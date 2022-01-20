Texas Probes Cause of Gas Outages as Second Winter Storm Looms

(Bloomberg) -- As a cold blast approaches Texas, regulators are still trying to get their arms around the size and extent of the freeze that disrupted natural gas supplies almost three weeks ago.

A group established to help prevent a repeat of February 2021’s deadly blackouts, the Texas Energy Reliability Council, sought details this week from power generators and natural gas companies regarding supply issues during the Jan. 1 weekend storm.

The council comprised of state regulators and energy-industry executives asked energy companies if they had sent or received force majeure notices and what impact they had on gas deliveries, according to a notice reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A spokesman for TERC Chairman W. Nim Kidd, who also oversees the state’s emergency management agency, confirmed that the council sent the letter. The state’s utility and oil-industry regulators both referred questions to the emergency management agency. The utility regulator said the agency is prohibited from discussing TERC internal operations.

The probe comes as major pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. notified customers that it’s preparing for so-called freeze offs across gas fields when temperatures plunge in coming days.

