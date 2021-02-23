Texas Power Grid Chair, Directors Quit in Wake of Blackouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The chair of Texas’s power grid operator and four other board members have resigned in the wake of the energy crisis that crippled the state’s electrical system.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas Chair Sally Talberg resigned along with Vice Chair Peter Cramton and board members Raymond Hepper, Terry Bulger and Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, according to a filing.

The departures are the first high-profile resignations in the wake of last week’s blackouts that left millions of homes without heat and light and dozens of people dead during an historic cold snap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week called for board members and other leaders of the grid operator, known as Ercot, to step down. Some board members had received death threats as public outrage over the crisis mounted.

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, Ercot failed to do its job, and Texans were left shivering in their homes,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas will continue to investigate Ercot and uncover the full picture of what went wrong.”

At its peak, more than 4 million Texas homes and businesses were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.

Texas lawmakers have scheduled hearings on the power failures for Thursday.

In their resignation letter, the Ercot board members cited recent concerns raised about out-of-state board leadership at the grid operator. “To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021,” they said.

“We look forward to working with the Texas Legislature, and we thank the outgoing Board Members for their service,” Ercot spokesperson Leslie Sopko said in a statement.

An Ercot board nominee, Craig Ivey, also submitted a letter to withdraw his petition for approval as an unaffiliated director, citing concerns stakeholders recently expressed of having out-of-state directors.

Cramton declined to comment. Talberg, Hepper and Bulger didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment.

(Adds statement from Texas governor)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Powerwall owners in Texas avoid blackout but car owners see charge cost spike to $900

    Homes with Tesla Solar Roof installed were also clear of snow during recent winter storm

  • Board leaders of Texas' grid operator resign after outages

    Four board leaders of Texas' embattled power grid operator said Tuesday they will resign following outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week. The resignations are effective Wednesday, a day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol. The board members acknowledged “concerns about out-of-state board leadership" in a letter to grid members and the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT.

  • Several board members of Texas's electric grid operator to resign: filing

    The board's chairman, vice chairman and two other directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) resigned effective on Wednesday, according to a notice to the state Public Utility Commission. Craig Ivey, who was nominated Feb. 16 to fill a board vacancy, also withdrew before he could be seated, according to the notification. "To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning," wrote Chairman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton and directors Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper in a joint resignation.

  • Heinz Hermann Thiele, Billionaire German Investor, Dies at 79

    (Bloomberg) -- Heinz Hermann Thiele, a German investor and industrialist and one of the country’s richest men, has died. He was 79.Thiele died unexpectedly in Munich, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer of which he was deputy chairman and majority shareholder. The company didn’t provide a cause of death or name his replacement.A native of Mainz, Thiele amassed a manufacturing empire that included a 59% stake in Knorr-Bremse and half of railroad-equipment maker Vossloh AG. His $20.2 billion fortune made him the fourth-richest person in Germany and the 97th-wealthiest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The tycoon had recently taken center stage as an activist investor in a drama gripping Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In June, he built a significant stake in the beleaguered airline and expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s rescue plan.It isn’t immediately clear what significance Thiele’s death could hold for Lufthansa. His family hasn’t publicly commented on what it plans to do.Thiele started at Knorr-Bremse in 1969 as a legal specialist in the patents department, and rose through the ranks before buying the company in 1985. At that point, he hadn’t even repaid the mortgage on his house, he said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.He and his family pocketed about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) from the initial public offering of Knorr-Bremse in 2018. Thiele said at the time he planned to hand over the company to his daughter and that estate planning factored into his decision to list it. More recently, he appeared to be building a war chest to fund private investments and last year sold about $2 billion of the brake-maker’s shares.He controlled his holdings in both firms through his family office, Stella, which hired Linde Group’s former head of pension investments, Christoph Schlegel, around the start of last year as its chief investment officer.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas power crisis spurs flurry of investigations that could reshape state's independent grid

    Investigations of the Texas electricity crisis — a disaster with fatal consequences — are proliferating in the state and the Beltway.Why it matters: The inquiries could bring regulatory changes to Texas' independent grid aimed at better preparation for extreme weather.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They could also bring new protections against massive power costs in Texas' freewheeling market that expose people to bills that reach thousands of dollars.Driving the news: The various plans or calls for inquiries include...Texas' public utility commission on Friday launched a probe of the "factors that combined with the devastating winter weather to disrupt the flow of power to millions of Texas homes."Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a key member of the Oversight and Reform Committee, tweeted he's launching an investigation that will include "why so many fossil fuel sources failed, why ERCOT wasn’t better prepared, & who participated in the conspiracy to falsely blame renewables."Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday formally demanded copies of communications and other documents from ERCOT and Texas power companies related to the event.Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), in a letter Saturday, urged federal energy and commodity regulators to explore the huge spikes in natural gas prices in multiple central U.S. states during the cold snap.Catch up fast: The flurry of activity follows previously announced efforts and inquiries.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House Energy and Commerce Committee is planning an inquiry, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has demanded a state legislative investigation.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's sway over Texas' independent grid is limited. But it has begun looking more broadly at several states' power system performance in winter conditions and Chairman Richard Glick last week said he's open to new mandatory requirements that would cover Texas.What's next: Via KXAN, an Austin NBC affiliate, officials from ERCOT and the public utility commission will appear before state lawmakers this week."The Texas House State Affairs Committee and Energy Resources Committee will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 25, as will the Senate Business and Commerce Committee," it reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.K. Domestic Stocks Jump With Travel Shares on Reopening Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. domestically oriented stocks gained on Tuesday as travel and entertainment shares surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to reopen the economy.The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap U.K. shares jumped as much as 1.4%, paring its gains to 0.2% by 11:18 a.m. in London, after Johnson pledged to ease lockdown rules in stages over the next four months, including the possibility of international trips restarting as soon as May 17. The outperformance was especially pronounced as the European benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 1.2%.The news brought relief for cyclical and domestically oriented companies that have been suffering during the past year of the pandemic as lockdowns weighed on economic growth and consumer spending. Johnson is facing pressure to move faster in his reopening plans after the economy endured its deepest recession in more than 300 years.“The news will be the light at the end of the tunnel for the services side of the economy, where the restrictions on close-contact industries have been devastating,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.EasyJet Plc rose as much as 12% after ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after Johnson outlined a roadmap for a return to air travel. Wizz Air Holdings Plc jumped as much as 5.9% while Ryanair Holdings Plc also advanced.Retailer WH Smith Plc, which operates stores in airports and train stations, was up as much as 8.2%, while hotel and restaurant chain owner Whitbread Plc climbed as much as 4.9%. SSP Group Plc, which offers catering and concession services, jumped as much as 22%.“We are seeing a sharp acceleration in the reopening trade,” said Karim Moussalem, head of cash equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe in London. Within travel and leisure, “it’s pretty clear that some panic buying is occurring,” he said by phone.The prospect of the economy’s reopening and acceleration of the vaccination program are bringing more fans to equities in the U.K., which according to Bank of America Corp.’s fund manager survey is the world’s biggest underweight stock market.BlackRock Investment Institute’s strategists debuted an overweight call on U.K. equities this week, saying that the evaporation of uncertainty over a Brexit deal should remove the risk premium from U.K. assets. They also favor U.K. large caps as an “attractive play” on the global cyclical recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Cathie Wood Fan Club Faces Big Test as Ark Funds Extend Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest slide in months for Cathie Wood’s funds is testing the resolve of investors who plowed billions of dollars into one of the hottest firms on Wall Street.All five of Ark Investment Management’s active exchange-traded funds slumped on Tuesday, with the company’s $27 billion flagship ETF notching its worst back-to-back rout since September. The selloff came after investors collectively piled $6.2 billion into the product since the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. About $4.96 billion worth of shares changed hands by the end of the trading day, a record amount and more than double the previous high set Monday.As its top holding Tesla Inc. drops alongside Bitcoin -- Wood’s other big bet -- the question is whether the $18 billion invested in Ark products this year alone will stick around. The skyrocketing popularity of Elon Musk’s company, which currently comprises about 8.7% of the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), helped fuel an almost 150% surge in 2020. Both the electric-car maker and the fund are being dragged down amid growing concerns about valuations for the companies that have led the bull-market in stocks, with a recent increase in Treasury yields fueling worries over a pickup in inflation.“The patience for investors that arrived to the ARKK party in 2021 after triple-digit returns will be tested if the fund inevitably has a week or two of declines before recovering,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research.History suggests there’s a good chance investors will hang around -- for now at least. In ARKK’s previous pullbacks, inflows barely missed a beat. In fact, since the stock-market lows in March, it’s only faced nine days of outflows, and never more than three in a row.Take the September technology plunge, for instance, when lofty valuations and skepticism about further gains in growth names triggered a pullback. Tesla’s 21% slide dragged ARKK down about 15%. Following the drop, the fund only lost about $77 million in outflows over the course of three days and went on to end the month with $674 million in inflows, as Wood bought even more Tesla stock.Even when ARKK fell about 6% at the end of January, as the speculative frenzy around GameStop Corp. and other retail stocks grabbed investors’ attention, it only lost a net $16 million.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, says “the technical position shows signs of pivoting” and recommends buying ARKK put options in case the ETF’s price continues to drop.Even with the recent pullback, the fund is still showing an eye-popping performance. It’s taken in almost $3.1 billion so far this month, and its 2021 gain of about 12% compares with an advance of just 3.3% for the S&P 500.“It’s probably going to take more of a decline for it to test the resolve of many investors,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “It has had such a great run that many investors are likely to see this as a buying opportunity.”(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2020 was not good for America's mental health, study confirms

    A new study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) confirms that 2020 sucked.

  • Texas blackouts warning to Biden and all of us: Renewables do play a role in grid problems

    Common-sense has already lost to political considerations — and people across Texas and the Great Plains are paying the price.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Avoid at All Costs

    Shares of ridesharing leader Uber (NYSE: UBER) and social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) are trading near their all-time highs after rallying over the past year. Snap could someday become profitable, just as Twitter managed to start producing profits after years of big losses.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Snap Forecasts Multiple Years of 50%-Plus Sales Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. shares jumped to a record, reversing an earlier decline, after the social-media company forecast revenue growth of 50% or more for several years, buoyed by investments in more engaging advertising and innovations in augmented reality.The company, parent of the Snapchat app, is “in a position to drive multiple years of 50%-plus revenue growth,” said Peter Sellis, senior product director, in a presentation Tuesday at Snap’s first-ever investor day. At the event, executives outlined a vision for how Santa Monica, California-based Snap will boost its audience while maintaining user privacy and trust.The rosy outlook could help assuage concerns that Snapchat, which lets people post and share photos, videos and messages via smartphone, might be peaking in growth. The company still has room to expand after its increased popularity during the pandemic, when advertisers increasingly sought to tap Snap’s augmented reality tools, which let people try on products virtually.“It is augmented reality that is driving our future,” Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said. “We are doubling down on this strategy in 2021.”Marketers may also see Snapchat as an alternative venue for ads amid the political turmoil and misinformation on other social media sites.Snap shares rose to $71.50 at 3:37 p.m. in New York, pushing the company’s market value to more than $105 billion. The stock climbed as much as 15% following the comments, after falling more than 10% earlier in the day. Shares are up more than 40% so far this year.Analysts, on average, project sales will rise 48% to $3.72 billion this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Snap’s growth is estimated to be 37% for 2022 and 33% for 2023.Snap Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen said the company expects operating expenses to increase from a roughly 25% year-over-year growth rate in 2020 to a percentage rate in the “mid-30s in 2021.”“While our investment levels will be higher in the coming year, we remain committed to sustained full-year adjusted Ebitda profitability, and continued financial progress over time,” Andersen said.Andersen added that while the company has a strong user base among people age 19 to 24 in established regions such as North America, it expects to see even more growth in international markets. To bolster those gains, the company has added more local content, invested in regional marketing campaigns and offered more language support to products, he said.“The rest of world region comprises the majority of the global smartphone population, and is the largest driver of our community growth,” he said.(Updates with comments from CEO in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strategists Pick Commodities as a Favorite Way to Play Reflation

    (Bloomberg) -- As the reflation theme dominates markets, investment strategists are picking commodities as some of their favorite trades.Even though it seems premature to worry about inflation, investors who are looking for hedges against a hot economy should consider scooping up commodity indexes, oil and energy equities, according to John Normand, head of cross-asset fundamental strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.At Morgan Stanley, Andrew Sheets listed shorting gold against copper as one of his top trades. Evercore ISI says cyclicals, like industrials, energy and materials, are the way to trade expectations for faster growth.Across Wall Street, strategists are thumbing through their playbooks for ways to position for a sharp recovery out of the pandemic, especially as the Federal Reserve appears ready to let the economy run hot. As goverments make fast progress in vaccinating their populations, the debate among investors has quickly shifted to inflation and how price pressures could ripple through markets.Here’s what strategists are saying about the reflation trade:Safe Is Risky?“Instead of ‘looking up’ for the biggest beneficiaries as growth improves, the more pressing issue for the market may be ‘looking out’ to havens that have so far ignored the improving economic story,” Morgan Stanley’s Sheets wrote Sunday.Top cross-asset trades include: short gold versus copper, being underweight duration, long the Canadian dollar versus the Swiss franc and the Chinese yuan versus the Japanese yen, and bets on a steepening of the U.S. real yield curve.Commodity HedgesThe lessons of history, current valuations and carry suggest that the best hedges for a “too-hot economy” are a commodity index, oil, agriculture, energy equities and emerging-market commodity FX, according to John Normand, head of cross-asset fundamental strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.The worst are base metals, gold and G-10 commodity FX, while the “in-betweens” are Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and mining equities.Dollar Tailwind“While not our base case, a rapid and significant rise in U.S. real yields” may add to tailwinds for the U.S. dollar, Barclays Plc strategists led by Ashish Agrawal said in a note Sunday.Agrawal said the company’s U.S., strategists think a potentially sizable infrastructure plan from President Joe Biden’s administration is beginning to push real yields higher.Market Duel“For the start of this week, it’s a fight between rising commodity prices and rising bond yields,” said Kit Juckes, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Societe Generale SA. “And the danger is bond yields win.”The dollar is likely to weaken in due course on a global economic recovery with the Fed set to stay on hold for a long time, he said. The rise in bond yields “is probably going to overshoot on the upside at some point just because we are going to find inflation data that come behind that aren’t that alarming,” he said.Taper Tantrum“Cyclicals are best positioned to benefit from the normalization of economic activity,” said Dennis DeBusschere, a strategist at Evercore ISI. “Another taper tantrum would weigh on the absolute level of risk assets, but should also benefit cyclicals, especially those most levered to increasing global growth like industrials, energy and materials.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotiabank Beats Estimates as Set-Asides for Souring Loans Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates as the recovering Canadian economy allowed it to set aside less for potential loan losses.Scotiabank set aside a total of C$764 million ($605 million) in the three months through January to protect against souring loans. That’s down from C$1.13 billion in the fourth quarter, signaling that Canada’s third-largest lender by assets is confident that government programs and a recovering economy will keep consumers and businesses afloat.Key InsightsScotiabank’s Canadian banking division has held up even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers on. Profit in the unit rose 6.9% last quarter as lower provisions and non-interest expenses helped results.The company has sold some operations and has been making efforts to keep costs under control during the pandemic. Scotiabank cut non-interest expenses by 4.8% from a year earlier.Even as results have held up at home, Scotiabank has had more of a struggle abroad. It reported a 18% decline in profit from its Latin America-focused international unit on lower interest and fee income and higher provisions for credit losses.Market ReactionScotiabank shares have risen 4.8% this year, compared with a 5.9% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income rose 3.1% to C$2.4 billion, or C$1.86 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.88 a share, more than the C$1.57 analysts had estimated.Click here for more on Scotiabank’s first-quarter results.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FDA Says Conduct Smaller Trials To Test Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID Variants

    Amid concerning virus variants, the FDA said it would quickly analyze any vaccine booster shots against COVID-19 variants. The companies would not need to conduct lengthy randomized controlled trials to test the new shot effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reports. The recommendation calls for small trials involving a few hundred subjects over a couple of months, potentially accelerating the review process. The agency issued new guidelines for makers of diagnostic tests and monoclonal-antibody drugs about how these companies can best adapt their products to address mutations. The federal agency has been criticized for taking up to three weeks to analyze the vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that demonstrated 72% effectiveness in the U.S. compared with 57% in South Africa, where the mutant strain has been prominently present. JNJ filed for FDA emergency use authorization earlier this month. The JNJ vaccine will be evaluated on 26 February. The company also partnered with Sanofi to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot, as it reportedly has an inventory of just a few million doses. Two COVID-19 vaccines have already received an FDA green signal, one from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the other from a partnership of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Price Action: JNJ closed 0.06% lower at 161.87 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSanofi/GlaxoSmithKline Initiate COVID-19 Vaccine Development After SetbackPfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 Shot Staved Off Illness, Death For Over 95% Of Israeli patients© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotiabank, BMO Beat Estimates as Soured-Loan Concerns Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal are signaling that souring loans are becoming less of a concern.Bank of Montreal set aside C$156 million ($124 million) in provisions for credit losses in the fiscal first quarter, down 64% from the previous three months and about a third of what analysts expected. The bank even had a C$59 million recovery of provisions on performing loans, citing “an improving economic outlook” and positive credit trends. Scotiabank on Tuesday reported provisions of C$764 million, down 32% from the fourth quarter and 20% less than analysts projected.Government programs that supported consumers and businesses over the past year have helped prevent the surge in defaults that Canada’s banks prepared for by recording massive provisions for loan losses early in the coronavirus pandemic. The banks also are benefiting from an increased focus on costs that has helped blunt the impact of a more challenging revenue environment.“Credit trends are better than what we expected last April or May or June -- and that’s a good thing,” Scotiabank Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television. “That speaks to the strength of the underlying economy, the strength of the Canadian household.”Shrinking loan-loss reserves helped overall earnings at both banks top analysts’ estimates. Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, posted earnings of C$3.06 a share, excluding some items, compared with the C$2.15 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Scotiabank’s adjusted profit of C$1.88 a share exceeded the C$1.57 average estimate.Scotiabank shares rose 3.3% to C$74.44 at 12:11 p.m. in Toronto, while Bank of Montreal climbed 2.4% to C$104.25. Scotiabank shares have advanced 8.2% this year, compared with a 7.7% increase for Bank of Montreal and a 7.9% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Both lenders also benefited from cost cuts that helped make up for the drag the pandemic has put on revenue. Scotiabank, Canada’s third-largest lender, cut non-interest expenses by 4.8% from a year earlier, while Bank of Montreal reduced those costs by 1.5%.Recovering economies in Canada and the U.S. lifted results as well. Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial banking operation, which spans the U.S. and Canada, increased earnings by 26% amid gains in residential mortgages in Canada and commercial loans in the U.S. At Scotiabank’s Canadian banking unit, profit increased 6.9%, helped by mortgages and business loans.Bank of Montreal CEO Darryl White said he expects that strength to continue as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and governments introduce more support programs.‘An Increase’“We’re looking at an increase in our view in the U.S., given the pace of the vaccine rollout as well as the higher probability of the stimulus package going through,” White said on a conference call with analysts. “In Canada, there is a slower pace of vaccine rollout, but we are equally positive in time.”The banks’ capital-markets units continued to benefit from the increased volatility and rising equity markets of the past year. Profit at Bank of Montreal’s capital-markets division rose 36% from a year earlier, driven by higher trading revenue, while earnings at Scotiabank’s global banking and markets operations increased 46% amid strength in fixed-income trading, equity underwriting and mergers and acquisitions.Scotiabank’s results were weighed down by its Latin America-focused international unit, which reported C$525 million in provisions for credit losses, more than double the set-asides at the Canadian banking unit. Still, the division reported net income of C$477 million, up 43% from the fourth quarter, as non-interest expenses declined and residential mortgages grew.“International is a bit delayed in terms of the recovery, but they look to be on that path of normalizing international earnings by the end of this year,” Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said in an interview.(Updates with Scotia international results in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. shale producers reveal extent of hit from Texas freeze

    Occidental Petroleum Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc and a host of smaller Permian-focused U.S. shale producers on Monday forecast lower oil output in the first quarter, giving the first indications of the hit to the industry caused by last week's winter storm. While natural gas producers benefited from cold weather forcing closure of wells, shale oil drillers stood on the losing side of the trade as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions were expected to slow an output recovery, operators said. Shale oil producers could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output lost during the cold snap and some production may never return because of the cost of restarting marginal wells, analysts said.

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Texas Energy Crisis; Subchapter V Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power crisis is threatening to spark a new wave of distress in the Lone Star State, following a going concern warning from Just Energy Group Inc.“The Texas power loss will have a significant impact on businesses that haven’t been able to restore power and can be devastating to companies that were already in a crisis scenario,” bankruptcy lawyer George Angelich of Arent Fox said in an interview.Canadian energy retailer Just Energy on Monday said it may have trouble continuing as a going concern after last week’s freezing weather cost it about $250 million.Extreme gyrations in regional U.S. gas and electricity prices because of the cold weather in Texas also affected the finances of other companies. Atmos Energy Corp., one of the largest independent suppliers of gas in the U.S., revealed Friday that it’s looking to raise cash after committing to spend as much as $3.5 billion to secure fuel during the freeze.Small Is BeautifulIn court, more companies are using new legal strategy to zip through bankruptcy without many of the headaches and costs of Chapter 11.Solstice Marketing Concepts LLC, the self-proclaimed second-biggest retailer of sunglasses in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under Subchapter V. The new subchapter, introduced in February 2020, shortens timelines and eliminates creditors’ committees for companies with less than $7.5 million of debt.“This is kind of a new phenomenon,” said bankruptcy attorney Joseph Pack of Pack Law. The process allows investors to “flush the debt of their portfolio company in a bankruptcy proceeding and still keep the company,” he said. An entity’s total assets don’t impact its ability to utilize Subchapter V -- only its debts, Pack said.Equity owners usually lose their stake in a bankrupt business during a Chapter 11. Pack expects more Subchapter V filings from bigger firms as attorneys become familiar with the process.Solstice was one of more than 1,500 Subchapter V bankruptcies filed since the law took effect, according to data compiled by the American Bankruptcy Institute. Greylock Capital, the emerging markets hedge fund, is also using Subchapter V to ditch a costly lease.Retail SadnessSolstice’s filing further underscores the pain in retail. Beauty products seller L’Occitane Inc. also filed for bankruptcy last month, along with women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks and Stock+Field -- a farm, home and outdoor goods chain.“Unless landlords and retailers are able to come to an out-of-court resolution of lease disputes, you will continue to see retailers file. We’re far from out of the woods,” said Arent Fox’s Angelich.Unsuccessful or non-existent online presence is a reason why many retailers file for bankruptcy, said Alex Mehr, co-founder and chief executive officer of Retail Ecommerce Ventures. His firm invests in distressed retailers and often buys brands through Chapter 11.Retailers will continue to go bankrupt as long as they face “huge fixed costs and dwindling revenue,” Mehr said. “Add a pandemic on top, and bankruptcy is inescapable.”The Federal Reserve sounded the alarm on potential business bankruptcies and steep drops in commercial real estate prices in a report Friday. It noted that “insolvency risks at small and medium-sized firms, as well as at some large firms, remain considerable.”Less DistressThe amount of traded distressed bonds and loans fell to about $110 billion as of Feb. 19, down 8.1% week-on-week. Troubled bonds fell by 6.9% while distressed loans dropped 12.4% in the latest week. Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s exit from bankruptcy removed a swath of debt from the total.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansThere were 286 distressed bonds from 149 issuers trading as of Monday, according to Trace data. That’s down from 319 bonds and 161 borrowers one week earlier, but well below the 1,896 bonds at the March 23 peak.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of Feb. 19, Bloomberg data show.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.