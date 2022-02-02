Texas preparing for icy conditions
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell is in Dallas, Texas, to show how the city is getting ready for icy roads.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss, and raised
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
Video captures Edward Parker handing over $3,900 while being held at gunpoint on the job at The Lodge Hualapai in 2020. He paid back the amount he gave up after managers said hours later he must. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen,” his attorney said.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
Robinson's removal is the first Senate expulsion since at least the mid-1800s, according to a legislative librarian.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
The USMNT faces a virtual must-win situation when it faces Honduras in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night.
"The future is bright for you," Brady told Lawrence on his Instagram story.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
A transgender American swimmer's controversial career hung in the balance Wednesday after the collegiate body governing the sport announced new rules, including testosterone limits, that could impact her ability to race competitively.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week
Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a few Republicans who may vote in favor of Biden's Supreme Court nominee.