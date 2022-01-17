Texas rabbi says he escaped after throwing chair at hostage-taker

·3 min read


The Texas rabbi who was held hostage with three congregants at his synagogue on Saturday said he escaped after throwing a chair at the hostage-taker.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas told "CBS Mornings" on Monday that things "didn't look good" or "sound good" in the last hour of the standoff because the hostage-taker "wasn't getting what he wanted." He said he and the remaining hostages were "terrified."

Cytron-Walker said that once he saw a good opportunity for the three remaining hostages to escape, he threw a chair at the gunman and ran for the exit.

"When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position I asked, made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were, that they were ready to go, the exit wasn't too far away. I told them to go, I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired," Cytron-Walker said.

One of the congregants held hostage had been released prior to the rabbi and other two fleeing.

In an earlier statement, Cytron-Walker said security courses his congregation participated in over the years prepared him to act and flee during Saturday's incident.

"We are alive because of that education," the rabbi said, pointing to courses from the Colleyville Police Department, the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network.

The hostage-taker, later identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was killed after the remaining hostages had fled the synagogue following the hours-long standoff.

Matthew DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, said Akram appears to be the only individual involved in the hostage-taking. On Sunday night, however, British police arrested two teenagers in connection to the ongoing investigation.

The situation started Saturday morning. Cytron-Walker told "CBS Mornings" that the hostage-taker knocked on the door of the synagogue, which made him think that the man was in need of shelter. The rabbi let him inside and made him a cup of tea.

As the two started talking, Cytron-Walker said some parts of the man's story "didn't quite add up," which made him "a little bit curious," but he said such details were "not necessarily an uncommon thing."

When they were praying, however, the rabbi said had his back towards the man - following a Jewish tradition that individuals face in the direction of Jerusalem when praying - and eventually heard a click, which was from his gun.

None of the hostages were physically injured during the standoff, but they were "threatened the entire time," according to Cytron-Walker.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force is now investigating the hostage situation, according to the FBI. The bureau said the incident was ""a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force."

"We never lose sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups," the FBI added.

President Biden on Sunday said the hostage-taking was an "act of terror."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French COVID hospitalisations see biggest jump since Nov 2020

    PARIS (Reuters) -The number of people with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 888 to 25,775, the health ministry said on Monday, the biggest one-day increase since early November 2020 - before the start of the country's vaccination campaign. Health ministry data on Monday also showed that the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units rose by 61 to 3,913, after being flat to stable for four days. France's Institut Pasteur said last week that it expected to see a peak of new Omicron variant coronavirus infections in mid-January, followed by a peak in hospital admissions in the second half of January.

  • New York mayor says subway safe after woman shoved in front of train

    New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday assured New Yorkers that the city's subway system is safe to use after a woman was fatally pushed in front of an incoming train. "New Yorkers are safe on the subway system. I think it's about 1.7 per cent of the crimes in New York City that occur on the subway system," Adams said during a press briefing, according to The Telegraph."Think about that for a moment," he said. "What we must do is remove the...

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker was a British citizen; two arrested in England

    (Reuters) -A gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed as federal agents stormed the temple was identified on Sunday as a British citizen, while police in England said they had detained two teenagers for questioning in the investigation. The daylong siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, ended in gunfire Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and with the suspect dead. It was not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was slain by members of the FBI hostage rescue team.

  • Texas synagogue siege: Rabbi threw chair at gunman to help two hostages escape

    The hostage-taker was shot dead moments later.

  • Hostages Freed, Suspect Dead in Synagogue Siege

    Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via GettyCOLLEYVILLE, Texas—A bizarre, daylong hostage drama at a Dallas-area synagogue ended in dramatic fashion late Saturday with an eruption of what sounded like gunfire, the release of all the captives, and the suspect declared dead.Witnesses at the scene described hearing several loud bangs following by gun shots. Soon after, Gov. Greg Abbott declared in a statement: “Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe.”Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller confirmed

  • Opinion: We can outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and protect religious freedom

    Episcopal Diocese of Iowa bishop: Excluding people from civil protections based on who they are or whom they love hurts us all.

  • FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead

    COLLEYVILLE, Texas (Reuters) -An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier. All the hostages were safely released on Saturday night and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told a news conference. The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said.

  • Colleyville rabbi says hostages seized chance to flee when gunman became more threatening

    “Without the (security) instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself,” Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said.

  • Hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery kills pedestrian; Lafayette Police investigating

    Lafayette Police are investigating hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Sunday night.

  • Sony Open purse payout for Hideki Matsuyama and Co. in Hawaii

    Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut at Waialae Country Club.

  • Suspect In Texas Hostage Situation Called New York City Rabbi Twice During Standoff

    There are new details about Saturday's hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports on how a New York City rabbi became involved.

  • Matsuyama caps big rally with eagle to win Sony in playoff

    Five shots behind at the turn, Hideki Matsuyama figured all he could do was keep his head down and try to stay in the game Sunday in the Sony Open. In a sudden-death playoff with Russell Henley, Matsuyama hit a 3-wood from 276 yards, right into the sun, and had no idea that it settled 3 feet away for eagle on the par-5 18th until he heard an enormous cheer from one of the largest galleries at Waialae. “To be honest, I didn't even see it,” Matsuyama said.

  • Eric Weddle mounts unlikely comeback for Rams playoff game

    The Los Angeles Rams must play without both of their starting safeties in their opening playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Leading tackler Jordan Fuller is out for the season with a right ankle injury, and Taylor Rapp is in the NFL's concussion protocol. It’s a remarkable turn of events for a two-time All-Pro safety who voluntarily left the NFL behind with a year on his contract and never thought he had retired too early.

  • Colleyville rabbi taken hostage is friend of Muslim community, local leaders say

    Jawaid Alam, president of the Islamic Center of Southlake, said it’s “unthinkable that this would happen at the synagogue of a peace-loving rabbi who has promoted interfaith talks.”

  • BBC Radio Janice Long Tribute To Feature Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello & More

    ‘A Life In Music’ will air on January 23 to remember the radio DJ and new music champion, 66, who died on Christmas Day 2021.

  • Romney on election reform: I never got a call from the White House

    “He’s got to recognize that when he was elected, people were not looking for him to transform America,” he said of President Joe Biden.

  • Poland has entered a fifth wave of COVID, says minister

    Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early December, the European Union's largest eastern member by population has had little respite since the fourth wave, regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections per day amid low vaccine take-up and public reluctance to follow regulations. "We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

  • Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

    Check out the clubs that got the job done in Hawaii.

  • Hideki Matsuyama rallies to beat Russell Henley, win Sony Open in a playoff

    Hideki Matsuyama climbed out of a 5-shot hole on Sunday in Hawaii.

  • Texas synagogue siege: Rabbi describes escape from gunman

    Charlie Cytron-Walker was one of four people taken hostage by British citizen Malik Faisal Akram.