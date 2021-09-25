Texas police find 3 dismembered bodies, including child, inside burning dumpster

Police in Texas made a gruesome discovery while putting out a dumpster fire in Fort Worth earlier this week.

They found three dismembered bodies inside the dumpster behind a business early Wednesday morning, including what appeared to be a child, police said in a Friday release.

"This is our neighborhood. How could anyone, anybody, do something like this?" Tammy Fahlgren, who used to live on Bonnie Drive where the bodies were found, told FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth. "How could they not care? It’s a child! I’m so mad, and I hope they catch that person because it’s a sorry low-life person."

One of the victims was identified as David Lueras, 42, Fort Worth police confirmed. Police said the third victim was likely a teenager or a woman.

Not all of the victims’ body parts were accounted for and the condition of the remains will make identification difficult, police said.

No arrests were immediately made and police did not provide a description of any suspects.