Texas Orders Utility Retailers Not to Cut Customers Over Payment

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’ Public Utility Commission ordered retailers to not disconnect customers who haven’t paid their bills, particularly on a Sunday.

The commission, which held a meeting Sunday afternoon, also ordered utilities to stop sending estimated bills to retailers. It’s also urging grid operator Ercot to ease collateral restrictions and grant exceptions so that market participants in Texas’ power markets aren’t overburdened.

It also handles most of the goods entering and exiting landlocked Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.U.K.’s Johnson to Say All Schools in England to Open (5:34 p.m. NY)U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he outlines how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted over the coming months.Alongside the reopening of schools, people will be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, and after-school activities outside can restart from the same date, according to a person familiar with the plans.In a statement to Parliament on Monday, Johnson is also expected to allow more social contact from March 29 when outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households can take place, and outdoor sports such as tennis and football can resume.Brazil’s Bahia State Tightens Restrictions (3:41 p.m. NY)Bahia state Governor Rui Costa will tighten restrictions between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., after occupancy of intensive-care beds rose to 80% in the state, he said on Facebook.Bars and restaurants will close at 6 p.m., and transport operations will stop at 8:30 p.m. Food delivery is permitted until 11 p.m. The measures take effect Monday.Gottlieb Says Herd Immunity May Never Come (2:57 p.m. NY)True herd immunity against the coronavirus may never come, said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Covid-19 “isn’t going to be like measles or smallpox where it just sort of goes away,” Gottlieb said on CBS.Still, even if the virus continues to circulate at a low level, vaccination of vulnerable populations will head off most severe illness and death, said Gottlieb, a board member of Pfizer Inc.He added that despite worries about more transmissible and possibly more lethal strains, Covid-19 variants don’t look prevalent enough to reverse the downward trends of cases in the U.S. He said that trend reflects expanding vaccination rates and that an estimated one-third of the population has already been infected.Biden Aide Ties School Reopenings to Stimulus Funds (2:36 p.m. NY)The Biden administration continues to call for K-8 public schools to reopen for in-person learning by the end of April, and said the provision of additional funds will be key.White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday drew a direct line from the timetable for classrooms to be back in action to the $1.9 trillion Biden-backed stimulus plan now moving through Congress almost entirely with Democratic support.“Many schools across country don’t have the resources to be able to invest in improving facilities, on hiring more bus drivers, on hiring more temporary teachers so we can have smaller class sizes,” Psaki said on ABC.California Covid Deaths Slow (2:15 p.m. NY)California reported 280 fatalities Saturday, below the 14-day average of 369, according to the health department’s website. There were 6,760 new cases, below the average of 7,573. Meanwhile, the state’s 14-day positive test rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest since Nov. 7. California has administered 47 million tests in total.France Outbreak Steady (2:14 p.m. NY)France added 22,046 new cases and 160 Covid-19-linked deaths, in line with levels recorded in the last month. So far in France, 2.56 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.Authorities are set to announce on Monday new measures to curb the spread of the virus in the Nice area, which is facing a surge in infections. Local officials gathered on Saturday evening after French Health Minister Olivier Veran called for tighter restrictions in the region by the end of the weekend.Germany Damps Hopes for Easing Curbs (1:18 p.m. NY)Germany needs to further slow the spread of the coronavirus before the government can consider additional steps to loosen restrictions on Europe’s largest economy.“Once we have firm footing, we can take another step” after reopening schools and daycares, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with ARD television.Germany’s contagion rate rose to the highest level in more than a week on Sunday, the latest evidence that a steady decline since a peak before Christmas has ground to a halt.U.K. Deaths at Two-Month Low (11:51 a.m. NY)Daily fatalities in the U.K. were the lowest since December and less than half of the average of the previous seven days. Another 215 people died, compared to a weekly average of almost 500. Reporting delays usually result in lower figures on weekends. The U.K. reported 9,835 new cases on Sunday.Italy May Follow U.K. Approach (4:57 p.m. HK)Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration is about to accelerate Italy’s Covid-19 vaccination program, taking inspiration from the U.K. campaign, La Stampa daily reported on Sunday, without citing sources.According to the paper, in a cabinet meeting on Monday, the newly appointed Italian government will follow the example of Boris Johnson’s government and proceed with mass vaccinations using all available doses, without setting aside some for second shots.Italy reported 13,452 new cases on Sunday, compared with 14,931 on Saturday, and 232 Covid-related deaths, with the positive test rate increasing from about 4.8% to 5.4%.N.Y. Deaths Continue to Slow (10:43 a.m. NY)New York state reported 75 more fatalities, the second consecutive day with fewer than 100 deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. It was the lowest number of deaths since early December. The state’s hospitalizations, the highest in the nation, declined further to 5,764. The positive test rate also fell to 2.99%, the first time below 3% since Nov. 23. Another 6,610 infections were reported.Cuomo also reported the first case in a New York state resident, on Long Island, of the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa. The strain is more transmissible and has shown some resistance to vaccines. Last week, a resident of Connecticut who was hospitalized in New York was also diagnosed with the variant, now reported in almost a dozen U.S. states.Fauci Says Vaccine Delays to Be Quickly Reversed (10:13 a.m. NY)The top U.S. infectious diseases specialist said the backlog of vaccinations from last week’s severe weather should be mopped up by midweek.Fauci spoke as the U.S. stands on the verge of a milestone few imagined when the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed a year ago: 500,000 deaths. That level will probably be reached Sunday or Monday.“It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable,” Fauci said. “People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now.”U.S. Nears Half a Million Covid-19 Deaths (8 a.m. NY)While 88 days passed from the first death, on Feb. 29, 2020, to 100,000, it will take just over a month for the toll to rise from 400,000 to half a million.But fatalities have slowed dramatically: The U.S. reported 1,904 deaths on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The week’s daily average is almost a 40% decrease from that of the previous week.The issue now -- which will determine how soon the next 100,000 Americans die -- is often cast as a race between vaccines, now being rolled out in increasing volume and efficiency, and the mutant strains that are more transmissible and, in some cases, can elude the efficacy of the vaccines.The B.1.1.7 strain first found in the U.K. is expected to become dominant in the U.S. as early as March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects. A separate variant first found in South Africa -- now reported in 10 U.S. states -- led to a 16-fold increase in cases in neighboring Zambia in less than a month.The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research center at the University of Washington in Seattle, projects that the U.S. will reach 600,000 deaths by May 14 -- 81 days from Monday.Pfizer-BioNTech Shot Stops Covid’s Spread: Israeli Study (6:49 a.m. NY)The vaccine, which was rolled out in a national immunization program that began Dec. 20, was 89.4% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed infections, according to a copy of a draft publication that was posted on Twitter and confirmed by a person familiar with the work.The early results on lab-confirmed infections are important because they show the vaccine may also prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus that causes Covid-19, something that hadn’t been clear so far.U.K. to ‘Cautiously’ Ease Lockdown (6:39 a.m. NY)U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to keep following the rules even when vaccinated, after the government announced that all adults will be offered a shot by the end of July and everyone over 50 by mid-April.Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with his senior ministers on Sunday to sign off on plans for how to ease England’s lockdown, ahead of a statement to Parliament on Monday. He’s said reopening schools will be the priority -- from March 8, depending on infection data -- and he wants any relaxation to be “irreversible.”AstraZeneca to Compensate for Dose Cuts (6:18 a.m. NY)The chairman and CEO of AstraZeneca Italy Lorenzo Wittum said in an interview with Messaggero daily on Sunday that yesterday’s cut in dose deliveries will be compensated, and that target of distributing 4.2 million doses to Italy by the end of current quarter will be met.He also says the yesterday’s cut in deliveries to the country’s regions was about 7%, not 15% as initially reported.Tanzania President Wants Citizens to Mask Up (5:52 p.m. HK)President John Magufuli is asking Tanzanians to put on face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus after months of discouraging their use.Citizens should only to wear masks manufactured in the East African nation, Magufuli said in an emailed statement.Germany Turns Away Thousands at Its Borders (4:55 p.m. HK)German border police have refused entry to 15,877 people at the country’s borders to the Austrian province of Tirol and the Czech Republic since Feb. 14, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.The travelers either lacked a negative test or didn’t meet other criteria put in place to contain aggressive Covid-19 variants.On Monday, Germany will consider raising the risk level of France’s Moselle region, according to the Funke media network. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran and the U.S. sparred over how to revive a nuclear deal, reflecting the challenge ahead for the Biden administration even as nuclear inspectors persuaded Iran to temporarily allow some wider monitoring.Tehran over the weekend renewed its demand that the new U.S. administration rejoin the accord and lift crippling Trump-era sanctions on the Iranian economy before talks can resume. By contrast, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said "the script has been flipped" because President Joe Biden has offered to re-engage with the Islamic Republic. "It is Iran that is isolated diplomatically now, not the United States, and the ball is in their court," Sullivan said on CBS's "Face the Nation."While each side is demanding the other take the first step toward returning the U.S. to the accord abandoned by former President Donald Trump, officials said on Sunday that the two governments have been in indirect contact since Biden took office a month ago. Sullivan said Biden's offer to talk with Iran about how it can return to full compliance with the nuclear accord "still stands," even after Tehran rebuffed the overture on Friday. He said the sides are in contact on the release of U.S. citizens detained by Iran, a dispute that will be critical to resolving broader mutual hostility.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed to state television that Iran has received messages from the U.S. via the Swiss embassy in Tehran.Iran is poised on Tuesday to suspend a voluntary agreement that gives the International Atomic Energy Agency expanded inspections powers over its nuclear sites. Tehran tapped the brakes on the escalation on Sunday with a temporary understanding that partially offsets its revocation of the voluntary accord.The compromise follows U.S. and European pleas for Iran to continue adhering to the IAEA's so-called Additional Protocol to give diplomacy a chance."This is a temporary solution in the hope we can return to what we had," IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi said after talks in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.The protocol that Iran is revoking allowed unannounced inspections of nuclear material and installations where undeclared activity is suspected. While the IAEA will still be allowed into Iran to account for declared nuclear stockpiles, oversight of places such as machine shops and mines involved in uranium enrichment will be lost, as will camera surveillance of Iranian nuclear sites.Earlier Sunday, Zarif reiterated that any talks with the U.S. "will not be about changing the terms of the agreement, regional issues or missile issues." They also would have to address a guarantee that the U.S. won't quit the deal a second time, Zarif said on state-run Press TV.The 2015 deal between Iran, the U.S., Russia, China, the U.K., France and Germany locked in restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program, notably uranium enrichment, in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran has always said its nuclear program is entirely civilian.Trump unilaterally took the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and violated its terms by reimposing and expanding a severe sanctions regime on Iran's economy. Iran responded by ramping up its nuclear activities. The crisis almost triggered a war between the two countries.Biden is effectively continuing Trump's "maximum pressure" policy by choosing to maintain sanctions and denying Iran access to at least $10 billion trapped in overseas accounts because of the U.S. penalties, Zarif said.While Iran will return to full compliance with the original deal "the minute" the U.S. formally rejoins, it will further increase its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium until the U.S. returns, he said.(Updates with Iran's actions on international inspections starting in seventh paragraph.)

    The rise of SPACs was one of the big stories for investors in 2020. Based on the record number of SPACs filed and money raised in early 2021, the trend looks primed to continue. Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier shares the positives and negatives of the SPAC market for both investors and private companies to consider. The SPAC Market: SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies, have been around since the 1990s. Also referred to as "blank check" companies, SPACs are now a popular vehicle for private companies to hit the public markets. In 2020, 248 SPACs came to market. This was an increase of more than four times compared to the prior year. Carrier says the rise stems from investors seeking alternative sources of yield, private companies pursuing alternative routes to market, and retail investors having a bigger appetite for private assets. The units that SPACs offer also are particularly attractive to arbitragers, Carrier said. Units include a common share and in most cases a portion of a warrant. SPAC warrants are options to buy a share later, at a price of $11.50 in most cases. SPAC Timeline: The timeline of a SPAC consists of several phases, according to Carrier. SPACs do marketing, raise capital and find a target during the premerger announcement phase. The SPAC makes a deal announcement in the next phase. After the deal is announced, a redemption and vote phase takes place where shareholders can exchange their shares for net asset value, typically $10 plus interest, if they don't like the deal or shares are trading below that level. Related Link: Exclusive: Accelerate CEO On SPAC Arbitrage, Why You Can't Always Bet On SPAC Sponsors Positives of SPACs: Private companies are flocking to SPAC deals for a few big reasons. One is that a typical SPAC comes with a 2% underwriter fee and 3.5% fee at completion compared to 7% for a traditional IPO. The timeline of a SPAC is usually three to four months versus up to a year with a traditional IPO. Another big positive is that private companies are able to present forward-looking guidance for revenue and profitability five to 10 years out. In a traditional IPO, companies can share their past financials and talk about a total addressable market size but cannot get into detailed financial projections. Investors have benefits from SPACs as well, with the common one being the ability to redeem shares back at the IPO price. SPACs also come with a time limit to get a deal done, which gives investors a shortened horizon for a possible upside. Another big reason investors could be flocking to SPACs is that they provide a way to invest in private companies that could see high growth in the near future. Risks: Investors place a lot of faith in the sponsors of a SPAC to find a good target, Carrier said. The risk with investing in a SPAC before a deal announcement is that a good deal may not be reached. A sponsor's stakes in the SPAC and warrants are both factors that could lead to diluting the company's value in the future, Carrier cautions. The "promote" on a typical SPAC deal is 25% of the IPO proceeds. There is also the risk of investing in early stage startups and pre-revenue companies. Once a vote to merge has happened, investors are no longer able to redeem shares at net asset value and could see their shares go to $0.

  • Texas Airlifts Water With Ice Covering Roads: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid has returned to normal operations as a historic cold blast eases, but the impact of the deep freeze is still leaving towns without water, homes yet to be reconnected to electricity supplies and highways chocked with ice and snow.Texas emergency officials are airlifting pallets of bottled water to cities and towns where water supplies were knocked out or disrupted by this week’s widespread power failures. About 1,000 of the state’s 7,000 local water utilities were offline or unable to ensure supplies were fit for human consumption as of Friday afternoon. More than 140,000 homes and businesses were still in the dark.Shale explorer Devon Energy Corp.’s chief executive officer, Rick Muncrief, said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg TV that the “worst is behind us” from an oil production standpoint. But the number of fracking crews active in the U.S. shale patch plunged this week to a record low, and damaged oil refineries could take weeks to get back online, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the grid, said it had exited emergency conditions Friday. But the region set a record for the most expensive week in U.S. power market history, topping $50 billion in sales since Sunday, according to BloombergNEF. Damage and economic losses from the winter storms will reach roughly the same amount, AccuWeather Inc. said.The seven-day U.S. vaccination average fell the most ever on the cold, and oil and gas fracking activity dropped to a record low. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez planned to fly to Texas Friday to distribute supplies, while President Joe Biden said he’ll declare a major disaster there and wants to visit the state soon. About 180,000 Texas homes and businesses were without power, according to Poweroutage.us.All time stamps are EST.A Giant Flaw in Texas Blackouts: It Cut Power to Gas Supplies (7:52 p.m.)When the Texas power grid was on the brink of collapse and its operator plunged thousands into darkness, it didn’t make an exception for the oil and gas field.Power was, unsurprisingly, diverted to hospitals and nursing homes. Ercot, as the grid manager is known, was staving off utter catastrophe, its chief executive later said.But leaving shale fields like the Permian Basin dark had an unintended consequence. Producers who depend on electricity to power their operations were left with no way to pump natural gas. And that gas was needed more than ever to generate electricity.As one executive described: It was like a death spiral.The result was a vicious cycle that serves as a painful lesson to any power grid operator and utility company dealing with rolling outages during extreme weather.Texas Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Power Failure (7:28 p.m.)Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a probe into the power failures that paralyzed the second-largest U.S. state for the better part of a week after a historic winter storm, according to a statement late Friday.Permian Driller Ramps Up to Two-Thirds Capacity After Big Freeze (7:07 p.m.)Mewbourne Oil Co. has restored about two-thirds of its oil and natural gas production across the central U.S. and expects to reach pre-storm levels by early next week, said Chief Executive Officer Ken Waits.The Texas-based company been working with pipelines, gas plants and oil purchasers to restore supplies that were shut in the Permian and Anadarko basins, Waits said by phone.Energy producers are slowly emerging from a deep freeze that hit Texas this week, wreaking havoc on the power grid and energy sector. Mewbourne, which has 2,100 wells, operates in Texas, Oklahoma and in New Mexico, which wasn’t as badly affected by the blizzard.Texas Airlifts Bottled Water Amid Shortages (5:03 p.m.)Texas emergency officials are airlifting pallets of bottled water to cities and towns where water supplies were knocked out or disrupted by this week’s widespread power failures.The state is deploying airplanes because highways in many parts of the state are still choked with ice and snow, and low supplies of diesel are making it impossible to rely on trucks, emergency management officials said during a media briefing on Friday. About 1,000 of the state’s 7,000 local water utilities were offline or unable to ensure supplies were fit for human consumption as of Friday afternoon.In addition, Governor Greg Abbott waived a ban on using off-road diesel on highway vehicles in an effort to expand fuel supplies amid refinery shutdowns triggered by harsh winter weather.Cuomo Would Boost Utility Penalties for Weather-Event Failures (4:38 p.m.)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’s proposing legislation to strengthen enforcement measures to address utilities’ failure to prepare for and respond to extreme weather events.Citing “unacceptable performance of several electric and telecom providers during Tropical Storm Isaias last year,” he said legislation would eliminate caps on penalties for Public Service Law violations, and instead establish a new penalty system that more accurately tailors the penalty to the violation.It would allow the Public Service Commission to assess separate penalties for the benefit of consumers, including the authority to seek as much as $500 per household for consumer damages like spoiled food and lost medications due to extended outages.Devon CEO Sees Oil Recovery Taking Days, Not Weeks After Freeze (3:49 p.m.)Devon Energy Corp. CEO Rick Muncrief said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg TV that the “worst is behind us” from a production standpoint after output was shut due to historic winter weather. The company has begun restoring output.As Texas Power Comes Back, New Websites Pop Up Seeking Victims (3:38 p.m.)As electricity is restored in Texas, almost a dozen new websites have been created to help organize potential class-action lawsuits over the record cold spell that left almost 30 million people in the state freezing in the dark for days.Among the domains registered since Feb. 15 were TexasPowerLawsuit.com, TexasPowerFailureLawsuit.org and ClassActionTexasPower.org, said Allan Liska, senior security architect at cybersecurity analytics firm Recorded Future Inc. Such sites could be used to compile lists of victims making damage claims.Web platforms including GoDaddy and DomainsByProxy allow registrants to intentionally mask their identities, so it’s unknown exactly who claimed the rights to these pages.Fracking Activity Tumbled to Record Low Amid U.S. Freeze (3:10 p.m.)The number of fracking crews active in the U.S. shale patch plunged this week to a record low as frigid weather brought most of the Texas oil industry to a halt.Three-quarters of the U.S. frack fleet was lost this week, leaving 41 crews working to blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped oil and natural gas, Matt Johnson, chief executive officer at Primary Vision Inc., wrote Friday in an email. The company has tracked data on frack crews since 2013.Texas Blackouts Lead to a Record Vaccination Drop (1:59 p.m.)Winter weather and power outages had a chilling effect on Texas’s vaccination effort, one large enough to drag down inoculation trends nationwide.On Thursday alone, the state administered 118,417 fewer doses than on the same day a week earlier, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The seven-day average plummeted 31% in the past week to 89,324, the sharpest drop of the pandemic, the data show. At its Feb. 12 peak, Texas was giving an average 134,688 doses a day.Nationally, the seven-day average fell 2.6% on Thursday from a week earlier, to 1.58 million doses, the worst such decline.Ercot’s $50 Billion in Sales Is Biggest Week Ever in U.S.: BNEF (1:48 p.m.)The Ercot power region just set a record for the most expensive week in U.S. power market history, topping $50 billion in sales since Sunday, according to BloombergNEF analyst Brianna Lazerwitz.This week’s events caused many to question Ercot’s energy-only market design, Lazerwitz said. The design is characterized by touchy prices known to jump toward the region’s $9,000 per megawatt-hour market cap when the buffer between supply and demand shrinks too much.Ercot may need to double down on the construct or abandon it, according to Lazerwitz. The market cap assumes customers are unwilling to pay more than $9,000 per MWh for power, and would rather experience a blackout than face a high electricity bill.U.S. Rig Count Was Static Just as Big Freeze Advanced (1:14 p.m.)U.S. oil and gas drilling was unchanged just as frigid weather was starting to bring much of Texas’s oil industry to a standstill, according to the latest data collected by Baker Hughes Co.The total number of active rigs in U.S. fields was 397, according to Baker Hughes data released Friday, the same as last week. In the Permian, the count rose by one -- a gas rig -- to 204.The numbers were finalized days ahead of publication and don’t fully reflect this week’s chaos.Texas Grid Exits Emergency Operations Stage (1:05 p.m.)Grid manager Ercot said in a news briefing that it has left the emergency operations stage and has returned to normal. That means Ercot is no longer asking for “out-of-market” responses such as telling utilities to reduce their power load, and generators are able to produce enough power for current demand.Transmission providers are still working to return power to all their customers and to restore storm damage, said Ercot chief executive officer Bill Magness.Biden Says He Hopes to Visit Texas After Winter Storm (12:23 p.m.)President Joe Biden said he’ll declare a major disaster in Texas and wants to visit the state soon as it recovers from widespread power outages and water shortages following an unusual winter storm.“If in fact it’s concluded that I can go without creating a burden for the folks on the ground while they’re dealing with this crisis, I plan on going,” Biden told reporters Friday at the White House. “But we’ll know that, make that decision, probably next week.”Biden spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, telling him that “the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected” by a week of freezing temperatures, ice and snow that left millions without power and water.Texas Restaurants Are Throwing Away Spoiled Food (11:54 a.m.)Mass blackouts across Texas are forcing restaurants to give away or trash quickly expiring food, while supply lines remain all but blocked due to dangerous roads.At Tarka Indian Kitchen, a chain with eight locations in the state, fresh veggies and meat are being discarded after the chain was shuttered for days. The same is true for Coolgreens, which sells salads and sandwiches, while Milkshake Concepts had to throw out inventory due to a burst pipe. Similar stories are piling up for restaurants as the region grapples with a historic cold spell that has snarled roads, limited access to fresh water and left many residents without power.Gas Stations Still Dark as Texas Emerges From Big Freeze (11:38 .m.)More than 1,700 gas stations are without electricity on Friday because of the Texas power disaster, threatening to push pump prices even higher with key refineries in the state still shut.The total represents more 12% of the stations in Texas, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retail fuel tracker GasBuddy. Among the largest cities, the most outages are concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.More Than 14.4 Million People Affected by Water Outages (11:36 a.m.)While power is being restored across the state, water outages continue to plague Texas. More than 14.4 million people, or about half the population, were affected by disruptions to public water supplies on Friday morning, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. There are 160 counties under water-boil notices to protect the public from contamination.Houston to Stage ‘Mass Water Distribution’ (10:35 a.m.)Houston is converting a high school football stadium used as a Covid-19 vaccine center into a water-distribution venue on Friday as the fourth-largest U.S. city contends with low pipeline pressure and purity problems.The “mass water distribution event” will commence at 11:30 a.m. local time at Delmar Stadium on the city’s northwest side, City Controller Chris B. Brown said in a tweet. The city and many of its suburbs have been under a so-called boil order for days after blackouts hobbled public water utilities.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company