Texas power crisis could cripple small marketers, unravel market deregulation

  • FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: A neighborhood experiences a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos
1 / 2

Texas power crisis could cripple small marketers, unravel market deregulation

FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas
Gary McWilliams
·4 min read

By Gary McWilliams

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Retail power marketers in Texas are appealing multi-million dollar bills from last week's blackout that they say could cripple them and unravel Texas' nearly two-decade-old experiment as the most deregulated U.S. electricity market.

Wholesale prices, which last year averaged $26 a megawatt hour, soared to $9,000 per MWh for days as grid operators tried to quench a severe shortage that left up to 4.3 million residents shivering in the dark last week. The state's total bill for electricity over seven days rose by $45 billion from the prior week, lawmakers said on Thursday.

"The state will likely experience the largest number of failures of retailers ever seen," said Patrick Woodson, chief executive of Green Energy Exchange. "Competition will all but cease to exist." His firm will survive, he said, despite service charges hitting nearly $19 million, up from $37,000.

Some consumers also face enormous bills. During the freeze, some 40,000 consumers who had monthly plans pegged to wholesale prices got bills of up to $9,500 as generators froze and prices soared. State officials have said they will help consumers. The state has about 6.4 million residential electric accounts.

WITHERING COMPETITION

Texas in 2002 deregulated its power system, splitting generation from transmission lines and from retail sales. It spawned 100s of marketers offering fixed, variable and indexed rate plans and fuel choices. Fallout from the outage will accelerate consolidation, experts said.

The industry split initially led to modest fees to marketers and generators for maintaining the state's grid. But those fees were tied to wholesale price of electricity and jumped last week along with the cost of power. That saddled retail marketers with tens of millions of dollars in bills for services that ordinarily cost a few thousands.

The enormous jump in fees resulted from the grid operator failing to lower wholesale priced when supplies became adequate, said Brandon Young, chief executive of Young Energy LLC, which has about 32,000 customers providers said.

"Our ancillary services costs alone for that one week are greater than our entire energy costs for all of 2020," said Young.

The head of grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has said it left the wholesale price at $9,000 per MWh to financially motivate power generators to remain on the grid. ERCOT CEO Bill Magness said late Thursday he and other officials hope to address the fees.

ERCOT has not relaxed its order requiring companies to pay fees within 72 hours to avoid have their customers reassigned to big utilities.

APPEALING FOR REPRIEVE

Natural gas utilities and power generators buying the fuel for their gas-fired power plants will likely have to borrow money to cover the cost of the gas when prices skyrocketed.

Atmos Energy Corp and One Gas Inc spent over $2 billion each to buy gas as prices hit a record high of nearly $24 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), from $2.30 per mmBtu. The borrowing costs would wind up in consumer bills, analysts said.

Nearly a quarter of the 100 Texas power companies receiving the high power and services bills could end up transferring all their customers to rivals.

Consolidation could leave more than 80% of deregulated Texas retail customers with giants Vistra Corp and NRG Energy, consumer advocates and industry executives said. Both have been buying up rivals in recent years.

Nine companies this week appealed to the state regulator to cancel or delay the fees, which are due 72 hours after invoices are received. Pulse Power, which has 100,000 customers, said it lost $2,000 per customer during the week, according to a filing with the state.

Freepoint Commodities, another power marketer, sought a waiver for charges of more than $20,000 per MWh over five days, saying the requirement for immediate payment "will be devastating." It plans to dispute the charges, said associate general counsel Simona Patru, who declined further comment in an email.

CUSTOMER SWAP

For consumers, the loss of these mostly small marketers and potential funneling of their customers to a handful of big utilities will reduce plans available and raise prices, said consumer advocates.

"Prices can go up too easily with a lack of competition," said Tim Morstad, associate state director for consumer advocacy group AARP Texas. "That’s where this train is heading."

Texas has called on the state's largest utilities, including Vistra Corp's TXU, to accept customers from other providers. TXU told the state it would accept more than 1.3 million new customers.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-deputy accused of excessive force during arrest faces assault charges, SC cops say

    The deputy was fired in August, 11 days after state investigators said he unlawfully arrested someone in Greenville County.

  • 'No smoking gun,' 'We are all Mohammed bin Salman,' say crown prince supporters

    DUBAI (Reuters) - "No smoking gun," pro-government Saudi commentators concluded in response to a U.S. intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A few minutes after the report was released, many Saudis flooded Twitter with the hashtag saying, "We are all Mohammed bin Salman." Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest Arab allies, officially dismissed what it called the "negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the kingdom's leadership", according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • She returns to where she was struck in eye by police. Her new cause: Fight ‘Jim Crow’ bills

    On Friday, Ratlieff returned to the corner where she was shot to join local politicians and activists voicing opposition to two Florida bills — HB 1 and SB 484.

  • Azle ISD special education teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of student

    The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Starnes on Tuesday.

  • Texas Cities Fret as Power Bills Mount in Wake of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The power supply shortages that slammed Texas last week drove spot electricity prices sky-high for some locally owned utilities, with one town on the hook for more than $200 million and other municipalities anxiously awaiting their bills.Denton, northwest of Dallas, racked up at least $207 million in power purchases over the span of a few days, more than triple its entire electrical power costs for fiscal year 2020. It left the city of 140,000 without enough cash to keep buying power at market rates and said in regulatory filing it may need to borrow more money to cover the costs.Across the state, local utilities that were forced to buy power at prices as high as $9,000 a megawatt-hour when a deep freeze hobbled the state’s power grid are potentially facing outsize debts that could wreck their credit rating and linger on their balance sheets for years.“I continue to wait for other shoes to drop,” said Kit Konolige, a senior utilities analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Related: Texas Power Producers Blame ‘System’ Failures for OutagesCPS Energy, a municipally owned utility in San Antonio, said it expects its costs from the winter storm to be “substantial” and is considering ways to limit the impact on its 840,750 electric customers.“While fuel charges are normally passed on to customers, our team will pursue every financing tool within our ability to spread the financial impact over years,” the utility said in a statement. “Spreading out the costs, if approved, will minimize the impact to customer affordability, which is important since the community has already been through a very difficult time.”Fitch Ratings on Wednesday placed all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator known as Ercot, on rating watch negative. It cited concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term, and cost recovery and the potential for increased financial leverage over the medium term.The Kerrville Public Utility Board, a community-owned, not-for-profit electric company that serves 23,000 customers northwest of San Antonio, also said it is facing “significant and unexpected” energy costs.“KPUB is working to fully calculate the financial impact we are facing due to these events,” the utility said in a statement. “However, the exposure is very significant even though our utility has reasonable hedges in place to mitigate such cost spikes.”S&P Global Ratings placed Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc. on watch for downgrade after it fully drew its $250 million syndicated line of credit, and entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.Some utilities, however, managed to dodge unexpected costs. San Angelo, a West Texas town on the outskirts of the Chihuahuan Desert saw a record-shattering 10.1 inches of snow on Feb. 1. But it had fixed price contracts before the storm hit. “The good news is, we were a city who did have a guaranteed contract,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said.Still, many other local utilities remain unsure what the disaster cost them. Officials in Bridgeport northwest of Dallas said they have yet to received a power bill. The city owns its utility but has no generating capacity, so it buys its power from a unit of Exelon Corp.“Right now, I guess we’re in the dark,” said Chester Nolen, the city manager. “I don’t know if that’s good or bad.”Related: Texas Governor Wants to Mandate, Fund Power-Plant WinterizationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DOJ: More than 300 people charged so far over deadly Capitol siege

    More than 300 people have been charged so far in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege, acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said Friday, according to Reuters.The big picture: Carlin added that at least 280 people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the riots, which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmong those who have been charged and arrested are members of far-right militia groups and current and former members of the armed forces.What they're saying: “The investigation into those responsible is moving at a speed and scale that’s unprecedented, and rightly so,” Carlin said, per Reuters. “Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be," he added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Black News Channel reloads with talk focus, morning show

    Four hours of morning television is a lot of time to fill, but new Black News Channel hosts Mike Hill and Sharon Reed don't expect to run out of things to say. Nearly invisible when it debuted last year, BNC is methodically becoming more available to viewers. “This is when I need my voice to be heard and I want my voice to be heard,” said Hill, who has worked at Fox Sports and ESPN.

  • Atlanta Dream's sale approved, ending ownership of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler

    The Republican from Georgia was critical of the WNBA's efforts to draw attention to social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Things to Know: $1.9T package heads toward House approval

    — A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic seems headed toward House passage. Now, Democrats are also searching for a way to revive their drive to boost the minimum wage. — Tennessee has asked federal law enforcement to investigate the alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state’s most populous county.

  • ‘Terminator’ Anime Series Ordered at Netflix

    A “Terminator” anime series has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned. As the project is still in the early stages, plot details are being kept under wraps. Netflix has partnered with Skydance on the series, with Skydance having produced the last two “Terminator” films. The series is produced in partnership with Production I.G , who […]

  • Lindsay Lohan and Crystal Waters See Streaming Surges Following ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lip Syncs

    Both Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors” and Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” saw huge surges in streaming numbers after being featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Waters rose to No. 9 on the Billboard dance/electronic charts after being featured in a lip sync battle between Denali and Kahmora Hall. A week after the Jan. 22 episode aired, the […]

  • Streaming music made up 83 percent of the record industry's revenue in 2020

    According to the RIAA’s annual year-end report, overall recorded music revenue increased by 9.2 percent to $12.2 billion in 2020.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus checks, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • What's the timing of your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen following the big vote in the U.S. House.

  • Column: The GOP concocts a fake story about Becerra suing nuns over contraception coverage

    Did Xavier Becerra sue nuns to force them to pay for contraceptives? Nope.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?