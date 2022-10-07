Texas police chief arrested on prostitution charge in Arlington, then fired from his job

The police chief of Oak Ridge, Texas, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a prostitution case in Arlington, authorities said.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Thomas Peoples, 55, also was fired on the day of his arrest, according to a WFAA-TV report. Oak Ridge is about 70 miles east of Fort Worth and it’s located in Kaufman County.

Arlington police said Friday that due to the nature of this case, they would be very limited in the information they’ll release.

Detectives with the Arlington Police Department’s crimes against children unit began an investigation after a juvenile made an outcry against Peoples.

Based on that investigation, Peoples was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18 years of age.

The investigation continued on Friday.

Oak Ridge Mayor Al Rudin confirmed that Peoples was fired because of his arrest, according to WFAA.