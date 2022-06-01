Texas police end 5-hour standoff with alleged gunman

Texas police on Tuesday ended a five-hour-long standoff with a man who allegedly fired a gun earlier in the day.

Juan Andres Rodriguez allegedly rushed inside a home in Abilene, west of Dallas, and refused to cooperate with police, according to a press release.

Crisis negotiators, SWAT and the Bomb truck, arrived at the scene to assist in negotiations with Rodriguez and to try and convince him to leave the residence and talk to police.

Officers quickly received a warrant and used bomb truck equipment and tear gas to break into the home.

UVALDE, TEXAS POLICE COOPERATING WITH POLICE IN SCHOOL SHOOTING PROBE, DISTRICT PD CHIEF NOT RESPONDING

Rodriguez was taken into police custody shortly before 6:00 p.m. local time and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Additional charges are pending, police said.

NEW ORLEANS SHOOTING LEAVES 1 WOMAN DEAD, 2 INJURED, POLICE SAY

Line-up of police cars frankysze via Getty Images

OHIO GRANDPARENTS ARRESTED IN ‘UNIMAGINABLE’ CHILD ABUSE CASE THAT POLICE SAY ‘MAKES YOU SICK’

No injuries were sustained from the incident, KTXS reported.

Abilene police are asking that residents avoid certain streets.

A recent tweet from the police department revealed that they were looking into an incident on the 1300 Block of Green St. in North Abilene, the street where the standoff occurred.

Police have requested that the public avoid this area. The streets were blocked off as a precaution.