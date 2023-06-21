Texas police officer terminated after allegedly shooting wife in face with rifle

A Houston, Texas police officer was terminated on Tuesday, more than week after he allegedly shot his wife in the face with a rifle.

Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, was arrested and charged on June 12 with aggravated assault of a family member with bodily harm.

Houston Police Department officers responded to calls about a shooting at an apartment complex on Clay Road at about 12:30 a.m. on June 12.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Sadaf Iqbal, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

Iqbal was transported to a nearby hospital where, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department, she underwent emergency surgery.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined Iqbal was shot by her husband, Chowdhury, and he was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting.

The Houston police officer's wife suffered gunshot injuries to her face and hand.

On Tuesday, the department provided an update on Chowdhury’s employment status.

"Galib Chowdhury has been terminated and is no longer a Houston police officer, effective today," the post read. "The criminal case is in the hands of the court & criminal justice system. Our hearts remain with the victim, Sadaf Iqbal. We ask the community to pray for her and her family."

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Houston Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s office.