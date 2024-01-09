Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers prays for Fort Worth explosion victims before county meeting

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said the opening prayer before the Tarrant County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Ewers was introduced by fellow Southlake resident County Judge Tim O’Hare, who lettered for the Longhorns in 1989.

Ewers prayed for the people injured Monday’s explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

Thank you @QuinnEwers for leading the Commissioners Court invocation this morning.

Hook’em Horns @UTAustin pic.twitter.com/uADGppun8z — Tarrant County (@TarrantCountyTX) January 9, 2024

“Heavenly father, well, we pray that you just be with the families that were in the explosion yesterday here in our own county, Lord,” he said.

Ewers led the No. 3 Longhorns to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff and their best season since 2009.

Ewers was the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he left Carroll High before his senior season to enroll at Ohio State, where he played behind future Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud in 2021 before he transferred to Texas.