Texas parents of OnlyFans model in deadly Miami stabbing arrested

The parents of Miami OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney have been arrested in Austin, Texas, on Florida felony warrants, officials said.

Kim and Deborah Clenney, 60 and 57, are the father and mother of the 27-year-old adult model accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death in their luxury apartment in April 2022.

Sources told Fox News Digital that search warrants conducted in Texas led to the arrest.

Additional details were not immediately clear. Miami police said the Florida warrants did not come from their department.

Courtney Clenney poses for a photo in Aspen, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2022. The OnlyFans model is reported to have had a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, just prior to this photo being taken. Clenney is accused of stabbing Obumseli to death in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Travis County authorities said they assisted with executing an out-of-state warrant but declined to comment on any specifics.

Sources for TMZ, which first reported the arrests, told the outlet the warrants were related to a potential evidence tampering investigation and a laptop that Clenney's father allegedly took from the apartment after police released the crime scene.

The case was initially believed to be self-defense, but a series of videos have emerged that appear to show Clenney as the aggressor in a number of domestic violence incidents involving the couple.

Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He previously told Fox News Digital there was "clear evidence of self-defense" and that Obumseli had choked Clenney in the moments before the stabbing.

"Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," he said.

In a February 2022 video recorded during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, and made public earlier this month, Clenney shouted at and repeatedly struck Obumseli in front of a third person who recorded the encounter.

She blamed Obumseli for her own drinking, telling him he was "fired" and screaming at him to leave. She also accuses him of costing her money and flirting with other women. Less than two months later, she allegedly stabbed him to death .

Lawyers for Obumseli's family say a long trail of evidence shows Clenney was the manipulative abuser with a history of domestic violence, not him.

Exclusive photos obtained by Fox News Digital show that in a photoshoot from later on the same trip, she had blood on her arm and taped fingers on her right hand.

At another point on the trip, Obumseli showed up with a fresh stitch on his face, according to a mutual friend.

"Christian was a very large guy, and he could’ve easily done damage if he wanted to, but he never fought back," he told Fox News Digital. "He always would just take the abuse from her, and literally the video shows everything."

The two met during another trip to Tulum, Mexico, where Clenney and other OnlyFans models and photographers visited the home of one of Obumseli's friends. They got together in Austin, Texas, and then moved together to Miami.

In addition to the Miami murder charge, Clenney is facing a civil lawsuit from Obumseli's family alleging negligence.

Obumseli's family is also suing the building manager of the luxury condo where the couple lived and the security firm that allegedly stood outside the couple's apartment doing nothing as the stabbing took place, Obumseli family attorney Kimberly Wald told Fox News Digital.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.





