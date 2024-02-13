Texas pastor fired after church describes 'pattern of predatory manipulation' with minor, men

A Texas pastor has been fired over "a pattern of predatory manipulation, sexual exploitation, and abuse of influence," including with a minor in 2011.

Aaron Ivey partook in "inappropriate and explicit communications, indecent exposure, and the use of alcohol and illegal substances" with a minor in 2011, according to a Sunday post from the elders of Austin Stone Community Church. He also had "inappropriate and explicit" communications and behavior with three adult men since 2020, the church said.

Ivey did not respond to a request for comment through social media, nor did his wife respond to an email on Monday.

Here's what we know:

A Bible is pictured.

Firing came earlier this month

The church said it fired Ivey on Feb. 5 after being made aware that Ivey, "engaged in inappropriate and explicit ongoing text messages" with a man the day before. The church cited "biblical standards" for the firing.

The church said it has reported its findings to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Austin Police Department.

The police department said it could not find an incident or case tied to Ivey when the Austin American Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, reached out for comment. Mark Wilson, a spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services, said all case information is "confidential" and referred the paper to a local law enforcement agency.

Fired: Austin church accuses former pastor of 'indecent exposure,' abusing minor

Timeline of alleged abuse

The post alleges that:

In 2011 Ivey engaged in "inappropriate and explicit communications, indecent exposure, and the use of alcohol and illegal substances" with a "teenage male victim" that was from "outside (the church's) formal programming"

In 2020 Ivey was, "involved inappropriate and explicit ongoing texts" with a man

In 2021 Ivey was, "involved inappropriate and explicit behavior" with a man

In February 2024 Ivey was, "involved inappropriate and explicit ongoing texts" with a man

Austin Stone Community Church did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Podcaster's wife pauses book tour, social media taken down

The website aaronivey.com and social media connected to Aaron Ivey has been taken down. The Statesman contacted Ivey through social media prior to it being taken down and did not receive a response.

Ivey is the husband of podcaster and author Jamie Ivy.

An Instagram post credited to "Jamie's team" announced that she is pausing all public appearances. "On her behalf, our team asks for prayers and support for everyone involved who are hurting," the post read.

Contributing: Skye Seipp

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas pastor fired, accused of inappropriate behavior with minor, men