299.

