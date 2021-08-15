Texas party boat with 53 passengers capsizes, leaving one dead

A party boat in Texas capsized during a strong thunderstorm, leaving one person dead, according to officials.

On Saturday, the boat capsized while out on Lake Conroe, in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston.

The boat was about 40 minutes in to a 90-minute cruise when it capsized, according to Click2Houston. Images of the boat show it turned onto its side in the lake.

There were 53 people on board at the time the boat capsized, Kirk McDonnell, a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a statement to NBC News.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Fire and Rescue, EMS, and TPWD Game Wardens responded to the incident, McDonnell said.

Witnesses began pulling victims from the water while they waited for the emergency services to arrive, Click2Houston reported.

One man, Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, Texas, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, McDonnell said.

All other passengers wee removed from the water and all were accounted for.

The TPWD is investigating the incident.