Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm

  • FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates in Houston at the state's largest county jail. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store that was without power, in Dallas. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., the oldest and biggest generation and transmission power cooperative in Texas has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following last month’s winter storm that left millions without power. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
1 / 2

Texas Blackouts Inmates

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates in Houston at the state's largest county jail. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read

The largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing last month's winter storm that left millions without power.

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, which serves 16 distribution member cooperatives that cater to more than 1.5 million Texans across 68 counties from the Texas Panhandle to Houston, said Monday that it was a “financially robust, stable company" prior to the severe cold weather that hit Texas between February 13 and February 19.

Much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes. Others fled for safety. The state, long suspicious of regulation and outside help, was left to seek aid from other states and humanitarian groups as many of its 29 million people grasped for survival.

Brazos said that it received excessively high invoices from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. The invoices were required to be paid within days. As a cooperative, Brazos' costs are passed through to its members and retail consumers served by its members. Brazos decided that it won't pass on the ERCOT costs to its members or the consumers.

“Let me emphasize that this action by Brazos Electric was necessary to protect its member cooperatives and their more than 1.5 million retail members from unaffordable electric bills as we continue to provide electric service throughout the court-supervised process,” Clifton Karnei, executive vice president and general manager of Brazos, said in a prepared statement.

Brazos said that it will continue to supply power to members as it restructures the cooperative while under bankruptcy protection.

The bankruptcy filing comes the same day that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that he’s suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during February's winter storm. The lawsuit accuses Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks refunds for customers.

ERCOT shifted about 10,000 Griddy customers to other utilities on Friday. Griddy said that ERCOT “took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy.”

“We have always been transparent and customer-centric at every step. We wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn’t changed,” Griddy said.

Recommended Stories

  • With much respect, Cynthia Erivo takes on Queen of Soul

    The Tony Awards could bring Cynthia Erivo another Emmy. Days after the British performer belted Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” during a red carpet interview at the 2019 Tonys — explaining that it's her guilty pleasure song — she got a call from the producers of the National Geographic series “Genius: Aretha.” NatGeo had already completed series on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, and wanted to focus on the life of Franklin, who died 2018 and was arguably the greatest singer of all time.

  • Home surveillance photos show suspects involved in 2020 Arlington homicide, police say

    Detectives asked for help to capture three men involved in a February 2020 shooting in Arlington.

  • On This Day: 1 March 2005

    In 2005, Diana Ross was awarded the City of Paris award in France. (March 1)

  • Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparations

    White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond told "Axios on HBO" that it's "doable" for President Biden to make first-term progress on breaking down barriers for people of color, while Congress studies reparations for slavery. Why it matters: Biden said on the campaign trail that he supports creation of a commission to study and develop proposals for reparations — direct payments for African-Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA House panel heard testimony on the legislation last week."I think that [creation of a commission] will pass," Richmond said. What they're saying: Richmond said that while the timeline for the commission isn't knowable, "if you start talking about free college tuition to [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and you start talking about free community college in Title I and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way.""We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans," he said. "[W]e have to do stuff now."What's next: Richmond pointed to a Biden executive action "breaking down barriers in housing, making sure that African-Americans can pass down wealth through homeownership, that their homes are not valued less than homes in different communities just because of the neighborhood it's in.""We don't want to wait on a study," he said. "We're going to start acting now."Watch a clip from the interview. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Medicaid expansion comes knocking again in NC. This time it’s a better deal.

    Expansion would boost the state economy

  • Video of Andrew Cuomo pressuring female journalist to eat sausage resurfaces

    Mr Cuomo said ‘there’s too much sausage in that picture’ after taking selfie with reporter

  • What's on TV Monday: 'All American' on The CW, 'The Voice' on NBC

    What's on TV tonight, Monday, March 1: "All American" on The CW; "Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words"

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • Exxon Adds Hedge Fund Manager Ubben, Ex-Comcast CFO to Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. appointed activist investor Jeff Ubben and former Comcast Corp. executive Michael Angelakis to its board following investor criticism of the oil giant for its environmental record and poor financial performance.The additions bring the number of directors on the board to 13, with seven joining since 2016, Exxon said in a statement. Bloomberg News first reported Ubben was being considered for the role last month. Exxon rose as much as 5.1% in New York trading.The contributions of Ubben and Angelakis “will be valued as ExxonMobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition,” Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in the statement.Exxon has long attracted criticism for its persistent focus on fossil fuels and unwillingness to commit to zero carbon targets but those attacks intensified recently after it racked up losses. The company is embroiled in a proxy battle with activist investor Engine No. 1 which has taken the board to task over both its approach to climate change and poor track record of capital allocation.In 2020, the stock lost 41% and the company incurred its first annual loss in at least four decades. Years of elevated spending on new oil and gas operations left it highly exposed to the crude price crash caused by Covid-19. Exxon also recently wrote down $19.3 billion of assets and reduced its reserves by almost a third.D.E Shaw, another Exxon investor that has pushed for changed, welcomed the appointment of the two directors, saying that they would add “significant capital markets and capital allocation experience” while “navigating the transition to a low-carbon future.”Engine No. 1 said in a statement it’s still moving forward with its proxy contest.“While ExxonMobil has now conceded the need for board change, what is missing are directors with diverse track records of success in the energy industry who can position the company for success in a changing world,” it said.Ubben founded ValueAct Capital Management two decades ago. He left ValueAct in June to launch Inclusive Capital Partners, which is focused on investing in companies with a social or environmental angle. Ubben resigned from the board of power provider AES Corp., the company said Monday.Angelakis led strategic planning at Comcast and oversaw the company’s “successful transition into media and other technologies,” Exxon said.Click here to see ESG data from Bloomberg Intelligence(Updates share price in second paragraph; adds investor’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Chloé Zhao, the Director of ‘Nomadland’

    She's a major awards season contender with her third feature film.

  • ‘Gateway to Gastonia’? SNL sketch on LaMelo Ball, dad LaVar pokes fun at Charlotte

    Once the Hornets rookie wins NBA MVP, he’s going to create a monster that could take on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong.

  • Barn Find 1967 Shelby GT500 Restoration Isn’t Cheap

    Did anyone think it was going to be?

  • The 51 greatest HBCU players in NFL history

    Through NFL, AFL, and AAFC history, some of the best players ever have come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs.

  • Jason Sudeikis 2021 Golden Globes Backstage

    "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis discusses his win for Best Actor in a TV Comedy. He answers questions from press backstage at the Golden Globes.

  • Tarrant medical examiner missed a bullet in an autopsy, putting murder case in question.

    Discrepancies in a chief deputy medical examiner’s work are expected to be a critical issue in a murder case, one attorney said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – OPEC+ Decision on Supply Cuts Could Set the Tone

    Are the fundamentals strong enough to warrant another breakout to the upside, or are we due for a short-term pullback into a value area?

  • Queen Launches Rock Tour Mobile Video Game

    This year marks Queen's 50th anniversary, and though it's uncertain when the band will be able to celebrate the milestone with a physical tour, they've found a way to bring fans back to some of the most iconic shows in their lauded history. Today, the rock icons launched Queen: Rock Tour — a mobile…

  • Crypto Long & Short: How Coinbase Going Public Is Reshaping Trust in Markets

    The data divulged in Coinbase’s long-awaited S-1 filing is eye-opening. But it’s what the document means for the crypto markets of today and the capital markets of tomorrow that is more meaningful.

  • Minneapolis on edge ahead of George Floyd murder trial

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd is set to begin in just one week, and tension is palpable in many parts of the city.What's happening: Barbed-wire fences, concrete barriers and plywood are fortifying city buildings and private towers downtown, as officials prepare for the possibility of large crowds and civil unrest.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers will be on hand to help with security.Businesses are grappling with whether to board up or stay open.Protesters are vowing to show up downtown to demand justice and more police accountability.And organizers at 38th and Chicago are planning to create "space for grief, love and community-building" at the site of George Floyd's killing.What you're saying: "Way more on edge than normal." "Anxious about civil unrest." "Very concerned that police/security presence will escalate the situation again." "Scared that justice won’t be served, but determined and ready to stand with my neighbors and raise my voice."What's next: City staff will hold another briefing at 10 a.m. Monday to go over plans ahead of the March 8 start of jury selection. Watch here.The Minnesota Court of Appeals, meanwhile, will hear oral arguments in the prosecution's request to reinstate third-degree murder charges ahead of the trial.What you can do: Cassie Sawyer, a Twin Cities therapist who specializes in race-based trauma, has seen an influx in clients since May.She recommends leaning on community, especially "people you feel safe with and that you trust," moving your body through walking, dancing or art, and tapping into spirituality or ancestral wisdom.Sawyer's practice, Root to Crown Healing & Wellness, offers reduced rates to Black, Indigenous and people of color clients who suffer financial hardship.Go deeper: Torey's dispatch from downtown in Axios Today.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).