Texas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in Dark

Texas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in Dark
Naureen S. Malik and Mark Chediak

(Bloomberg) -- The crisis that has knocked out power for days to millions of homes and businesses in Texas and across the central U.S. is getting worse, with blackouts expected to last until at least Thursday.

Texas’s grid operator cut power to 2.8 million homes Wednesday morning, just hours after restoring service to 700,000 households. Load on the state’s power system fell overnight to the lowest level since early Monday, when the agency instituted rolling blackouts to keep the grid from total collapse amid an extreme cold blast. The data signal that the agency has made little to no progress in getting the lights and heat back on.

While the agency was able to bring 1 gigawatt of power back onto the system during the past hour, about 46 gigawatts remains offline as of midday Wednesday -- enough to power 9.2 million homes.

In the meantime, economic fallout is cascading. U.S. oil production has plunged by nearly 40%. Fracking in the top U.S. shale plays has gone dark. Wheat futures surged as the freeze snarled grain shipments. Coronavirus vaccine shipment are delayed. Amazon.com Inc. closed facilities from Illinois to Texas.

“The current energy crisis is much bigger than most people realize. This is a global crisis,” Paul Sankey, an oil analyst at Sankey Research, wrote in a note. “The largest energy outage in U.S. history.”

The outages, combined with the cold, are wreaking havoc on oil and gas. Crude output has plunged by 4 million barrels a day -- the most ever -- according to traders and industry executives with direct knowledge of the operations. Gas production has plummeted to the lowest level since 2017, with liquid freezing inside pipes, forcing wells and processing plants to shut. Citgo Petroleum Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Plains All American pipeline were among companies that declared force majeure due to the cold.

As the outages expand beyond Texas to neighboring power systems, as many as 3.4 million customers across three states are now without electricity, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility outages. That’s more than 10 million people, based on the size of the average household.

When the adjacent grid operated by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator declared an emergency as well, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s main grid, failed to import about 600 megawatts of power, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The Texas operator now expects the blackouts to last until at least Thursday, but didn’t comment on whether any of the 185 power generating units that shut down in recent days have returned to service.

Ercot Chief Executive Bill Magness told reporters that he hopes to cut all outages to 30 minutes or less by later Wednesday or Thursday. “That’s the best case scenario,” he said.

About 40% of the state’s generation capacity is offline, according to the grid operator. Of that, 28 gigawatts is thermal generation such as gas and coal that shut due to frozen instruments, limited gas supplies and low gas pressure. Frozen turbines and icy solar panels have shut 18 gigawatts of renewable energy.

Power supplies weren’t the only issue for Texas’s grid.

Adam Sinn, owner of trader Aspire Commodities LLC, stayed up all night Sunday scouring the grid operator’s website for clues as to what would happen next. He noticed that the flow of power on Texas’s grid -- called frequency -- dipped from 60 hertz to 59.3, a level that can automatically force power plants to trip offline. Frequency is typically only allowed to deviate by 0.02 hertz to maintain grid stability.

“The grid requires instantaneous supply-demand balance close to 60 hertz with a very narrow error margin,” said Devin Hartman, director of energy and environmental policy at Washington-based R Street Institute. “In the event of a sudden imbalance, grid operators enact a set of procedures to restore balance, with the last resort being the controlled curtailment of service.”

While it’s still not clear what caused the dip, it’s possible that initiating rolling blackouts sooner could have helped contain the problem, Sinn said.

Energy prices continue to surge as the crisis deepens. Wholesale power prices in Texas traded at the $9,000-per-megawatt-hour price cap for a fourth day, while natural gas spot prices breached the $1,000 mark, more than 100 times their level just a week earlier.

The cold blast that triggered the energy crisis is slowly abating but across eastern Texas, parts of Arkansas and through the South to Alabama, as much as a quarter-inch of ice could form on trees and power lines, causing even more outages, said Lara Pagano, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. By next week, temperatures across Texas could rise above freezing and reach the 40s and 50s Fahrenheit.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70

    Limbaugh saturated America's airwaves with cruelty and conspiracies, amassing millions of listeners and transforming the Republican Party.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Why Texas' energy grid is unable to handle the winter storms

    “This has been an extraordinary event for Texas,” said Bill Magness, the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Lara Logan: Biden executive orders have 'rescinded' federal funding for border operations

    Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.First trailer for Disney's Cruella gives villain a Joker-style origin story7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice