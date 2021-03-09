Texas pharmacy owner spent $15M from fraud scheme on gambling and Ferrari, feds say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas pharmacy owner and the company’s accountant were indicted in a $134 million health care fraud scheme, authorities say.

Mohamed Mokbel, 56, and Fathy Elsafty, 62, were in custody Tuesday on health care fraud charges through 4M Pharmaceuticals Inc., the parent company of retail pharmacies in Fort Worth, Houston, South Florida and other locations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Authorities did not release the names of pharmacies operated by the company.

Mokbel was the owner and Elsafty was the accountant for 4M Pharmaceuticals.

Mokbel was arrested early Tuesday at his home in Houston, KTRK reported.

4M Pharmaceuticals is accused of operating as a telemarketing call center, soliciting Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance patients across the U.S. and offering unnecessary diabetic supplies and topical creams, authorities say. Though many declined, authorities say the company and its pharmacies still billed the patients’ insurance.

Sometimes, the company billed for prescriptions dispensed after a patient died, authorities say.

Authorities say the pharmacies also requested prescriptions from doctors for patients who already were dead.

From December 2013 through March 2020, the pharmacies collected more than $134 million in fraudulent claims through Medicare and other healthcare benefit programs, authorities say.

Mokbel used the funds to buy a $1.5 million home and spent $15 million for gambling and casino expenses and payments on a Ferrari and Bentley, authorities say.

Mokbel and Elsafty are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud and money laundering.

Denton police officer arrested by FBI on child pornography charge, authorities say

Recommended Stories

  • Feds raid upscale home of CEO accused of $134M Medicare fraud

    Eyewitness News captured the exec being hauled off in handcuffs from his home that may have been bought with the fraudulent funds.

  • South Florida couple claiming to be ‘farmers’ plead guilty to $1 million pandemic scam

    A South Florida couple claiming to be “farmers” working the land on two tiny suburban lots as they raked in federal COVID-19 relief funds pleaded guilty Monday to a fraud scheme.

  • Police Release Images of Armed Robber Who Attacked Two People with Knife in NYC

    Local authorities are on the lookout for a still-unidentified man linked to two robberies and attacks in New York City on the night of Feb. 28. The NYPD released images of the suspect to the public in order to identify and locate him. According to the police department, the man first brandished a knife to rob valuables from a 51-year-old male victim in front of 584 Broadway at around 9:20 p.m. The man left his victim uninjured then fled on foot northbound on Broadway towards East Houston Street.

  • Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

    Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event, killing 36 people, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison, although he is unlikely to spend more time in jail. Already on house arrest after being released from jail last year because of coronavirus concerns, Almena was ordered to serve the rest of his term under electronic monitoring, followed by three years of probation. “I know that no family member will find this in any way acceptable, and I accept that responsibility,” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson said at the conclusion of an emotionally charged case that was first derailed by a hung jury, then the pandemic.

  • Senators who voted against a $15 minimum wage represent three-quarters of the workers who would benefit, study says

    A new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds 24 million workers who'd benefit from a $15 minimum wage are in states where senators voted no.

  • Zillow faces antitrust suit over change to real estate listings

    Zillow and its affiliate Trulia are illegally favoring listings by brokers who belong to the National Association of Realtors, a real estate startup alleges.

  • Singer removes ACS car from its website after Porsche objections

    The car has reportedly been pulled due to Porsche's objections, likely in reference to its heavy "Porsche" branding. According to Carscoops, Porsche's legal department asked Singer to remove the car from its promotional outlets until the issue is resolved. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to our customers to ensure that Porsche products – designed and engineered by us – can be clearly and easily identified."

  • A woman living in Hialeah disappeared. Cops say they found her in her husband’s backyard

    Roberto Colon’s Boynton Beach house was the first place police officers went when investigating the disappearance of Maria Stella Gomez Mullet on Feb. 20. That’s where Gomez’s friends told police she was going when they last heard from her.

  • First juror seated in George Floyd murder trial

    Jury selection is underway after a delay in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Student-made explosive device detonates in class, injuring 6 people, Michigan cops say

    The explosion was the result of a “a serious lack of judgment,” according to the school district’s superintendent.

  • Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

    An Iowa journalist covering a protest for racial justice was temporarily blinded after a police officer shot pepper spray at her and then jailed despite telling him repeatedly that she was just doing her job, according to video played Tuesday at the reporter's trial. Body camera video captured by Des Moines Police Sgt. Natale Chiodo showed Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri in custody on May 31, 2020, her eyes burning from pepper spray.

  • Denton spent more than $200M on electricity during winter storm. Now it’s suing ERCOT

    The Denton Municipal Electric purchased more than $207 million in energy from Feb. 16-19.

  • Twitter sues Texas AG Ken Paxton, alleging he launched probe in retaliation for Trump ban

    Twitter on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), saying that his office launched an investigation into the social media giant because it banned former President Trump from its platform.Driving the news: Twitter is seeking to halt an investigation launched by Paxton into moderation practices by Big Tech firms including Twitter for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President," days after they banned him following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the suit, filed in a Northern California court, Twitter said "Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees."Twitter said it has rights under the First Amendment "to make decisions about what content to disseminate through its platform," including "the discretion to remove or otherwise restrict access to Tweets, profiles, or other content posted to Twitter."The company added in an emailed statement that in this case, "the Texas Attorney General is misusing the powers of his office to infringe on Twitter’s First Amendment rights and attempt to silence free speech."The big picture: Governments in the U.S. and around the world have sought to crack down on Big Tech companies and curtail their perceived powers in recent years.Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced his office was working with state senators on legislation he said would "prevent social media providers like Facebook & Twitter from cancelling conservative speech."For the record: Paxton is an ardent Trump supporter, who unsuccessfully filed lawsuits that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states lost by the former president in the 2020 election.Of note: The attorney general is facing other separate legal challenges, including an FBI investigation into allegations that he "used his office to benefit a wealthy donor," AP notes.He's also due to stand trial on securities fraud charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The case that dates back to 2015 has stalled in the courts following legal challenges, according to AP.Representatives for Paxton did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details on the lawsuit, comment from Twitter and further context.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia criminal investigation into former President Trump reaches grand jury phase

    A criminal investigation in Georgia is looking into former President Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the state's election results, and last week two grand juries convened in Fulton County, potentially giving prosecutors the opportunity to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the next steps in the investigation.

  • Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

    The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said. After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Sign Bill Restricting Girls Sports to Females

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Monday she would sign a bill restricting girls’ teams and sports at public schools to students who are biologically female after the measure passed the state senate in a 20-15 vote. “In South Dakota, we’re celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women’s sports! I’m excited to sign this bill very soon,” Noem wrote in a tweet. In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports! I'm excited to sign this bill very soon. https://t.co/OU15HOwp2r — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 8, 2021 A spokesman for the governor told Fox News that they expected South Dakota “will be the first state this year to pass legislation of this sort.” However, the Mississippi House passed a bill 81-28 earlier this month to prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams. The ACLU of South Dakota has criticized the Women’s Fairness in Sports bill, which was introduced by State Representative Rhonda Milstead and passed the South Dakota House last month 50-17, according to KOTA TV. An ACLU advocacy manager, Jett Jonelis, testified against the bill: “In an attempt to ‘level the playing field,’ House Bill 1217 excludes an entire group of women and girls from meaningful participation in sports,” Jonelis said. “House Bill 1217 isn’t about protecting fairness in women’s sports,” he said. “It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in all aspects of public life.” President Biden issued an executive order in January calling for schools nationwide to allow students to participate on sports teams that align with their chosen gender identity. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the order last month after a reporter asked what the president’s message was to school officials handling disagreements over transgender and cisgender girls competing against each other, especially for college scholarships. White House Press Secretary Psaki said that “the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights.” “And that’s why he signed that executive order,” she said. “And in terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I would certainly defer to them.”

  • Millions Of Women Face Health Risk From Cuts to Modi’s Fuel Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government offered Indian women a chance to dramatically improve their lives with cooking fuel subsidies in what became one of his administration’s most celebrated campaigns.Now, hamstrung by a widening fiscal deficit, New Delhi has been slowly reducing the size of those handouts -- a shift that risks upsetting women voters and potentially exposing millions to heavier levels of pollution.In Allauddinnagar, a village in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, Laxmi Kishore, a 35-year-old homemaker, is worried. Cooking food for her family used to be an ordeal that involved using cheap fuels like cow dung, crops and wood, which burn with a sooty flame and left her teary eyed and choking. When Modi’s program made liquefied petroleum gas cylinders affordable to her some years ago, she breathed more easily.Now Kishore is preparing to return to her earthen stove and the smoggier fuels her ancestors used because the subsidy that landed in her account each time she refilled a cylinder has stopped arriving. Her husband lost his job as a cashier in a highway restaurant during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown, making a cooking cylinder unaffordable to them without the handout.“I’m dreading a return to my earlier pain,” she said. “It will mean less sleep and suffering in the smoke again.”Provisions for the LPG cooking fuel subsidies were halved in the federal budget for the fiscal year ending March 2022 to 124.8 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) from 255 billion rupees a year earlier. A spokesperson at India’s oil ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.The government continues to modulate the “effective price” for subsidized domestic LPG, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written response to questions from parliament. “The subsidy on the product increases/decreases with the increase/decrease in the product price in international market and decision of government on subsidy,” he added.The program launched in 2016 by the Modi government offered cash rebates for purchasing an LPG connection and a loan for the first canister of the fuel and stove. More than 80 million women from extremely poor households had received such LPG connections by Jan. 1 this year. The government announced plans in the latest federal budget to extend the benefit to another 10 million households, mostly located in the remote forests and hilly areas.To help the poor struggling with lockdowns, the government last year also offered free LPG refills of three cylinders. India’s LPG consumption in 2020 surpassed gasoline for the first time ever over a calendar year, government data show.But the free supplies were a one-off move and the finance director of Indian Oil Corp., the largest retailer of the cylinders, said last month that the government had last year stopped subsidizing the fuel for consumers except in the most remote areas.Meanwhile, prices of LPG have surged across the country. Cost of a typical LPG cylinder sold by Indian Oil in Delhi has increased by 40% since November to 819 rupees. Some opposition parties are focusing on the issue of high LPG prices for regional elections against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Providing cooking gas has been one of the biggest successes of Modi’s flagship welfare programs which also included building toilets and houses for the poor.“The elephant in the room is the price rise,” said Arati Jerath, a New Delhi-based author and political analyst. “The LPG program started as a very popular scheme, but has been petering out because of the price increase. Modi will have to come up with a new emotive issue as the government is running out of money to indulge in populism measures.”LPG is crucial for reducing domestic pollution in India. The country has the highest instances of premature deaths in the world due to emissions from burning fossil fuels, including coal and oil products, according to research done by Harvard University in collaboration with other academic institutions.“Withdrawal of subsidy and increase in prices is likely to affect LPG consumption, particularly in rural areas where alternatives such as firewood, agricultural residue, dung cakes are readily available,” according to Ashok Sreenivas, a senior fellow at Prayas, an Indian advocacy group that works in energy policy.An increase in the use of alternative solid fuels will “definitely impact the health” of rural women and children as these release particulate matters that can cause illnesses including lung cancer, heart ailments and even stroke, he said.India faces issues other than price in getting poorer populations to adopt cleaner fuel. Availability is also a problem in far flung areas that are hard to reach, Prayas said in a December report. India’s oil ministry has said beneficiaries of the program availed of less than two refills of the three free ones offered over nine months last year.Air pollution inside houses, primarily due to burning solid fuels like wood, dried dung and biomass, contributed to more than 1 million deaths in 2010, making it the second- biggest health risk factor in India, according to a 2015 report by Steering Committee on Air Pollution and Health Related Issues.The International Energy Agency in a special report last month said that despite the recent success in expanding coverage of LPG in rural areas, 660 million Indians haven’t fully switched to modern, clean cooking fuels. Higher costs and fewer subsidies might only make it harder to draw new users. Vehicular exhaust, industrial emissions and other factors have already made India home to 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world.The task of encouraging the poor to use the cleaner fuel becomes even more challenging with millions losing their jobs during the pandemic. Poor households are more sensitive to higher fuel prices as they can easily shift to cheaper alternatives for which they need to pay just a few cents every day, rather than spending as much as $11 per cylinder upfront.“Prices are rising and the government has stopped compensating us,” said Kaushal Kishore, Laxmi’s husband. “I can’t afford LPG any further and this is my last cylinder till I find myself a job.”(Updates with Indian minister’s comments in the seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are Unibody Pickups Real Trucks?

    The new Honda Ridgeline and the coming Ford Maverick and Hyundai Tucson believe in their truck bonafides. Does the badge make a difference in how people judge? And will we all eventually be swayed, much like with the evolution of the SUV?

  • Six More People Level Sexual Assault Accusations at T.I. and Tiny

    The lawyer for the 11 people who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault says another six possible victims have come forward with new allegations.

  • Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell

    Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday CBS interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew a heck of a TV audience. It just wasn’t enough to match watch Harry’s mum got on ABC’s “20/20” way back in 1995. But it came close. With Nielsen’s final Live + Same Day numbers now in (the TV ratings currency company takes about one day from reporting its “fast affiliate” numbers, which are generally reliable for telecasts that are not live coast to coast, to sharing its final night-of data) the Oprah interview scored 17.813 million total viewers. Even before adjusting up a bit from Monday’s preliminary data, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” attracted the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020. Also Read: Meghan Markle's Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says Back on Nov. 24, 1995, the “20/20” Princess Diana interview with BBC correspondent Martin Bashir drew 19.208 million total viewers for ABC. That’s 1.395 million more than Sunday’s sitdown. It’s important to note that these two generation-spanning interviews existed in completely different TV landscapes. Television viewing is far more fragmented these days. Back in Di’s day, there were no DVRs (we did...Read original story Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell At TheWrap