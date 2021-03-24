Texas will open COVID vaccine to all. Register at these sign-up events in Fort Worth

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Raise your hand, New Yorkers, if you want to move to Florida. Dan Sundheim is opening a Miami office for his hedge fund, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is looking for volunteers to relocate from the Big Apple to West Palm Beach. For the finance types thinking about a jaunt to the Sunshine State, though, the news raises a question: Where would they eat?Fear not. The list of New York City establishments that have opened or will be opening in Miami or Palm Beach gets longer every day. Major Food Group, the team behind Carbone, is actively pursuing sites in Palm Beach. “We have specific spaces in play,” says co-founder Jeff Zalaznick, adding that the group might open something in 2021.Likewise, Stephen Starr, whose restaurant empire includes Buddakan, says “we are looking” for Palm Beach properties, following the announcement that he’s bringing his Meatpacking District staple Pastis to Miami in 2022.Not that your New York bona fides will make it any easier to get a seat at the spots above, or most of the places below. But put them on your hit list anyway. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) In Miami’s increasingly crowded Design District, ZZ’s Sushi Bar opens in late March, an expansion of the tiny ZZ’s Clam Bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. It has just the touches a 100-hour-a-week analyst can appreciate on a Saturday night: an outdoor cigar bar, a backgammon terrace, and star chefs from Sushi Zo. Sister restaurant Carbone has already generated a lot of attention since it opened in January—in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth—from LeBron James and diners including Peter Thiel, Dan Loeb, and Barry Sternlicht. On the island of Palm Beach, the members-only Carriage House is set to open in late fall. It’s designed for those who wish there were more private London clubs like Annabel’s and Five Hertford Street one block from the ocean. The brainchild of real estate investor and polo player Michael Bickford and his wife, Paula, Carriage House will offer lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.Here’s where to get deals done in the meantime.If You Want to Feel Like You’ve Been Accepted at an Upper East Side ClubOn Banker’s Row, La Goulue is the spot where Stephen Schwarzman chose to have an early-in-the-season party. (“I love Steve,” says founder Jean Denoyer. “We don’t rent out the restaurant, for Steve we do.”) Besides the cheese soufflé from Michelin-starred chef Pascal Sanchez, pay attention to the baguettes, brioche, and even the hamburger buns, made by baker Johnny Vancora at Bread by Johnny in Jupiter, Fla.At the Royal Poinciana Plaza, Sant Ambroeus is the power broker’s canteen for work and post-workout green juice and organic egg-topped avocado toast; finance firms have hosted dinner over risotto. It’s packed at every hour of the day, meaning by 1 p.m. you may have already seen Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris in his bike gear, NYU Langone namesake Ken Langone, or Rudy Giuliani.Entering Le Bilboquet Palm Beach feels like boarding a yacht on the French Riviera, one reason you should ask Vlad, the bartender, to make you a St-Tropez G&T. The art set and socialites adore this place, and photographers sometimes buzz about to snap them, which seems right: Jane Holzer, one of Andy Warhol’s muses, owns the building and is a partner in the restaurant.The easiest place to get a table? The Bridgehampton offshoot Almond. The good news is that the food is decent, the staff is highly tolerant of babies at brunch, and a recent Wednesday evening turned up the supersophisticated mother-daughter pair of CatieMarron, a former chair of Friends of the High Line and the New York Public Library, and Serena Marron, a noted equestrian. If You’re Done Pretending You’re Still in New York: Palm Beach EditionAt LoLa 41, vegetarian burgers and sushi flights come along with the Nantucket original’s beachy vibe and loud music. “No, I’m not turning it down,” says owner Marco Coelho. “When you leave your house, you want to go somewhere fun.”Buccan specializes in spicy, small plates such as short rib empanadas. And for at least one Lower East Side native, who’s working her New York finance job remotely from Palm Beach this season, it’s a Monday night regular. “It’s billionaires next to a kid in board shorts,” says chef Clay Conley.Pizza Al Fresco is a relatively down-to-earth scene for the island: After a stroll past boutique windows displaying $5,000 handbags, families dressed in linens and silks sit down to $20 wood-oven pies in an outdoor Spanish-style courtyard. After a makeover, Cafe L’Europe has a fresh old-world look with bar seats as in-demand as the banquettes. The long continental menu starts with caviar and sashays through $62 Dover sole and Long Island roast duck. Executive chef Alain Krauss knows the decadent diner, from a stint at the ’80s-iconic Quilted Giraffe in New York to 18 years at Chez Jean-Pierre in Palm Beach. When You’ve Been Stuck at the OfficeIn downtown West Palm Beach, refresh yourself at Planta, the South Beach staple, opening in late March, and Pura Vida; carb-load with yacht views at Elisabetta’s; and tap into local history at E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, named for an early 20th century gambler and thoroughbred horse racer. In Miami’s Brickell, start Thursday night drinks with the crab fried brown rice at River Oyster Bar; end it at Sugar on the rooftop of the East Miami Hotel. Casa Tua Cucina is like Eataly—but in an upscale mall, with more dining and less grocery. If You Want Wagyu Steak at Home View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meat N' Bone (@meatnbone) Meat N’ Bone is an online butcher shop with brick-and-mortar locations in and around Miami. By summer there will be a Palm Beach outpost, too. "The main reason we decided to open is because we attract the top-income earners, and our demographic is there," says owner Gabriel Llaurado. "Between this year and last year, we've seen 40% to 60% growth in orders from Palm Beach."Finance-world transplants, start your grills.