Texas police officer shot during traffic stop
A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday, and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday, and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A football player from Concord, California is being praised for stopping a suspect involved in two separate incidents, a car break-in and an elderly home invasion. The suspect, Roman Banks, broke into the home of a senior Chinese couple, 81 and 87, on Campbell Street in Visitacion Valley in February, according to ABC7 News. The Oregon State linebacker, Semisi Saluni, apprehended Banks months earlier in an attempted car break-in.
‘My son was laying there unresponsive, that was the last time that I seen my son, that’s the last time that I heard from my son’
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will try to advance a bill that could lead to reparations for Black Americans as part of a broader effort to address centuries of enslavement followed by modern-day institutional racism. It faces an uphill climb in Congress, where prominent Republicans oppose the measure and none have joined the 175 Democrats who signed on as co-sponsors. Representative Jim Jordan, the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to vote on the measure on Wednesday, intends to oppose it, an aide said.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's gubernatorial campaign has reached a settlement with a former campaign staffer who accused the Democrat of unwanted sexual behavior during her 2018 run for governor.Why it matters: Lujan Grisham is the chair of the Democratic Governors Association and a former member of Congress. This development comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, also a Democrat, battles searing sexual harassment allegations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office shows five monthly payments of $12,500 — beginning last November — from Lujan Grisham's campaign to an Atlanta-based law firm representing James Hallinan, a former campaign spokesperson.The collective cash payments of $62,500 were first reported by the Albuquerque Journal.Jared Leopold, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham, told the paper that the governor and campaign team "strenuously deny" Hallinan's claims but that the settlement was reached to avoid the distraction and cost of litigation over "numerous dubious and disputed potential claims."The DGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Axios. Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham's press secretary, told Axios: "The state doesn’t have any comment as this is not official state business. Our office maintains there is no merit to the allegations."A spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, Will Reinert, told Axios in an emailed statement that settlement payments "certainly suggest that there must be some truth" to the claims and called on Lujan Grisham to publicly apologize.Don't forget: Lujan Grisham, only the second elected Latina governor in U.S. history, was mentioned as a candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden.Biden later named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to the Cabinet post. Hallinan, who now runs his own communications firm and advises Democrats, declined to comment about the settlement on Tuesday. The intrigue: Lujan Grisham signed a bipartisan measure last year that limited the use of nondisclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases.Lujan Grisham has said the allegations against Cuomo should be taken seriously but declined to call for his resignation.Flashback: Hallinan spoke with both the Albuquerque Journal and me in late 2019 before I joined Axios, sharing allegations about Grisham's behavior, which he said included unwanted groping in the presence of others.Hallinan said he had considered quitting and going to law enforcement but decided not to after being urged by a fellow campaign staffer to stick it out.The governor's office strongly denied and denounced Hallinan's accusations at the time.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
HR 40 would create a commission to study reparations for Black Americans.
A 65-year-old Filipino American man ended up in a hospital after falling victim to a brutal carjacking just blocks away from his home in Oakland, California last week. The incident reportedly occurred outside a FoodMaxx grocery store.
Pakistan's interior minister on Wednesday recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader that left at least five people dead. Saad Rizvi, an Islamist cleric, had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hours after Pakistani security forces — swinging batons and firing tear gas — moved in to clear sit-ins by the protesting Islamists in the capital Islamabad and elsewhere.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on a trip to Berlin Tuesday that the U.S. will station an additional 500 troops in Germany as soon as this fall "to strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe."Why it matters: It's a stark reversal from the policies of former President Trump, who sought to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany after accusing the U.S. ally of "delinquent" payments to NATO.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden froze plans to bring about 6,400 troops home from Germany and redeploy 5,400 to other countries in Europe in February, ordering a Pentagon review of how troops are deployed around the world.Trump's move drew bipartisan criticism in Congress, with lawmakers warning that signs of a weakened U.S. commitment to NATO could encourage further Russian aggression.The big picture: Austin is currently on an overseas trip to meet with government and military officials in Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium, and the U.K. The Biden administration's public display of its commitment to NATO comes as Russia has engaged in a massive build-up of military forces on the border with eastern Ukraine.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A truck driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where three policemen and a policewoman were standing after stopping a speeding car on April 22 last year. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.
Police on Tuesday arrested a longtime suspect in the murder of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old California college freshman who went missing 25 years ago.San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said her body had not yet been found.“I'm here this afternoon to announce the arrest of Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart and the rest of his father, Ruben Flores, as an accessory to the murder… We have not recovered, Kristin. We will continue to focus on finding her remains regardless of any court action.”Smart was last seen in 1996 walking back from an off-campus party to her campus dorm at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.Paul Flores, one of Smart’s classmates, was believed to have been the last person with her before she was reported missing.Flores had told investigators that he left the party with her shortly before 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996, but said the two parted ways about a block from her dorm.Flores, a longtime suspect in her disappearance, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb.Parkinson said a popular podcast, “Your Own Backyard” released in 2019, had helped the investigation.“I'll say some of that information came to light through the podcast that many of are familiar with.”Paul Flores’ first court appearance is scheduled for later this week.
Anyone with information regarding the three kids should call the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521.
The U.S. has raised concerns with the Palestinian Authority over death threats made against a prominent Palestinian American critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, two sources familiar with the issue tell me.Why it matters: Fadi Elsalameen, an activist who writes to an audience of more than a million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms, has become a major irritant to Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials due to his criticism of corruption in the Palestinian Authority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abbas, who is in the 16th year of his four-year term, faces growing rifts within his Fatah party ahead of parliamentary elections on May 22."My life is in danger and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to condemn a death threat against a U.S. citizen is a green light to use violence against me."Fadi Elsalameen, to AxiosHow it happened: Elsalameen, also a non-resident fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, traveled to the West Bank in March to visit his family in Hebron.After he arrived, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, issued a statement threatening to shoot him.State Department officials including deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr subsequently raised the threats with Palestinian officials and stressed that the U.S. was concerned by the situation.Lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar also asked the State Department for clarifications about the threats against Elsalameen, a source familiar with the issue tells me.What they're saying: Elsalameen said that even after the State Department registered a complaint, the Palestinian Authority refused to condemn the death threat or call it off.A senior U.S. official said the State Department was aware of the situation but wouldn't comment on the specifics. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the State Department's highest priority," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A baby goat was curious to meet the day’s catch during a fishing trip in Tennessee, footage from the YouTube channel Goat Life shows.This video, posted on April 8, shows the Nigerian Dwarf kid dressed in a pink life vest and on board a boat, where she looked inquisitively at a fish on the end of a line.“Ahna went on her first fishing trip!” Britney, the source, told Storyful. “She was such a patient sport while waiting on the fish to bite! She enjoyed the trip and was curious about all the new sounds and smells!” Credit: Goat Life via Storyful
Ongoing conflicts, economic crises and the fallout from COVID-19 will likely destabilize several countries in the Middle East in 2021 and could even put some on the brink of collapse, according to the U.S. intelligence community's annual Threat Assessment Report, released on Tuesday.Why it matters: The report is the most comprehensive assessment the intelligence community produces every year. It paints a portrait of conflicts, insurgencies, terrorism and protest movements across the Middle East.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePopular discontent and socioeconomic grievances will continue to rise due to the pandemic, and leaders in the region will struggle to meet public expectations for political and economic reform.According to the report...Iran “will take risks that could escalate tensions and threaten U.S. and allied interests in the coming year,” but will attempt to avoid a direct conflict due to concerns about the U.S. response. Sparring between Iran and rivals in the region will continue.Excerpt: “We assess that Iran remains interested in developing networks inside the United States ... but the greatest risk to U.S. persons exists outside the Homeland, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia."On the nuclear deal, Tehran will be reluctant to engage diplomatically with the Biden administration in the near term without sanctions relief, and it will accelerate its nuclear program if sanctions relief does not arrive.The report notes that Iran is not currently developing a nuclear weapon.In Iraq, the government will continue to struggle to fight ISIS and to control Iran-backed Shiite militias.In Libya, the interim unity government will face enduring political, economic and security challenges that will make reconciliation very difficult.Excerpt: “Instability and the risk of renewed fighting in Libya’s civil war will persist this year — despite limited political, economic, and security progress — and might spill over into broader conflict."In Syria, the crisis will continue for years to come, and President Bashar al-Assad will struggle to re-establish control over the entire country.Excerpt: “Iran is determined to maintain influence in Syria. [It's] pursuing a permanent military presence and economic deals."Worth noting: An unclassified version of the annual threats report is published while a classified one is presented to the president and other senior officials.The unclassified report didn’t explicitly name the countries that could reach the point of collapse.Read the report.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."
The victims went missing in 2014 when the marines were deployed near the US border, officials say.
People hold a vigil for the victims of the Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, California, in 2019. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWith most U.S. students having learned virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, the nation logged a record low for school shootings. There were just three deaths in a total of 10 school shootings in all of 2020. This compares with eight deaths in 25 school shootings in 2019. Now, as students return to schools for in-person instruction, the specter of school shootings is back. This was evidenced in the April 12 school shooting at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The shooting left one student dead and an school resource officer injured. A school shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee, has left one person dead. As criminologists and authors of a new book, “The Violence Project: How to Stop A Mass Shooting Epidemic,” we worry that gun violence at America’s schools may be even more likely in 2021 than before the pandemic because of a number of exacerbated risk factors for violence. Young people’s mental health suffered during the pandemic. And some youths were trapped in homes where they endured abuse. As we point out in “Trauma,” a chapter in our book, children who experience abuse in childhood are more likely to commit violence later in life. Meanwhile, there was a record number of gun sales in 2020, driven in part by the pandemic and civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd last summer. As a result, students may now have more access than ever to firearms. Ominous statistics The Knoxville school shooting on April 12 was the 37th school shooting of 2021, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database. The database includes information on “each and every instance a gun is brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time of day, or day of week.” Year-to-date comparisons are complicated, because not all school districts went to remote or hybrid learning at the same time or to the same degree. Taking a narrower view of shootings with injuries or deaths that occurred while school was in session, it was the fourth school shooting of 2021 and second fatal shooting of the year. The phrase “school shooting” typically is reserved for mass casualty events like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the 2018 Parkland high school shooting. But talking about school shootings only when multiple people die in them minimizes the great harm guns cause in schools and to children all the time. Response in the UK Twenty-five years ago, in March 1996, a gunman walked into Scotland’s Dunblane Primary School and opened fire, killing 16 children and a teacher. A successful campaign for gun regulation followed, laws were changed, handguns were banned and the United Kingdom hasn’t had a school shooting since. Yet in America, a gun is brandished on one K-12 school campus or another every two to three days. From 2015 to 2018, there was an “active shooter” – someone actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area – on U.S. school property every 77 days. Since 1970, over 1,600 school shootings have claimed the lives of 599 people as of April 13, 2021. Before the pandemic, many parents had become resigned to sending their children to schools that have active shooter drills to rehearse for a real shooting incident. Some even bought bulletproof backpacks for their children. Searching for solutions Our research on school shootings, consistent with research from the U.S. Secret Service, shows that schools can do more than just accept an America where “back to school” means back to school shootings, even without an act of Congress to potentially stop gun violence. We’ve spent the last four years examining the lives of school shooters, searching for solutions. Our findings are freely available in a database we created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The data shows, importantly, that school shooters tend to be current or former students of the school. They are almost always in crisis of some sort before their attack, indicated by a noticeable change in behavior from usual. Often this manifests in suicidal thoughts. School shooters also tend to leak their plans for violence in advance, mostly to their peers, often via social media. And school shooters usually get their guns from family and friends who failed to store them safely and securely. It’s unclear at this point how well the Knoxville shooter fits this profile, but these findings point to important avenues for school shooting prevention. Beyond school police First, if school shooters are nearly always students of the school, then educators and others who work with them may need to work harder to find ways to identify and counsel them long before they ever pick up a gun. The existing US$3 billion “homeroom security” industry is predicated on putting up walls to keep active shooters out, rather than building bridges to keep actual students connected. Some school districts rely on school resource officers, or SROs, to police student problems to such an extent that the ACLU estimates that millions of students are in schools with police but no counselors, school psychologists or social workers. SROs have intervened in school shootings in the past, including the one in Knoxville on April 12, but we believe they are yet another example of society’s overreliance on police to solve systemic social problems, from mental illness to homelessness to drug abuse. Research shows the presence of police officers in schools feeds a larger social problem known as the “school-to-prison pipeline,” in which even minor infractions at school are handled by the criminal justice system. In a February 2021 study, we examined 133 attempted and completed mass school shootings from 1980 to 2019 and, controlling for other factors like the school size, the number of shooters, and the number and type of firearms, we found that the death rate for victims – that is, the perpetrator being excluded – was three times greater in school shootings with armed guards on the scene. Research has shown that the presence of officers’ weapons increases aggression – it is known as the “weapons effect.” This effect may be further exacerbated by the fact that many school shooters are suicidal and may intend to provoke law enforcement into shooting them. This occurrence is known as “suicide by cop.” Toward a future without school shootings Even if many lawmakers would like to see more guns in schools through the arming of teachers, we feel it is not a solution. This logic runs counter to our research, which shows that warm and welcoming school environments where all students feel safe and supported are the foundation upon which good school security is built. In our view, counselors, social workers, peer support networks and small class sizes are what schools need most right now to prevent violence after a pandemic. They can emphasize strong and trusting relationships between students and adults and teach students empathy and alternatives to violence as a means of dispute resolution. School personnel and students need training to identify a student in crisis and describe how to report something they see or hear indicative of violent intent. Educators need new tools to help identify students before they become a threat. This means not unduly punishing students in crisis with expulsion or criminal charges – things that could escalate the crisis or any grievance with the institution. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] And as students go back to school, safe gun storage at home is a paramount. School shootings are not inevitable. They’re preventable. We believe the steps outlined above help promote school security while safeguarding student well-being.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Densley, Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, Hamline University . Read more:Peer rejection isn’t the culprit behind school shootingsWhy there’s so much inconsistency in school shooting data James Densley has received funding from the National Institute of Justice. He is affiliated with The Violence Project.Jillian Peterson receives funding from the National Institute of Justice. She is affiliated with The Violence Project.
Ex-Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas.
An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”
Jordan Gerbich, who used to live in California, shot the elephant seal with a handgun on a beach there in 2019.