Texas power retailer Griddy heading for bankruptcy: Wall Street Journal

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC is planning to file for bankruptcy after the state grid operator cut off the company's access to customers for unpaid bills following the Texas freeze, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Officials at the company were not immediately available for comment.

Griddy sold power to customers at market rates. When power prices spiked to $9,000 per megawatt hour (MWh) and remained at that lofty level for days during the extreme cold in February, some customers received monthly bills of over $10,000.

That compares with an average price for power of $22 per MWh in 2020 in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state's power grid.

"ERCOT took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy," the company told customers on its website after ERCOT transferred Griddy's roughly 10,000 customers to others.

In addition to losing its customers, the Texas attorney general is suing Griddy, saying it engaged in deceptive trade practices by issuing excessive bills.

Griddy has said that it urged customers to switch to other providers with a fixed rate before the worst of the storm hit in February.

High gas and power bills from the Texas freeze have already forced two other firms to seek bankruptcy protection - Just Energy Group Inc and Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • Poll: Majority of Iowans do not want Grassley to seek reelection

    More than one-third of the Republicans polled hope the 87-year-old will retire.

  • Capitol rioter boasted he could access powerful weapons to 'take back' country, prosecutors say

    Guy Reffitt, who drove from Texas to Washington, D.C., also said in recorded conversations that he and others were carrying firearms during the siege of the Capitol.

  • GOP doesn't need election reform to win, Georgia's lieutenant governor says

    "I'm one of those Republicans that want more people to vote," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

  • Democrats are giving average Americans a load of cash, setting up a clash with Republicans over the social safety net

    Democratic measures for stimulus relief are temporary. The GOP opposes making checks to parents permanent but that could be "political suicide."

  • Idaho Republicans seek to defund attorney general who didn’t join Texas suit to invalidate Biden win over Trump

    When the Texas attorney general sued to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidential victory in some states despite no evidence of widespread fraud, many said it had no chance. The exception: Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who declined to join 17 other GOP attorneys general in the legal action in December.

  • Manhattan DA's probe ramps up, placing new scrutiny on Trump's debt-ridden New York properties

    Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel and Tower, 40 Wall Street, and Trump Plaza have missed lenders' earning projections, CBS News reported.

  • FBI working to identify unknown victims of serial killer

    A meticulous serial killer, skulls drawn in blood, and a search to identify the victims -- who has Israel Keyes killed?

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd's death

    The first week of jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death established patterns for how attorneys go about dismissing potential jurors they perceive as unfavorable to their side. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Derek Chauvin's guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt — or who express misgivings about the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • The announcer who blamed his racism on diabetes? That's the Oklahoma I grew up in

    The broadcaster caught directing the N-word at a girls’ team dredges up memories of the racism I experienced as a young player in Tulsa. But what happened the next day gives me hope An announcer for a live stream of an Oklahoma girls high school basketball game cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem. Photograph: Twitter Back in 1996, my Booker T Washington High School team beat Norman High in the Oklahoma state tournament final to seal back-to-back state championships. Etan Thomas What I remember most about it years later was an incident with some of the Norman fans after the game as I was leaving the arena on the campus of Oral Roberts University, where the tournament was held. These guys weren’t mad about losing the championship. They were mad that I had done the Black Power salute during the national anthem before it started. See, while in high school, I discovered the third verse of the Star-Spangled Banner that had later been omitted from the song we sing today. It read: No refuge could save the hireling and slave From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave, And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. Since learning that, I always felt offended whenever I would hear the anthem played. All I could hear was that third verse. I wondered why they used a song that has something so evil in it? Why couldn’t they just create a whole new song? By then I had also learned about John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who had the courage to stand on the podium at the 1968 Olympics and perform the Black Power salute in front of the entire world. So from that moment on, whenever the anthem was played before our games, I would use the Black Power salute to make a statement against that third verse in particular, which didn’t go over too well in Oklahoma. Those fans from Norman didn’t appreciate it either. I will never forget the anger, hatred and evil in their faces. I remember their venom as they shouted: “Who the hell did you think you are to disrespect our country?” I can also remember the university’s security guards coming over to break up the situation, only to ask me “Is everything OK here?” and looking at me as if I was the one starting trouble. That incident was the first thing I thought about when I saw the now-viral video of Matt Rowan, the announcer who made headlines on Friday after a hot mic caught him using the N-word toward the Norman girls’ basketball team as they knelt before the national anthem. (It should be noted that his broadcast partner Scott Sapulpa, the head football coach at Hulbert High School in northeast Oklahoma, could not be heard objecting to Rowan’s language.) Did it surprise me? Not at all. It was, however, shocking to hear Rowan blame his comments on his “spiking sugar levels” in his official statement. I wasn’t aware that racism was a side effect of diabetes. But from my own experiences growing up in Tulsa and playing in all those towns outside the city where there were hardly any Black people, I have heard much worse from crowds. There were times it felt like a scene from the movie Glory Road, only this wasn’t the 1960s: we won our consecutive state titles in 1995 and 1996. What people don’t understand is the emotional toll that volume of hatred being hurled at you can take. On my show The Rematch. I interviewed Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who was in essence Kaepernick before Kaepernick. He was infamously white-balled from the NBA after he caused a stir with his public stance on the national anthem. One of the topics we discussed was the evil and hatred that he experienced when he chose to silently pray during the anthem rather than stand. “I ended up having to go to the hospital twice because I’m trying to process it and I’m listening to all of these diatribes and epithets being used against me every game and through hate mail,” he said. “I’m processing everything and in the process I had to be admitted to the hospital twice, because I had ulcers and they had to put IVs in me and everything. The anger and hate that was constantly being thrown at me took a toll on me both mentally and physically.” No one should be subjected to that type of torment as a result of a peaceful demonstration, regardless of what the opposition feels about it. The bright spot in all of this was the solidarity exhibited by the other teams in the Oklahoma state tournament. Most notably, Norman’s next opponent, Union High School, whose players all took a knee alongside Norman before Friday’s semi-final. That included all of Union’s white players. Both Norman and Tulsa Union girls are kneeling for the national anthem. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/3hXhINsyta— Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) March 12, 2021 That for me shows hope. The ugly racial past and present of Tulsa can never be forgotten: from the Tulsa Race Massacre and torching of Black Wall Street, to police officer Betty Shelby killing Terence Crutcher and getting away with it, to the vitriolic images of Trump supporters outside his rallies during the 2016 campaign (at the Mabee Center where I was harassed), to Trump’s super-spreader Juneteenth rally last summer at the Bok Center downtown, to Friday’s video broadcasting a moment of hate to the entire world. But to see Black and white high school girls taking a knee together in defiance of hate is enough to make me believe in a better tomorrow.

  • How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to “wait for the facts." The state’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the 27 other members of New York’s congressional delegation have called for his resignation. Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

  • Oglala Sioux Tribe AG says it’s time to start transferring land titles “back to the rightful owners”

    Tatewin Means is the former Attorney General for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and current Executive Director of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the politics of Mount Rushmore being located on Native land, the impact of COVID on tribal communities, and Rep. Deb Haaland’s potential confirmation as Secretary of the Interior. She says Haaland’s appointment would help bring in “a different perspective, not this white patriarchal and colonial mindset” to begin to

  • Learning English is a given in China. Now the next generation is turning to Spanish.

    In China, more young people are learning Spanish and embracing Latino culture as they show their enthusiasm on video and social platforms.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says he never felt threatened during Jan. 6 Capitol attack, calls mob 'patriots'

    The Wisconsin lawmaker said he would have felt threatened if Black Lives Matter or Antifa had stormed the Capitol.

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.

  • Judge in Texas says Austin mask mandate can stay in place for now

    Officials in Austin and Travis County, Texas, can continue to enforce their mask mandates for at least two more weeks after a district judge on Friday refused to grant the state an emergency temporary restraining order, NBC affiliate KXAN reports. Why it matters: The decision keeps the mandate in place through the spring breaks of many schools in the Austin area. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city on Thursday, claiming the city's leadership was defying an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last week that rescinded a statewide mask mandate. The suit alleges the governor's order "preempts more restrictive local emergency orders."The executive order, which took effect Wednesday, does allow local governments to enforce mask mandates in regions where coronavirus hospitalizations rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven consecutive days.What she's saying: "People have been wearing masks for a year. I don't know that two more weeks is going to matter one way or the other," Judge Lora Livingston said during a Friday hearing, according to the Austin-American StatesmanYes, but: The action is not a final ruling. Livingston could still side with the state after hearing more arguments.The judge scheduled another hearing for March 26, according to KXAN. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vernon Adams working out with Anthony Brown, predicts 12-win Oregon Ducks season

    Can Anthony Brown be the next great Oregon quarterback?

  • The search for the value of pi

    This "pi plate" shows some of the progress toward finding all the digits of pi. Piledhigheranddeeper, CC BY-SAThe number represented by pi (π) is used in calculations whenever something round (or nearly so) is involved, such as for circles, spheres, cylinders, cones and ellipses. Its value is necessary to compute many important quantities about these shapes, such as understanding the relationship between a circle’s radius and its circumference and area (circumference=2πr; area=πr2). Pi also appears in the calculations to determine the area of an ellipse and in finding the radius, surface area and volume of a sphere. Our world contains many round and near-round objects; finding the exact value of pi helps us build, manufacture and work with them more accurately. Historically, people had only very coarse estimations of pi (such as 3, or 3.12, or 3.16), and while they knew these were estimates, they had no idea how far off they might be. The search for the accurate value of pi led not only to more accuracy, but also to the development of new concepts and techniques, such as limits and iterative algorithms, which then became fundamental to new areas of mathematics. Finding the actual value of pi Archimedes. André Thévet (1584) Between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago, people used trial-and-error approximations of pi, without doing any math or considering potential errors. The earliest written approximations of pi are 3.125 in Babylon (1900-1600 B.C.) and 3.1605 in ancient Egypt (1650 B.C.). Both approximations start with 3.1 – pretty close to the actual value, but still relatively far off. Archimedes’ method of calculating pi involved polygons with more and more sides. Leszek Krupinski, CC BY-SA The first rigorous approach to finding the true value of pi was based on geometrical approximations. Around 250 B.C., the Greek mathematician Archimedes drew polygons both around the outside and within the interior of circles. Measuring the perimeters of those gave upper and lower bounds of the range containing pi. He started with hexagons; by using polygons with more and more sides, he ultimately calculated three accurate digits of pi: 3.14. Around A.D. 150, Greek-Roman scientist Ptolemy used this method to calculate a value of 3.1416. Liu Hui’s method of calculating pi also used polygons, but in a slightly different way. Gisling and Pbroks13, CC BY-SA Independently, around A.D. 265, Chinese mathematician Liu Hui created another simple polygon-based iterative algorithm. He proposed a very fast and efficient approximation method, which gave four accurate digits. Later, around A.D. 480, Zu Chongzhi adopted Liu Hui’s method and achieved seven digits of accuracy. This record held for another 800 years. In 1630, Austrian astronomer Christoph Grienberger arrived at 38 digits, which is the most accurate approximation manually achieved using polygonal algorithms. Moving beyond polygons The development of infinite series techniques in the 16th and 17th centuries greatly enhanced people’s ability to approximate pi more efficiently. An infinite series is the sum (or much less commonly, product) of the terms of an infinite sequence, such as ½, ¼, 1/8, 1/16, … 1/(2n). The first written description of an infinite series that could be used to compute pi was laid out in Sanskrit verse by Indian astronomer Nilakantha Somayaji around 1500 A.D., the proof of which was presented around 1530 A.D. Sir Isaac Newton. Wellcome Trust, CC BY In 1665, English mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton used infinite series to compute pi to 15 digits using calculus he and German mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz discovered. After that, the record kept being broken. It reached 71 digits in 1699, 100 digits in 1706, and 620 digits in 1956 – the best approximation achieved without the aid of a calculator or computer. Carl Louis Ferdinand von Lindemann. In tandem with these calculations, mathematicians were researching other characteristics of pi. Swiss mathematician Johann Heinrich Lambert (1728-1777) first proved that pi is an irrational number – it has an infinite number of digits that never enter a repeating pattern. In 1882, German mathematician Ferdinand von Lindemann proved that pi cannot be expressed in a rational algebraic equation (such as pi²=10 or 9pi4 - 240pi2 + 1492 = 0). Toward even more digits of pi Bursts of calculations of even more digits of pi followed the adoption of iterative algorithms, which repeatedly build an updated value by using a calculation performed on the previous value. A simple example of an iterative algorithm allows you to approximate the square root of 2 as follows, using the formula (x+2/x)/2: (2+2/2)/2 = 1.5 (1.5+2/1.5)/2 = 1.4167 (1.4167+2/1.4167)/2 = 1.4142, which is a very close approximation already. Advances toward more digits of pi came with the use of a Machin-like algorithm (a generalization of English mathematician John Machin’s formula developed in 1706) and the Gauss-Legendre algorithm (late 18th century) in electronic computers (invented mid-20th century). In 1946, ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, calculated 2,037 digits of pi in 70 hours. The most recent calculation found more than 13 trillion digits of pi in 208 days! It has been widely accepted that for most numerical calculations involving pi, a dozen digits provides sufficient precision. According to mathematicians Jörg Arndt and Christoph Haenel, 39 digits are sufficient to perform most cosmological calculations, because that’s the accuracy necessary to calculate the circumference of the observable universe to within one atom’s diameter. Thereafter, more digits of pi are not of practical use in calculations; rather, today’s pursuit of more digits of pi is about testing supercomputers and numerical analysis algorithms. Calculating pi by yourself There are also fun and simple methods for estimating the value of pi. One of the best-known is a method called “Monte Carlo.” A square with inscribed circle. Deweirdifier The method is fairly simple. To try it at home, draw a circle and a square around it (as at left) on a piece of paper. Imagine the square’s sides are of length 2, so its area is 4; the circle’s diameter is therefore 2, and its area is pi. The ratio between their areas is pi/4, or about 0.7854. Now pick up a pen, close your eyes and put dots on the square at random. If you do this enough times, and your efforts are truly random, eventually the percentage of times your dot landed inside the circle will approach 78.54% – or 0.7854. Now you’ve joined the ranks of mathematicians who have calculated pi through the ages.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Pi Day is silly, but π itself is fascinating and universalWe still can’t get enough pi … but why?Are Pi’s days numbered? Xiaojing Ye does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.