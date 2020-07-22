New Texas poll hints at 'massive suburban defection' from Trump

Several polls have shown that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is building a lead among suburban voters across the United States. While it may seem unlikely that will be the case in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll does provide some evidence that President Trump's suburban support is dwindling there.

The poll, released Wednesday, still shows Trump leading his likely challenger among white voters with a college degree, 49 percent to 42. But The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman noted that Trump's support among the same demographic was much higher in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton, suggesting a "massive suburban defection" is on the horizon for the incumbent.









Big difference from 2016: in this poll, Trump leads TX's college+ whites 49-42. In 2016, by my estimates, Trump carried them 61-33. This is a massive suburban defection. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 22, 2020

Overall, the poll is another indicator that Texas could be a close contest in November.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas between July 16-20. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Read the full results here.

