Texas Popeyes worker accused of shooting at customer during drug deal

A Popeyes worker who was allegedly selling marijuana out of the restaurant was arrested after shooting a customer during a deal gone wrong at a Houston, Tex., location of the chicken chain.

Officers from the Harris County Constable’s Office responded to the restaurant Wednesday around 4 p.m. following a reported shooting.

Employees at the restaurant told officers one of their coworkers shot at a man in the parking lot.

The worker was identified as Yadiel Gonzalez, 19, who allegedly gave his phone number to any customers who smelled like marijuana.

Officers soon learned Gonzalez was selling marijuana when an unidentified buyer came to the restaurant. Both allegedly went into the restroom to complete the sale when the man tried to steal Gonzalez’s backpack containing the marijuana.

The two fought and went outside, where Gonzalez shot at the man, who fled the scene. Officials said the victim was not injured.

The gun and backpack containing the drugs were later recovered from a trash can.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday, according to Fox 26. He was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, deadly conduct and tampering with evidence. It was not immediately clear whether any drug-related charges would be added.

He was also fired from the restaurant, according to Click2Houston.

“This dangerous and unacceptable behavior involved a teenager who was employed for less than a month at this Texas restaurant,” the restaurant said in a statement. “The employee involved was immediately terminated, and the franchisee who owns this restaurant is sharing everything with the local police.”