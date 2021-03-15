Texas power retailer Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the state's grid operator took away the company's customers whom it had charged hefty electricity bills during last month's rare deep freeze.

Frigid temperatures knocked out nearly half of Texas' power plants in mid-February, leaving 4.3 million people without heat or light for days.

Texas grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), last month shut Griddy's access to the state's power network and shifted its 10,000 customers to other utilities, as new signs of a financial crisis rose after a state-wide blackout.

ERCOT said last month $2.1 billion in initial bills went unpaid, underscoring the financial stress on utilities and power marketers. (https://reut.rs/3tnFZ8J)

Unlike other U.S. grid operators, regulators in Texas use scarcity pricing to ensure reliability, but that can cause real-time prices to soar due to shortages.

When power prices spiked to $9,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) and remained at that lofty level for days during the extreme cold in February, some customers of Griddy, which sold power to customers at market rates, received monthly bills of over $10,000.

That compares with an average price for power of $22 per MWh in 2020 in the ERCOT.

Griddy said on Monday it was seeking court authority to release its former customers from those outstanding bills.

"Prior to Winter Storm Uri, Griddy was a thriving business... The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers," Griddy Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallquist said.

High gas and power bills from the Texas freeze have already forced Just Energy Group Inc and Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc to seek bankruptcy protection.

Griddy said Baker Botts LLP was acting as its legal counsel in the restructuring.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill to cut $5.1 billion in winter storm power fees

    Texas lawmakers on Monday approved a bill to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed electricity and services fees levied on power marketers during a winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial crisis. The state's senate overwhelmingly approved a measure directing the Public Utility Commission chairman and state grid operator Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) to correct 32 hours of emergency prices and rollback service fees.

  • What we've learned from the Texas power grid crisis

    Last month's deadly winter storm in Texas has fractured the state's deregulated energy market. Will Englund, energy reporter for the financial section at the Washington Post, joins CBSN with more.

  • Griddy Forced Into Bankruptcy by Crisis From Texas Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts that pushed electricity prices to historic levels.The company, which came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills after the outages, blamed its downfall on Texas’s grid operator, saying in a statement that power prices were kept at peak levels for far longer than needed. Griddy listed assets of up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.“The actions of Ercot destroyed our business,” Griddy Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallquist said in the statement, referring to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. “Ercot made a bad situation worse for our customers by continuing to set prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour.”The collapse of Griddy, which sold power to customers at real-time wholesale prices, underscores the crushing financial pressure the outages have put on power companies in Texas. The market faces a more-than $3 billion shortfall as more than a dozen companies can’t pay their bills. Griddy is at least the third to file for bankruptcy. It owes Ercot more than $29 million, making the Texas grid operator its largest unsecured creditor.Also See: Texas Senate Introduces Bill to Correct Blackout OverchargesGriddy was barred from participating in the state’s power market in late February and Texas’ Attorney General sued the company in early March, saying it misled customers and hit them with massive energy costs during the winter storm.“We firmly believe in our model but, in order for it to be successful, the grid has to function properly, and prices have to be set by market forces,” Griddy co-founder Gregory Craig said in the release. “The actions of ERCOT caused our customers to unnecessarily suffer and caused irreparable harm to our business.”Macquarie Energy-backed Griddy has said it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. The company declined to testify at hearings held the last week of February on Texas’s unprecedented energy crisis.Texas is unusual in the U.S. in that homeowners and businesses can choose from a number of power providers.Griddy charges wholesale prices instead of fixed ones. Knowing that rate structure would mean massive bills for its customers as power prices climbed, the company made the unusual move of pleading with them to switch to another provider in mid-February. Some customers who didn’t switch in time were stuck with bills for thousands of dollars.The case is Griddy Energy LLC, 21-30923, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston)(Adds debt to Ercot in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

