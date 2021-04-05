Texas Pacific Land Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1600 per share and the market cap of $12.4 billion, Texas Pacific Land stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Texas Pacific Land is shown in the chart below.





Because Texas Pacific Land is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 97% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Texas Pacific Land has a cash-to-debt ratio of 105.89, which is better than 84% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Texas Pacific Land is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Texas Pacific Land is strong. This is the debt and cash of Texas Pacific Land over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Texas Pacific Land has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $338.9 million and earnings of $26.13 a share. Its operating margin is 73.83%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Texas Pacific Land at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Texas Pacific Land over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Texas Pacific Land is 97%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 88.4%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Texas Pacific Land's return on invested capital is 73.38, and its cost of capital is 16.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Texas Pacific Land is shown below:

To conclude, Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Texas Pacific Land stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

