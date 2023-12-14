Texas 'Operation Naughty List' nabs high school principal soliciting sex for $90: authorities

A Sugar Land, Texas, high school principal was arrested Monday after he allegedly attempted to pay $90 to have sexual intercourse with an undercover detective taking part in "Operation Naughty List."

FOX 26 in Houston reported that 43-year-old James Brian Shillingburg, the principal at Clements High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD), was arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Fort Bend Assistant District Attorney Wesley Wittig told the station official charges had yet to be filed.

"We will review it and make sure the evidence is sufficient and, if so, we’ll take it before a grand jury and ask for the indictment," Wittig said. "If not, we’ll reject it, and it’ll be over."

According to court records, authorities, including a detective from Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, were conducting "Operation Naughty List," to identify and arrest sex buyers in an effort to reduce the demand for victimized sex workers at a hotel in Missouri City.

A Houston Police Department detective, court documents show, was assigned to work undercover, which entailed posting advertisements to websites known to promote prostitution.

The undercover detective and Shillingburg arranged to meet in a hotel room, court documents noted.

Shillingburg was apprehended once the deal was made.

Fort Bend ISD confirmed with Fox News Digital that Shillingburg was arrested, adding that he has since been placed on administrative leave.

A judge set Shillingburg’s bond at $5,000, which he posted before leaving the Fort Bend County jail on Tuesday.

"We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition," the district said.

Shillingburg has been a principal at the high school since 2022.

His next court hearing is set for Jan. 22, 2024.





