In Texas, who pays for damage from falling roadway garbage? Here’s what insurance covers

Throwing out fast-food trash and cigarette butts is illegal in Texas and could land litterers a fine, but when large debris flies out of another driver’s vehicle it could leave you to pay the price.

Falling debris from trucks can result in a cracked windshield or even roadway crashes.

In a report about U.S. drivers not securing trash loads to their vehicles, the American Automobile Association reported that road debris resulted in around 200,000 crashes in the United States with 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths between 2011 to 2014.

Will Texas insurance cover the cost of damage caused by falling garbage?

Car insurance does cover damage from road debris accidents, according to Insurance.com.

Collision coverage should cover damage from running into or over an object on the road. Comprehensive coverage covers damage from objects that flew through the air and hit your vehicle.

Comprehensive car insurance helps pay to replace or repair your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged in an incident that’s not a collision, according to Allstate. Also known as “other than collision” coverage, comprehensive coverage covers damage from fire, vandalism or falling objects.

According to Insurance.com, you may need to pay a deductible when making a collision or comprehensive claim.

Because Texas is an “at-fault” state, the insurance carrier of the at-fault driver is responsible for paying out the claim.

If the other party doesn’t have sufficient coverage to cover your expenses, you may be able to sue the at-fault driver to recover the difference, according to Texas-based law firm The Zimmerman Law Firm.

Dallas-based law firm Beltz Law Firm recommends taking photos of the debris along with photos of the vehicle damage.