Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm

  • Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Donated water is unloaded at a distribution site, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A woman living on the streets uses blankets to keep warm, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 4

Winter Weather Texas

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
SEAN MURPHY

Hotel rooms for $1,000 a night. Gasoline prices spiking. Even bottled water prices doubling or tripling overnight.

Officials in Texas say the winter storm that knocked out power and water to millions of residents is providing an opportunity for some unscrupulous merchants to take advantage of the situation by charging exorbitant prices for essential supplies.

A system set up Wednesday in Houston for residents to report incidents of price gouging received more than 450 complaints in less than 20 hours, said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, the chief civil attorney for Texas' largest county.

“The main types of things we're seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates," Menefee said. “We've seen allegations of packs of water being sold for two to three times the normal price, or packs of water being divvied up and the individual bottles being sold at excessive prices."

Dashawn Walker, 33, searched for a hotel room Tuesday night to avoid the cold of his powerless Dallas apartment. After finding all the rooms in Dallas booked, he ended up driving to an extended stay hotel in the suburb of Lewisville only to pay $474 for a one-night stay.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I mean why would y’all go up on the hotels in the middle of a crisis? Like, dude, come on now. Everyone is just trying to make it and they’re capitalizing off a crisis, and that’s so unfair to people who really can’t afford it.”

Such price spikes are illegal under Texas law, which prohibits selling fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials or other necessities “at an exorbitant or excessive price" during a state or federal disaster declaration.

The Texas Attorney General's Office urged residents who suspect they are victims of price gouging to file a complaint with their office. Violators may be required to reimburse consumers and can face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation. Additional penalties of up to $250,000 can be imposed if the victims are elderly.

Dallas hotelier Larry Hamilton said that while there may be legitimate complaints of price gouging, he also wondered if some complaints lacked merit. He said prices at his 193-room Aloft Hotel in downtown Dallas are averaging $94 per night, and that a customer became irate when he was quoted a price of $109.

“He called my general manager and was threatening to report us for gouging," Hamilton said. “Moreover, and this is Economics 101, price is what creates equilibrium between supply and demand, and it’s an important regulator. Price is something that fluctuates, and it should."

The hospitality business has taken a financial beating in the last year, in large part because of government-mandated closures and the hesitancy of people to travel during a pandemic. Hamilton, who had to close another boutique hotel in Dallas because of power outages, said hotels in the area have been running at less than 10% occupancy during the pandemic.

“It's been a bloodbath," he said.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said he’s asked the attorney general there to investigate complaints of price gouging related to natural gas, which has spiked amid supply problems and the extreme cold snap that’s enveloped a wide swathe of central and southern U.S.

“I realize the shortages of whether it's fuel, whether it's natural gas or whatever it might be, but I don't want anybody taking advantage of that either," Parson said, adding he found it frustrating that prices are “skyrocketing" after just a few days of bitter cold temperatures.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for sticker shock when a lot of people get their bills. It’s going to be a tough environment,” Parson said.

In Houston, Menefee encouraged businesses to take a neighborly approach and that “we should be looking out for each other." If not, a visit from a state or local investigator to a company accused of price gouging is usually all it takes for prices to return to normal.

“If you’re raising prices, you may end up on our list," he said. “If you’re raising them at a level that really raises eyebrows, you can count on one of our investigators knocking on your front door."

___

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press reporters Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Jim Salter in St. Louis contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold with more dark days ahead

    Texas officials warned of "disasters within the disaster" of historic cold weather that left millions without heat for a third day on Wednesday, telling residents to prepare for energy to not return until the weekend. Residents in over 100 counties in Texas have been told to boil their drinking water as treatment plants continue to suffer from energy blackouts, officials said. Upward of 12 million people in the state -- the country's second largest with a population of roughly 29 million -- have either have no drinking water on tap in their homes or have drinking water available only intermittently.

  • Austin man rescues dozens of drivers left stranded by winter storm

    Using his chains, ropes, and four-wheel drive, over the course of two days Ryan Sivley helped rescue about 150 people stranded by the side of the road in Austin, Texas. A brutal winter storm is battering Texas, and Sivley told KVUE after thinking about what it would be like to be stuck in the freezing temperatures, he knew he had to do something. "I've been helping anybody I find on the side of the road," Sivley said. "I do a lot of off-roading with different groups in Austin, so I had recovery straps and chains and I have two trucks that are four-wheel drive." In addition to pulling cars to freedom, Sivley has also helped get stranded nurses to work and driven patients home from the hospital. Last March, Sivley was in a bad car accident, which nearly took his life. He shattered his pelvic bone, and today he can only walk for about two hours a day, but driving is no problem. His rescue service is free, but many of the grateful people he helps have been giving Sivley a few dollars for gas. "Everybody is really happy," he said. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer

  • Suspected Russian Hackers Used U.S. Networks, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling cyber-attack that compromised popular software created by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. was executed from within the U.S., a top White House official said, though the government believes Russia was responsible.The federal investigation of the hack will take several months, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said in a briefing for reporters on Wednesday.“As of today, nine federal agencies and about 100 private-sector companies were compromised,” Neuberger said. She didn’t identify them and said the government hasn’t ruled out the possibility of further victims.She said the government believes it’s still at the “beginning stages” of understanding the scope and scale of the attack, which was publicly disclosed in December but was likely executed months earlier. “The hackers launched the hack from inside the United States which further made it difficult for the U.S. government to observe their activity,” she said.Neuberger is leading the U.S. response to the SolarWinds attack. The Texas-based company’s software is used by several government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.As many as 18,000 SolarWinds’s customers received malicious code through updates to the software, though far fewer are believed to have been targeted for further intrusions by the hackers. The targets included the federal departments of State, Treasury, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy, including its nuclear weapons agency. The hackers used other methods to infiltrate networks besides SolarWinds, U.S. officials have said.“Many of the private sector compromises are technology companies, including networks of companies whose products could be used to launch additional intrusions,” Neuberger said.President Joe Biden said in a Feb. 4 speech at the State Department that the U.S. has “elevated the status of cyber issues within our government.”The U.S. “will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia” for the Kremlin’s aggressive behavior, including cyber-attacks, Biden said in the address(Updates with additional quotes from Neuberger beginning in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm

    Venezuela’s president said Wednesday he is open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration on calming tensions between the two governments and easing his nation's economic crisis, even while doubling down with fresh accusations that six American oil executives jailed in Caracas spied for the CIA, a claim rejected by relatives and a defense lawyer in the case. Nicolás Maduro, who spoke at a news conference with international reporters at the Miraflores presidential palace, refused to say whether he has had any direct contacts with the Biden administration, which took office nearly a month ago. Maduro repeated a phrase he commonly uses, saying he is ready for a dialogue with the U.S. at any moment.

  • Berlin and Paris in crisis talks to bring fighter jet project back on track

    Germany and France have launched a new effort to resolve an impasse over the development of a joint fighter jet, Europe's biggest defence project that has sparked tensions between Berlin and Paris, security and industry sources said on Wednesday. Costing more than 100 billion euros ($120.4 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain to forge an array of weapons amid deepening European defence cooperation. Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

  • Heavy snowfall, gales as winter storm hits Middle East

    Snow blanketed parts of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel on Wednesday, covering areas it has not reached in years, disrupting traffic and postponing vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and even exams at some universities. It snowed for the first time in years in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon, and in Bayda in northeast Libya. Gale force winds knocked out electricity in vast parts of Lebanon, forcing many Lebanese, already used to power cuts, to rely on generators for longer hours.

  • Frozen Texans Rely on Wits and Dogs to Find Water and Warmth

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonzer and Quigley got Cassie Moore through the night.After days without power in the Houston suburb of Jersey Village, the 35-year-old writer and educator could see her breath in the house. Her plants were dying. So Moore and her husband built a tent with living-room curtains in front of their gas fireplace. They slept in shifts Tuesday night -- with their two Australian shepherds sharing their body heat.“It’s not the safest option, but it was between that and sitting in the car and freezing,” Moore said. “You’re really relying on yourself. Every single person I talk to is in survival mode.”The winter blitz and power outages that have crippled Texas are testing the boundaries of rugged individualism across the Lone Star state, forcing many residents to take basic needs into their own hands. Ice made roads impassable. Electricity went out, and with it the heat. Burst pipes deprived them of water.In all, more than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power outages robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels that allow bacteria to proliferate. The freezing temperatures wrecked the plumbing in houses built for 100-degree summers. (Indeed, a pipe burst in the dining room of a reporter as he typed this story.)Water WearyDanny Surman’s water has been off since Monday morning, when he woke up to frozen pipes in the Houston suburb of Texas City. When the 5-gallon jugs he bought at Lowe’s ran out, he refilled them at his sister-in-law’s until she also lost service. Since then, he’s been capturing rain in buckets.“It’s kind of a pain hauling this water around to flush the toilets, wash your hands, everything, and you don’t realize just how many things you rely on it for around the house,” the 29-year-old teacher said.Rachel Riskind, who lives in the Crestview section of central Austin with her boyfriend, said she “started filling up everything I can find” on Wednesday after reports that potable water might stop flowing. “You don’t want to end up drinking the toilet tank,” she said.Riskind, 46, who works for a real-estate firm, said the couple’s electricity first failed Sunday night and has been intermittent ever since. They propped open the gas oven door for heat, “which I know you’re not supposed to do, but it was just freakin’ cold in here.”The high in Austin was forecast to be 34 degrees Thursday.Spleen VentedIt’s unclear when the service might return. Oncor, which distributes electricity across North Texas, told customers to be prepared for extended outages as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the grid, attempts to resuscitate it.There was widespread anger at those who run the electric system, which is separate from those of other states to insulate it from federal oversight. Municipal utility workers in the capital of Austin have encountered threats as they worked to restore damaged power infrastructure.“Some of our crews are reporting incidents of harassment, threatening them and even throwing things at them,” Austin Energy said in a tweet. “I know people are extremely frustrated. But please, I beg of you, do not approach AE crews.”Animal VictimsThe devastation has been deadly. The storm has been blamed for more than a score of deaths, and the toll isn’t limited to humans.Primarily Primates, a nonprofit sanctuary in San Antonio, said at least 12 animals, including monkeys, lemurs and one chimpanzee, died after it lost power early Monday. Employees and volunteers have used heaters and generators to keep remaining animals safe and have transported some to the San Antonio Zoo, according to a statement on the organization’s website.On South Padre Island, residents have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center, the Associated Press reported. Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the news service that more than 3,500 had arrived. “We know we’re going to lose some,” he said.Looking UpRemedios Cue and her husband lost power for about 50 hours in their home in Euless, between Dallas and Fort Worth. The temperature dropped to a low of 40 degrees Fahrenheit. They retreated to the bed.“When we couldn’t stand it anymore, we’d go out to the cars, warm up and charge our phones,” said Cue, 60, a preschool teacher.Her husband heated water on the outdoor grill and warmed up a sandwich in a skillet thrust into the fireplace.“There was no warning,” she said. “No one said, “Prepare for this.’”Some neighbors have yet to get electricity back, but things were looking up for Cue on Wednesday afternoon. The power came back on -- and she got her first shot of coronavirus vaccine.(Updates with forecast in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Naomi Osaka Wears a Camo Catsuit, Tennis Skirt & Neon Nikes to Beat Serena Williams at the Australian Open

    The 23-year-old star swept her veteran competitor in their semifinal match.

  • Endangered Killer Whale Community Welcomes 'Perfectly Normal' Baby Orca: 'It Gives You Hope'

    "It is nicely filled out and appears to be a perfectly normal little calf," Dave Ellifrit, an expert with the Center for Whale Research, said of the new orca arrival

  • Russian court sentences activist under law on 'undesirables'

    A Russian court on Thursday handed a suspended sentence to an activist accused of membership of an “undesirable” organization, part of the authorities’ effort to tighten control over the nation's political scene. Anastasia Shevchenko, 41, was accused of engaging in political activities under the aegis of Open Russia, a group funded by self-exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Khodorkovsky moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Putin’s rule.

  • Machine Gun Kelly said he wears Megan Fox's blood in a necklace. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The actress and the musician met while they were filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico.

  • US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say

    Deadly weather will be hitting the U.S. more often, and America had better get better at dealing with it, experts said Wednesday as Texas and other states battled winter storms that blew past the worst-case planning of utilities, governments and millions of shivering citizens. This week's storms — with more still heading east — fit a pattern of worsening extremes under climate change and demonstrate anew that local, state and federal officials have failed to do nearly enough to prepare for greater and more dangerous weather. At least two dozen people have died this week, including from fire or carbon monoxide poisoning while struggling to find warmth inside their homes.

  • Yorkshire Terrier Blown Out of N.C. Home By Deadly Tornado Returns Home Unharmed Hours Later

    The Yorkshire terrier, named Penny, was blown out of the back of an Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina residence on Monday night

  • a Goal from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

    (Florida Panthers) with a Goal from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers, 02/17/2021

  • Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.The cold snap and power outages roiling energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.When blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw, drivers can take to the road again. But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped. “It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.”Also See: Gasoline Use Plunged as Americans Hunkered Down During Cold SnapRestarting a refinery isn’t like flipping a light switch when the power comes back on. In addition to fixing any damage, getting back online involves slowly heating up units, testing all the way, then slowly ramping up so they are running fluid again. And testing and retesting the output until it meets specifications.If a refinery didn’t shut major process equipment like gasoline-making units known as catalytic crackers before a power loss, there will be so-called dead legs, pockets of hydrocarbon and steam that freeze and can burst pipes and cause leaks. An abrupt shutdown could cause any fluids in piping to harden and take days or weeks to remove. Even in the case of a controlled shutdowns ahead of a power loss, plunging temperatures can damage equipment.Below are some details about the four Texas refineries that expect to be down for weeks:Marathon’s 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City pushed back an upcoming major turnaround until March expecting to be down at least several weeks to repair equipment damaged by the freeze and awaits the return of powerExxon’s 580,5000 barrel-a-day Baytown refinery may be down a month or more, with no firm estimate yet as damage assessments continueExxon’s 369,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery will likely be down for at least several weeksIn Port Arthur, Total’s 225,500-barrel-a-day refinery may also take several weeks to restore full operations as it repairs frozen water lines and instrumentationMarathon and Exxon declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.At Motiva Enterprises LLC’s 607,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant, the largest refinery in the U.S, workers remain onsite to check equipment and are repairing pipes damaged in the frigid temperatures, people familiar with operations have said.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery has working repairing leaks as it waits for nitrogen to be restored from provider Praxair International Inc. and permission from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to restart its big refinery motors that run off electricity, a person familiar with operations said. LyondellBasell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the company’s Gulf Coast sites experienced operational upsets due to a supplier experiencing a temporary power loss.RELATED:Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of StateWinter Storm to Dump Snow on New York and Icy Rain on TexasTexas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in DarkGasoline Prices Are Starting to Soar as Cold Blast Supply ChainsHow Do You Restart an Oil Well That’s Frozen Solid?Cold Temperatures Move East, Knocking Out Gas Production: BNEFU.S. Freeze Gives Fuel Export Opportunity to Global RefinersTexas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000: Energy UpdateU.S. Oil Production Slumps by Record 40% as Permian FreezesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans battle relentless 'drastic freezes' as power outages, record cold persist

    Bitter cold temperatures not seen in more than 100 years were recorded in parts of Texas.

  • Warning: Kamala Harris' 'Today' Interview Is Really Frustrating for Parents

    The promise of schools reopening is such a mixed bag for the millions of families continuing to struggle through distance learning amid COVID school closures. The CDC recently released revised safe school reopening recommendations which are based on infection rates within a county. Based on those guidelines, 90 percent of schools should remain closed. In […]

  • Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin Rematch 25 Years Later

    Adam Sandler and Christoper McDonald taunted each other and showed off their golf skills on Happy Gilmore's 25th anniversary. The post Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin Rematch 25 Years Later appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Goldman Sachs Raises 2021 Profit Estimate for the S&P 500 Index

    The bank's new outlook is influenced by the surprising performance of the index's stocks in last year's fourth quarter.

  • AP source: Blue Jays' 1st 2 homestands in Dunedin, Florida

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first two homestands of the regular season at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, because of Canadian government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. A second person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Blue Jays planned to make the announcement on Thursday morning. After starting the season with three-game series at the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, Toronto's schedule has a homestand with four games against the Los Angeles Angels from April 8-11 and the Yankees from April 12-14.