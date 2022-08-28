Texas police ID man who stole vehicle with 4 children inside

Police in Texas have identified a man who authorities say stole a vehicle with four children inside earlier this month.

Lake Worth detectives named the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Minton. Minton is wanted for five felonies, police said.

The incident happened on Aug. 19 after a mother, working as a food delivery driver, left her SUV unlocked to pick up a food order at a business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road, police previously said.

While the mother was away from the vehicle, a man jumped into the driver’s seat and began driving away, police said.

Detectives believe he quickly ditched the vehicle in a Dollar General parking lot about half a mile away after realizing there were kids in the car.

The children were unharmed and reunited with their mother, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who knows Minton’s whereabouts to contact Lake Worth detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org, or by calling (817) 237-1224.