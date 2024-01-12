Texas is preparing for artic blast. Here's how state is helping cities, counties respond

The state is preparing for Texans to face some of the coldest temperatures they might have seen in their lifetimes beginning Saturday, but the energy grid is expected to handle the expected high demand for power, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Friday.

"I know a lot of people are concerned, 'Is the power going to stay on?'" Abbott said. "We feel very good about the status of the Texas power grid and ERCOT to be able to effectively and successfully ensure that the power is going to be able to stay on throughout the entirety of this episode."

While outlining the state's response, Abbott also emphasized Texans' personal responsibility to prepare and make safe choices.

"There will be ultra-cold temperatures and we need to make sure that everybody in the state of Texas is aware of what's coming," he said. "We want to ensure every Texan is aware of what they can do for themselves."

That includes staying indoors amid dangerously cold temperatures and staying off the roads as driving conditions could become perilous due to possible freezing rain.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, second from right, speaks about expectations for the cold weather set to impact Texas this weekend and early next week during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024. The Governor was joined by Railroad Commission of Texas Chairwoman Christi Craddick, left, and ERCOT head Pablo Vegas, second from left and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, right.

From an underground bunker in North Austin that has served as the state's crisis response center since the 1950s, Abbott at the State Emergency Operations Center laid out the state's preparations for the incoming arctic blast that will have some part of Texas under subfreezing temperatures for 80-90 consecutive hours.

Abbott directed state agencies to increase their emergency preparations to Level II Readiness on Jan. 7, and that response has remained active.

An arctic cold front will bring freezing and sub-freezing temperatures to most of the state Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but little to no precipitation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

More: These 3 maps forecast Texas winter conditions

The state's electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, has issued a weather watch for Monday through Wednesday, though no energy conservation requests are anticipated, officials said Friday.

The governor and other agency heads were eager to show Texans that the executive branch has learned from its mistakes since a winter storm caused millions to lose power for days due to electric grid failures and left more than 250 people dead in February 2021, nearly three years ago.

"What people should expect … is that this will be one of the coldest episodes they will have lived through in the state of Texas, it will last for several days, but it will not be anything close to what we experienced during winter storm Uri," Abbott said referring to the deadly 2021 winter storm. "And I want to emphasize that we are much, much more prepared for this than we were for winter storm Uri."

The state's electric grid has fared far better during winter storms that have occurred since the 2021 event, and experts say increased power generation and check-ups by ERCOT have prepared the grid to handle the power demands expected over the upcoming arctic blast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More: ERCOT says the Texas electrical power grid is 'expected to handle' arctic blast

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas arctic blast: How Gov. Greg Abbott, state is preparing