Texas power demand to hit record high during Tuesday heat

FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator forecast demand would reach a record high on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heatwave.

The grid, however, also forecast power use would reach that level on Monday, only to pull back that outlook as cooler weather reduced the peaks.

The United States has been beset by extreme weather this year, including a freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions in February and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer.

Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas by population, will reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) every day from Aug. 22-25, according to AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high in the city of 94 F (34 C) at this time of year.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state's grid, projected power use would reach 75,104 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday, which would top the grid's all-time high of 74,820 MW set in August 2019.

One megawatt can power around 200 homes on a hot summer day.

So far on Tuesday, ERCOT said the grid was operating normally with enough supply to meet current demand.

Extreme weather reminds Texans of the February freeze that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.

Despite the heat, on-peak power at the ERCOT North hub, which includes Dallas, traded at just $52 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Tuesday.

That is well below the $187/MWh average seen so far in 2021 due primarily to price spikes over $8,000 during the February freeze, and compares with 2020's $26 average and a five-year (2016-2020) average of $33.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709

    Iran on Tuesday reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections led by the highly contagious Delta variant. The health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 4.75 million with 40,623 new infections over the past 24 hours. Non-essential businesses and public offices were allowed to reopen on Sunday after a week of mandatory shutdown to help limit the spread of coronavirus infections.

  • UK's favourite cheese revealed to be 'plastic'

    Brie, gorgonzola and camembert didn't get a look in.

  • Screaming baby found on ground after mom wrecks SUV in 100-mph chase, Minnesota cops say

    The woman’s SUV hit a retaining wall and rolled over multiple times.

  • Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin's Galapagos

    Five months into the pandemic, things were getting desperate for Robin Betancourt, The tourists he depended upon as a boat captain were unable to visit the Galapagos Islands, whose isolation — 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the mainland — makes alternative employment hard to find. Betancourt was one of 74 Galapagos residents hired and trained to sample the genetic diversity in the small island chain that famously inspired Charles Darwin in his description of evolution. The Barcode Galapagos Project uses local people to gather, prepare and process tiny samples in DNA sequencing machines set up in three laboratories on the islands.

  • Weather pattern may add more challenges for western US fire crews

    Although firefighters battling the dozens of blazes in the western United States will not have to contend with extreme temperatures in the near future, a pattern featuring meager amounts of rainfall and varying winds can add further challenges on the ground. The latest numbers from the National Interagency Fire Center show that 93 large fires actively burning across the U.S. have charred over 2.5 million acres. The states of Montana, Idaho and Washington account for almost five dozen of these bl

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Autopilot Software Is ‘Not Great.’ Investors Don’t Care.

    Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuation with G-7 allies on Tuesday as chaos continues, Samsung announces $206 billion investment spree, and other news to start your day.

  • Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

    KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. U.S. troops might stay beyond an Aug. 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.

  • Padma Lakshmi has scathing response to writer who said he doesn't 'get' Indian food

    The humor columnist described Indian food as "the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

  • Hurricane center tracking three disturbances. Two might become depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances Tuesday morning, and two could turn into tropical depressions by the end of the week. None pose a threat to Florida at this time.

  • Startling photos capture East Coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

    The storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Atlantic coast through Monday.

  • Rejuvenated Tropical Storm Marty arises from Grace's remains

    Marty, which formed south-southwest of the southern Baja, Calif., peninsula Monday, is actually the remnants of what was Hurricane Grace -- reorganized as a new tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean.

  • EXPLAINER: How did Tennessee flooding downpour fall so fast?

    A rural Tennessee community was pummeled Saturday with up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain in less than 24 hours, shattering the state record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches and leading to quick-rushing floods that killed at least 22 people and left a trail of destruction. Lines of storms moved over the area around the small town of Waverly for hours, wringing out a record amount of moisture — a situation scientists have warned may be more common because of global warming. A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) were possible.

  • 3 confirmed tornadoes touch down in Mass. Monday

    The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Monday in MetroWest.

  • Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Henri brought as it makes landfall

    Tropical storm Henri has made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, packing 60 mph winds and causing initial flooding.

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Storm Henri expected to bring more heavy rain to parts of Northeast

    Storm Henri dumped heavy rain across the Northeastern U.S. on Sunday, causing considerable flash, urban and other minor flooding over the Tri-State Area and New England.The latest: The storm is expected to continue to drench the region through Monday night. More than 60,000 customers throughout the Northeast were without power as of Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeParts of New York, N

  • These Updating Maps Show Where Storm Henri Could Hit Hardest

    Henri came ashore as a strong tropical storm on Sunday afternoon, threatening widespread flooding.View Entire Post ›

  • Summer chill blankets the Prairies amid another douse of helpful rain

    Temperatures will remain a few degrees below seasonal on the Prairies Sunday into early this week, accompanied by more rainfall as multiple systems trek through the region.