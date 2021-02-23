Texas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.

Peter Weber

When demand for energy rose sharply last week in unseasonably frigid Texas, and power plants started going offline, the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) allowed wholesale electricity prices to jump to the maximum rate of $9 per kilowatt-hour, a 7,400 percent increase over the normal rate of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, The Texas Tribune reports. "The rate hike was supposed to entice power generators to get more juice into the grid, but the astounding costs were also passed directly on to some customers."

Texas became national news because its power grid, overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), nearly collapsed and 4.5 million customers lost power. But "now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who's going to pay for the energy crisis," Bloomberg News reports. "It will likely be ordinary Texans."

"The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning," Bloomberg estimates. "That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week." Texas allows energy retailers to compete for customers, and those who opted for variable-rate plans face huge bills — up to $17,000 in one case. But even utilities with fixed-rate plans "that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers, or bonds," Bloomberg reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who appointed the PUC, said Sunday he will work with the legislature to address the huge energy bills. But the customers' pain is the energy industry's gain, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune report. After a 2014 freeze, Houston's CenterPoint Energy bragged to investors that it "benefited significantly" from high energy prices during the resulting power squeeze, adding, "To the extent that we get another polar vortex or whatever, absolutely, we'll be opportunistic and take advantage of those conditions."

Under the Texas system, power companies not only aren't required to produce enough energy to avoid blackouts, "they are incentivized to ramp up generation only when dwindling power supplies have driven up prices," ProPublica and the Tribune report. That's incentive structure is a recipe for near-misses — and blackouts, said University of Houston energy expert Ed Hirs.

It is also bad politics right now. "We cannot allow someone to exploit a market when they were the ones responsible for the dire consequences in the first place," said state Rep. Brooks Landgra (R).

More stories from theweek.com
Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage plan
What New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 cases
Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?

Recommended Stories

  • Houston's Harris County is looking into leaving the Texas power grid after recent widespread power failures

    After a winter storm knocked out power for millions of Texans, Harris County officials are looking into ditching the state's unregulated power grid.

  • Just Energy says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge

    The electricity and gas provider, however, said the total energy cost for the month of February may be impacted by higher usage because of the winter storms sweeping across Texas. Electricity prices in the state soared last week as utilities scrambled to meet a surge in heating demand during the historic winter storm. On Monday, Just Energy, whose units Amigo Energy and Tara Energy also operate in Texas, forecast a $250 million loss from the storms and said it was talking with key stakeholders to address liquidity issues.

  • Texas electricity provider Griddy faces class action lawsuit for skyrocketing bills

    With Texans panicked over how to pay for $1,000+ electricity bills, one customer is suing Griddy after racking up a $9,340 bill during the state’s power crisis.

  • Texas Power Grid Chair, Directors Quit in Wake of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The chair of Texas’s power grid operator and four other board members have resigned in the wake of the energy crisis that crippled the state’s electrical system.Electric Reliability Council of Texas Chair Sally Talberg resigned along with Vice Chair Peter Cramton and board members Raymond Hepper, Terry Bulger and Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, according to a filing.The departures are the first high-profile resignations in the wake of last week’s blackouts that left millions of homes without heat and light and dozens of people dead during an historic cold snap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week called for board members and other leaders of the grid operator, known as Ercot, to step down. Some board members had received death threats as public outrage over the crisis mounted.“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, Ercot failed to do its job, and Texans were left shivering in their homes,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas will continue to investigate Ercot and uncover the full picture of what went wrong.”At its peak, more than 4 million Texas homes and businesses were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.Texas lawmakers have scheduled hearings on the power failures for Thursday.In their resignation letter, the Ercot board members cited recent concerns raised about out-of-state board leadership at the grid operator. “To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021,” they said.An Ercot board nominee, Craig Ivey, also submitted a letter to withdraw his petition for approval as an unaffiliated director, citing concerns stakeholders recently expressed of having out-of-state directors.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warned against making Ercot a “scapegoat” for the crisis, saying responsibility also lies with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the state legislature, “which failed to act 10 years ago.”Turner, who served 27 years in the Texas House prior to being elected mayor of America’s fourth biggest city, filed a bill in the legislature in 2011 calling for the prevention of blackouts by ensuring there is enough reserve power capacity in the state. He said the bill never received a hearing. “Now the question is, are we really committed to taking the necessary steps to keep this from happening again,” he said in an interview.Cramton declined to comment. Talberg, Hepper and Bulger didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment.(Adds comments from Houston mayor in ninth, 10th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mother files civil rights lawsuit on anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

    The mother of Ahmaud Arbery filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. The $1 million suit, filed by Wanda Cooper on the anniversary of her son's death, also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination."

  • Texas storm leaves damaged homes and high electric bills

    Texans are now facing sky-high bills after a catastrophic storm left many without heat or clean water.

  • Kate Winslet Criticizes the "Straight-Up Cruel" Tabloid Treatment She Faced Over Her Weight

    Kate Winslet reflected on the tabloid headlines that criticized her physique in a new interview, describing the impact it had on her self-confidence as a young actress.

  • Tx. Police Arrest Black Teen Walking in Road to Avoid Icy Sidewalks; Charge Is Dropped

    Rodney Reese, 18, alleges he was the victim of racial profiling by Plano officers, who say they were responding to a welfare call about a Black male seen "stumbling"

  • Kate Winslet Reflected on "Cruel" Media Criticism of Her Weight

    Winslet faced tabloid attacks at just 19.

  • Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

    Top board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator said Tuesday they will resign following outrage over more than 4 million customers losing electricity last week during a deadly winter storm, including many whose frigid homes lacked heat for days in subfreezing temperatures. The resignations are the first since the crisis began in Texas, and calls for wider firings remain in the aftermath of one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. All of the five board directors who are stepping down, including Chairwoman Sally Talberg, live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

  • Occidental Petroleum posts larger quarterly loss on asset sale

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Monday posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss despite higher oil and gas prices as an asset sale weighed on results. Its fourth-quarter loss widened to $731 million compared with a $269 million loss in the same quarter a year ago. Occidental reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $1.41 per share, flat with the $1.3 billion, or $1.50 per share, loss in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Bitcoin Drops, DeFi Loans Liquidated, NFTs Sell

    Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000, before bouncing back some. But not before some $25 million in DeFi loans were liquidated.

  • Colorado is in danger of Texas-style electrical blackouts

    The blackouts in Texas are a real possibility in Colorado.What they're saying: Much like Texas, the Colorado grid is managed by a handful of utility companies and needs to be better connected to its neighbors in the event of a major blow, state Sen. Chris Hansen (D-Denver) tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I think Colorado is in danger of something similar happening because we have a relatively islanded grid," said Hansen, who doubles as the director of the nonprofit Colorado Energy and Water Institute.Hansen and Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) are behind new legislation to push utilities to build transmission corridors and create a commission to oversee the fortification of the grid.The other side: The same storm that hit Texas led utilities to ask Colorado residents to conserve energy. But experts and utilities companies here have offered repeated assurances that they are prepared and moving toward regional power solutions.A 2019 law required Colorado's Public Utilities Commission to hire an outside firm to study the issue and how it would benefit rate payers and power generators. The report is expected in May.The bottom line: A regional power network would mean Colorado utilities need to generate smaller energy reserves, saving money for ratepayers — but the build-out could be costly.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bond-Market Revolt Endangers India’s Fragile Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are upsetting India’s efforts to pull the economy out of its worst recession since 1952.The government wants to sell a near record 12.1 trillion rupees ($167 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year to support its spending program. Such supply is putting pressure on yields to rise, along with a global selloff in bonds. Yet central bank officials are reluctant to let the 10-year yield increase because of its importance as a benchmark rate for borrowing.The result is failed bond auctions, repeated interventions by the central bank and a growing sense of frustration by officials and bond investors alike. The central bank has said bond buyers should be sympathetic to government efforts to bolster the economy through keeping a lid on borrowing costs. As far as investors are concerned, the Reserve Bank of India needs to be much more transparent about its future bond purchases if it wants to restrain yields.The central bank appears to be losing the argument. The yield on 10-year government debt has jumped about 27 basis points to 6.17% since the government unveiled a 35 trillion rupee spending plan on Feb. 1. That’s above the 6% level preferred by the monetary authority.“It seems highly improbable for the RBI to succeed at defending the 6% level” given rising global yields and limited monetary easing, said Abhishek Gupta, who covers India at Bloomberg Economics.Instead of announcing a calendar for future bond purchases, the RBI unveiled measures to allow retail investors to buy sovereign debt and gave banks additional time to hold more bonds without marking to market. Another, rather optimistic, hope is that the nation’s bonds will be included in global benchmarks, drawing in foreign funds.The smooth running of the bond market, which provides bulk of the budget-gap funding, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious spending plans. Faced with opposition to one of his toughest reform measures as the nation’s agricultural laborers protest new farming laws, Modi is hoping on a faster-than-expected revival of the economy on the back of increased capital spending to keep his popularity intact.Data due Friday is expected to show India’s economy staged a fragile recovery from the recession. Gross domestic product likely expanded 0.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Interest costs account for about 20% of total expenses of the government.The RBI has had success shepherding through the government’s bond sales in the current fiscal year using a combination of open market operations, buying at the long end and selling short-term debt, and rejecting bids. That helped keep government borrowing costs at a record low weighted average cost of 5.78%, according to the central bank.But the RBI is now struggling to limit gains in yields as traders look for a clearer indication of the central bank’s bond-purchase plans. While Bloomberg News reported this month that the monetary authority aims to buy more than 3 trillion rupees of sovereign bonds in the next year to March, the RBI has yet to detail its intentions publicly.“Markets need to realize the importance of the huge borrowing program,” said H.R. Khan, a former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, who has handled the financial markets portfolio. “ I don’t see any harm in yield management for some more time.”Secondary MarketThe issue for traders is that such yield management isn’t transparent. Surprise demand at a special auction on Feb. 11 appeared to be by state-run banks and primary dealers buying the notes to sell on to the central bank. The RBI bought 502 billion rupees in the week through Feb. 12 through open-market operations and discreet secondary market purchases.Other factors may force the central bank to shift its strategy. Rising inflation is driving up yields across the world. India is particularly exposed to higher commodity prices because the country imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs.Adding to the risk for bond investors is the threat of a credit rating downgrade. The nation’s debt is rated a notch above junk by the three major global rating agencies, and two have a negative outlook.This all makes holding down yields in the face of bond sales an almost impossible task without a change in tack.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after choppy session

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Britvic (LON:BVIC) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 40% Return On Their Investment

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...