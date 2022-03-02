Texas primary election results are in, and several races go to runoffs

Reuters Videos

STORY: The research fellow in European security at RUSI, Ed Arnold, said the change in tactics happened on Tuesday (March 1).He pointed out that the Russian troops on the ground did not know the details of the operation until very late, meaning soldiers weren’t able to prepare.The analyst said one of challenges for Ukraine was to get their hands on ammunition which is currently in Poland.Arnold also pointed to the key difference now between Russia and Ukraine, which was morale. He described Ukrainians’ morale as ‘high’ and ‘infectious’.“On the Russian side, morale is very low and we're going to get lower and less significant”, he said.