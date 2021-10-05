Texas parole board recommends pardon for George Floyd

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Texas parole board has recommended a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in the state.

The request must now be signed off on by governor Greg Abbott after a public defender claimed that Mr Floyd was framed during his arrest by a Houston narcotics officer who now faces murder charges.

Mr Floyd was killed by police officers in Minnesota in 2020 during an unrelated arrest, which sparked months of protests about racial justice and police brutality.

Allison Mathis, who defended Mr Floyd in the 2004 case, received a letter from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which stated that it had “completed their consideration of your client’s application requesting a Full Pardon and have voted to recommend clemency.”

Mr Floyd was arrested on 5 February 2004, by then-Houston undercover narcotics detective Gerald Goines, who claimed Mr Floyd had given a second suspect 0.03 grams of crack cocaine to sell.

The man who Mr Floyd allegedly gave the drugs to was a police informant who sold the drugs to the detective as part of a sting operation and was never arrested or identified, according to the petition written by Ms Mathis.

Mr Floyd pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Goines has been charged withthe murder of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle during a botched drugs raid on a home in Houston.

A police colleague of Goines, Steven Bryant, has been charged with falsifying records to help him allegedly cover up an illegally obtained “no-knock” warrant for the raid.