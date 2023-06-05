Texas police arrest 8 people for alleged involvement in smash-and-grab operation of over 50 ATMs

Texas police arrested eight individuals last week for allegedly burglarizing more than 50 automated teller machines (ATM) in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Plano Police Department said investigators and members of SWAT arrested eight suspects as they were stealing an ATM from a 7-Eleven on Fort Worth Drive in Denton, Texas at about 6 a.m. on June 1.

Prior to the arrests, detectives with the Plano Police Department received information about an ATM burglary that happened on 14th Street in Plano just before 6:30 a.m. on May 25.

During the burglary, five suspects backed a pickup truck into the front of the store, smashing out the window.

The suspects then wrapped a chain around the machine and pulled the ATM out of the convenience store, while the clerk stood behind the counter.

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

Police said the suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash, though the damage to the building was expected to cost the business thousands of dollars to repair.

The suspects fled the scene in a pickup truck that was discovered to have been stolen out of Garland, Texas, and later found abandoned at a nearby apartment development.

Investigators developed several leads from the burglary on May 25, including the identification of several suspected vehicles and determining the methods used to steal the ATMs.

Detectives also learned of numerous smash and grab incidents across the DFW Metroplex, resulting in a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving police from Plano, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Frisco, Garland and Grapevine.

The Department of Public Safety and 7-Eleven Zone Asset Protection manager also assisted in the investigation, which resulted in the arrests of Anthony Dewayne Turner, 29, of Dallas; Cortaveya Jean Jackson, 25, of Mesquite; Danaijay Jacoby Derrett, 24, of Dallas; Dominique Marquis Childress, 27, of Dallas; Joseph George Milton Turner, 29 - Dallas; Leroy Alvin Walls, 26, of Dallas; Louis Edward Coleman, 37, of DeSoto; and Marlon Briscoe, 24, of Dallas.

All eight individuals have been charged with second-degree theft of an automated teller machine and are being held in the Denton County Jail.