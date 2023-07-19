Texas police officer's shot to mass shooter's head at Allen mall was final blow: medical examiner

The gunman who opened fire in a deadly mass shooting outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on May 6 died from a bullet shot by police that went through the suspect’s mouth and into his brain, an autopsy report found.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that the Collin County medical examiner released its autopsy on 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, which said the suspect was shot three times: once in the head, once in the right ear and once in the right arm.

The gunshot wound to the head reportedly went through Garcia’s mouth before piercing his brain, which according to the medical examiner, means the injury would be "immediately fatal."

ALLEN, TEXAS, POLICE OFFICER SEEN NEUTRALIZING MASS SHOOTER IN DRAMATIC BODYCAM VIDEO: ‘GOT HIM DOWN’

A girl runs as other shoppers leave with their hands up after police responded to a gunman who shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at Allen Premium Outlets mall north of Dallas, in Allen, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2023, in a still image from video.

None of the three shots appeared to be self-inflicted, the autopsy report noted.

"Findings support that the [gunshot wound] of head was shot by the law enforcement at the scene," the news station said of the autopsy.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Garcia had a swastika tattoo on his upper left chest, the report said, as well as tattoos of a skull, panther-like animal, one that said Texas and another that said Fort Worth.

TEXAS POLICE RELEASE CHILLING 911 CALLS IN MALL SHOOTING THAT LEFT 8 DEAD

The toxicology report also revealed Garcia did not have alcohol or illicit drugs in his system.

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for the autopsy report.

The gunman began his deadly rampage at about 3:30 p.m. local time on May 6, and security footage shows him exit what appears to be a Dodge Charger.

ALLEN, TEXAS, MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT MAURICIO GARCIA HAD BRIEF 3-MONTH STINT IN THE US ARMY

Texas police responded to reports of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023.

As soon as a police officer at the mall heard gunshots, he rushed to the sound, engaged the shooter and killed him.

Nine people were killed in the shooting, including Garcia, who left 10 others injured.

Police released body camera footage from a responding officer last month after a grand jury ruled that the use of force was justified under Texas state law.

Despite having no criminal record, Garcia had a social media account where he displayed an interest in white supremacy while offering chilling hints of his research and planning for the attack.

He described mass shootings as sport and posted photos showing his large Nazi tattoos.

Bradley Betz and Adam Sabes of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.