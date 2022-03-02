Texas primary election results are in, and several races go to runoffs
- Greg Abbott48th Governor of Texas, since 2015
Texas voters participated in the state's primary election on Tuesday, and Governor Greg Abbott beat several challengers to clinch the spot for the GOP. He will face off against Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke in November. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins us from Houston to break down the results and key issues in the state.