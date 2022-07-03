Texas Pacific Land Corporation's (NYSE:TPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Texas Pacific Land's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texas Pacific Land is:

44% = US$318m ÷ US$728m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Texas Pacific Land's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Texas Pacific Land has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Texas Pacific Land's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 7.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TPL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Texas Pacific Land Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (implying that the company retains 73% of its profits), it seems that Texas Pacific Land is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Texas Pacific Land has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Texas Pacific Land's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

