Texas police demanded a Black man prove he owned the credit cards in his wallet as he withdrew cash from an ATM

MasterCard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration Reuters

A Black man was using an ATM in a Texas gas station when he was approached by three armed police officers for using multiple credit cards.

Brian Friar was "frightened" and started to record the incident. "They were harassing me. I was a black man in a dominant white town," Friar told the Daily Mail. "I wasn't dressed like a bum — I hadn't done anything wrong."

Video Friar took of the encounter shows how one officer asked Friar to prove that the credit cards belonged to him.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Black man trying to withdraw money from a Texas gas station ATM was confronted by police officers who asked him to "prove" his credit cards belonged to him.

Brian Friar, a 39-year-old, told the Daily Mail he was stopped in Burleson, outside Fort Worth, on August 12. He said three officers with guns walked up to him and asked why he had so many credit cards.

"I was at the ATM machine at the store, minding my own business, looking through my cards to see which one I would use," Friar told the Daily Mail.

Friar told the outlet he started to record the incident because he was "frightened," citing the death of George Floyd and shooting of Jacob Blake, a man who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Prove to me the rest of the cards are yours," one officer says in the video. "You got like ten there, man."

"All those are mine," Friar responded.

Friar explained to the police officer that he used the wrong PIN at the ATM and had to use his phone to unlock it.

"We're only asking you about this because someone brought it to our attention," the officer told Friar in the video.

The officer then asked Friar how he ended up in Burleson. Friar told him that was getting a tattoo and had to get back to his wife, whose car broke down nearby.

Friar told the Daily Mail it was "racist" how the police approach him and ask him about his credit cards.

"They were harassing me. I was a black man in a dominant white town," Friar said. "I wasn't dressed like a bum — I hadn't done anything wrong."

Story continues

At the end of the video, the incident ended as the police officer wished Friar luck and he left the store with his belongings.

Burleson Chief Billy Cordell told The Daily Mail that his officers approached Friar after a bystander told police that he was using multiple credit cards and was getting declined by the ATM.

"He said the man was acting suspicious. The officers approached the man, activated their body worn cameras and explained why they were contacting him," Cordell said. "Officers observed multiple receipts and cards as described by the witness. Officers asked him if he minded sharing identification to match the name on the cards and he eventually provided identification and cards."

"This stuff is scary, Friar told the Daily Mail." I was scared."

Read the original article on Insider