Can Texas police set up DWI checkpoints in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here’s what to know

Californians who have moved to Texas might wonder why they have not seen DUI or DWI checkpoints on the streets of their new home. The checkpoints are regular occurrences along roads in the Golden State.

Texas, along with 11 other U.S. states, sees the checkpoints as a violation of the individual’s right against “unreasonable searches and seizures” as outlined in the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“However, what is ‘reasonable’ is a question the Supreme Court has grappled with for more than two hundred years,” the website findlaw.com states.

This lingering query has left states to use localized determinations of what the constitutional provision means. To curtail confusion, three states — Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington — have written their official antipathy to the checkpoints in their constitutions.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Texas to 'spring forward': When daylight saving time begins

→ How Texas became a hotbed for chupacabra sightings.

→ Is there truth to another mountain lion sighting in Glen Rose?

Texas, in its interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, has deemed the idea of checkpoints violates the Fourth Amendment.

Here is the text of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Supreme Court rules DUI, DWI checkpoints do not violate rights

At these checkpoints, officers may stop every vehicle or use a predetermined pattern to stop vehicles, such as every third vehicle. They will then look for signs of impairment, such as slurred speech, the smell of alcohol, or erratic driving behavior. If they suspect a driver is under the influence, they may ask them to perform field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer test.

While some people argue that sobriety checkpoints are an infringement on their rights, the Supreme Court has ruled that they are constitutional as long as they are conducted properly. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter drunk driving and keep roads safe for all motorists.

In Michigan v. Sitz, Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote: “This case poses the question whether a State’s use of highway sobriety checkpoints violates the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution. We hold that it does not, and therefore reverse the contrary holding of the Court of Appeals of Michigan.”

If a driver is found to be under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint, they may face criminal charges, license suspension, and other legal consequences. It is always best to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service if you plan on drinking alcohol.

DUI, DWI checkpoints cut down on impaired driving, per CDC

In Texas, law enforcement officers are not allowed to set up random sobriety checkpoints to check drivers for signs of intoxication. Instead, officers must have reasonable suspicion that a driver is impaired before pulling them over and conducting field sobriety tests.

Some argue that sobriety checkpoints are an effective way to deter drunk driving and save lives. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention agrees with the premise that checkpoints are a good way to cut down on impaired driving.

“The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to increase the perceived likelihood that impaired driving will be identified and penalized, leading to a reduction in impaired driving,” the CDC writes on its website.

But opponents believe that they are an invasion of privacy and violate individual rights. Critics also argue that sobriety checkpoints are not as effective as other methods of combating drunk driving, such as increased patrols and public awareness campaigns.

Ultimately, the decision to use sobriety checkpoints is left up to each state, and Texas has chosen not to implement them. Instead, law enforcement officers in Texas rely on other methods to identify and apprehend drunk drivers, such as increased patrols, saturation patrols, and tips from the public.

States that do not allow DUI/DWI checkpoints

These 10 U.S. states do not allow the checkpoints, with three states having written provisions in their constitutions.

Alaska

Idaho

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana, but by statute, safety check roadblocks are possible.

Oregon, it is illegal under state constitution.

Rhode Island, it is illegal under state constitution.

Texas, it is deemed Illegal under Texas’ interpretation of U.S. Constitution.

Washington, it is illegal under state constitution.

Wyoming

An additional two states allow it with certain conditions:

New Hampshire, allows it only with judicial approval.

South Carolina, allows it with judicial approval.