At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas; suspect charged with murder

At least one person was killed and five others injured on Thursday during a shooting inside a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said.

The suspected shooter, identified late Thursday night by authorities as Larry Bollin, a 27-year-old employee at Kent Moore Cabinets, was arrested following a manhunt that ended in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles from the cabinet plant, the Bryan Police Department said.

Bollin, of Iola, has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to jail records. His motive remains under investigation, authorities said.

One person died at the scene, and four others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. A sixth person suffered a minor injury. Another person was taken to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said in an early Thursday night news conference.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that a trooper was shot while pursuing an individual allegedly involved in the Bryan shooting. The trooper was reported in serious but stable condition.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he was "praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."

An 'international embarrassment': Biden looks to stem ‘ghost guns,' unveils other steps to curb gun violence 'epidemic'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also was praying for the victims, he said on Twitter.

The shooting in Bryan came a day after a shooting left six people dead in Rock Hill, South Carolina – including the gunman, former NFL player Phillip Adams – and followed high-profile mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and California in the last three weeks that killed 22 people.

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden unveiled his first major steps to address gun violence, an announcement Abbott described on Twitter as "a new liberal power grab to take away our guns."

"We will NOT allow this in TX," Abbott said, hours before he offered his prayers to the victims of the Bryan shooting.

Kent Moore Cabinets, a custom cabinet maker that employs more than 600 people across the state, according to its website, said it was "devastated" in a statement. The company is fully cooperating with police "during the investigation of this horrible crime," said Vice President Teresa Galliher.

The shooting took place in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Bryan is adjacent to College Station, home to Texas A&M University, with a population of nearly 90,000 people. It is about 100 miles east of Austin and 100 miles northwest of Houston.

